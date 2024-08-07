Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or a busybee looking for a quick nutrition boost, protein powder can be your go-to supplement once you get a go-ahead from your healthcare provider. Each scoop of the best and most affordable protein powders may help you build and repair muscles. Besides muscle building and recovery, the best whey protein powder can also help you with weight loss by boosting metabolism and increasing satiety. So, if you are planning to add the best protein powders in India to your daily diet, consider the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This sale promises to offer up to 40% off on daily needs, including protein powders. Check out this list of top-notch Amazon deals on the best protein powders and pick the one that suits your needs. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Grab the best deals on protein powders with up to 40% off.

Get up to 40% off on the best protein powders

From varied flavours to textures, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale offers an array of protein powders to support your wellness goals.

Improve your workout performance with this whey protein powder for women from MuscleBlaze. This chocolate-flavoured protein powder promises to deliver 25 grams of protein, 11.75 grams of EAA and 5.51 grams of BCAA. Each scoop of this protein powder is powered by all-imported, highest grade, international quality whey protein concentrate for superior gains. Certified by reputed organisations, this protein powder ensures the highest protein absorption and lowers any possible protein digestion issues.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein

Flavour: Rich chocolate

Weight: 1 kilograms

Protein source: Whey

Packed with digestive enzymes for better absorption, this whey protein powder for women from AS-IT-IS might be a good addition to your diet. It promises to boost your performance by offering 27 grams of protein per serving along with 5.7 grams of BCAA and 4.8 grams of glutamine. It may help maximise muscle protein synthesis, preserve muscle glycogen stores and minimise protein breakdown. This 100 per cent vegetarian and easy-to-absorb protein is FSSAI-approved and GMP-certified.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is live: Enjoy up to 60% off on washing machines from top brands

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Protein

Flavour: Chocolate

Weight: 1000 grams

Protein source: Whey

Support your fitness goals with the AVVATAR Whey Protein Powder. Packed with a blend of whey protein concentrate and isolate, this protein powder promises to offer 27 grams of protein per serving. Regular intake of this protein supplement may help build strength and foster muscle growth. It also contains naturally occurring BCAAs and other EAAs for promoting protein synthesis, speeding up recovery and supporting intense workouts. Loaded with naturally occurring milk calcium, it can help maintain bone health and promote metabolism, digestion and gut health.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 day 1 deals: Save up to 63% off on top home appliances

Specifications of AVVATAR Whey Protein

Flavour: Unflavoured

Weight: 1 kilograms

Protein Source: Whey

If you are looking for the best protein powders for muscle gain, try this one from Bigmuscles Nutrition. This 1-kilogram tub of protein powder is packed with ingredients like whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, whey peptides, BCAA and more. Each scoop of this whey protein promises to deliver 25 grams of protein per serving to help build and maintain muscles. With delicious flavour, this protein can help accelerate muscle recovery.

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey

Flavour: Chocolate

Weight: 1000 grams

Source: Whey

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 day 1 deals: Up to 67% off on kitchen appliances like mixer grinders and more

Nutrela Men Superfoods with Whey Protein Powder is a scientifically formulated supplement that contains three different kinds of proteins, 12 minerals, bio-fermented vitamins, and 5 superfoods with 6: 1 support. Packed with whey protein along with essential multivitamins and minerals, this supplement may help in the growth and maintenance of muscle mass and increase its strength. The presence of calcium, vitamin D2 and vitamin K2 in this protein powder may help improve your bone and joint health.

Specifications of Nutrela Men Superfoods with Whey Protein Powder

Flavour: Vanilla

Weight: 400 grams

Protein source: Whey

Boost your strength with BigMuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein. It promises to fuel your fitness and help you meet your lifestyle goals. Claims to provide 24 grams of protein per serving, this supplement may help build and repair muscles after exercise. It may even help to keep you feeling full between meals to support your weight management goals. With sufficient amino acids, this supplement can help you recover your lost muscle mass and boost recovery. The brand claims that this protein powder contains low carbs and is free from additives.

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Essentials Whey Protein

Flavour: Dutch chocolate

Weight: 1000 grams

Protein source: Whey

NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate is packed with 28 grams of protein per 29-gram serving size. It may help you gain lean muscles, trigger the synthesis of new muscle tissues and boost muscle recovery. This platinum whey protein is free from any added sugar or trans fat, which makes it safe to consume. With refreshing flavours, you can achieve your fitness goals.

Specifications of NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate

Flavour: Chocolate

Weight: 1000 grams

Protein source: Whey

Boost your performance and recovery with Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder. Packed with protein blend and amino acids, this protein powder may help you build lean muscles, replenish nutrients and reduce soreness. It is a keto-friendly protein powder that is easy to digest, and free from dairy, soy and gluten. With the combination of protein, BCAAs & vitamins, this supplement may maintain muscle health and boost immunity.

Specifications of Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder

Flavour: Chocolate

Weight: 1000 grams

Protein source: Plant

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate is packed with 24 grams of protein, 5.4 grams BCAA, 4 grams glutamine and zero grams of sugar. This 100 per cent pure protein powder is also free from added colour, enzymes, preservatives and adulteration. It is a keto-friendly protein that is easy and fast to digest, free from amino spikes and dope. Consuming this protein powder may help increase muscle mass, improve muscle strength and support faster muscle recovery.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate

Flavour: Unflavoured

Weight: 1000 grams

Protein source: Whey

Packed with delicious Belgian chocolate, The BON Pure Whey Protein Powder promises to provide the goodness of essential nutrients like protein, calcium, vitamins, minerals and amino acids. Each serving of this supplement promises to deliver 24 grams of high-quality protein, 5 grams of L-glutamic, 324 grams of calcium and 23 mcg of vitamin K1. It promises to fuel bone strength, build muscles and support vision. Regular intake of this supplement may help to boost immunity and promote youthful skin, hair and nails.

Specifications of BON Pure Whey Protein Powder

Flavour: Chocolate

Weight: 1 kilograms

Protein source: Whey

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 85% off on best luggage trolley sets and more

How to pick the best protein powder for health benefits?

The best protein powders for women can help you improve your health and wellness:

Identify your goals: Are you looking to build muscles, lose weight or support your overall health? Identify your goals as it will help you narrow down your choices.

Are you looking to build muscles, lose weight or support your overall health? Identify your goals as it will help you narrow down your choices. Protein source: Consider your dietary restrictions, preferences and needs as there are several sources of protein powders like whey, casein, plant-based or collagen.

Consider your dietary restrictions, preferences and needs as there are several sources of protein powders like whey, casein, plant-based or collagen. Protein content: Look for a high protein content per serving. Check the label of the product and ensure that it is free from added sugars, fats and fillers.

Look for a high protein content per serving. Check the label of the product and ensure that it is free from added sugars, fats and fillers. Additives: Opt for a protein powder that is free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives. These additives may cause allergic reactions and lead to health complications.

Opt for a protein powder that is free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives. These additives may cause allergic reactions and lead to health complications. Brand reputation: Read and research about brands. Check for third-party certifications as this will ensure that the product is safe to use.

Read and research about brands. Check for third-party certifications as this will ensure that the product is safe to use. Price: Compare the price and value of the product. Calculate the cost per serving and buy the one that offers the best value for your money.

Compare the price and value of the product. Calculate the cost per serving and buy the one that offers the best value for your money. Recommendations: You can also consider consulting your healthcare provider as they can help you choose the best protein powder according to your needs and dietary restrictions.

Top 3 features of the best protein powders:

Best protein powders Price Flavour Protein content (per serving) MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein 2,349 Rich chocolate 25 grams AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1,879 Chocolate 27 grams AVVATAR WHEY PROTEIN 1,989 Unflavoured 27 grams Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey 1,369 Chocolate 25 grams Nutrela Men Superfoods With Whey Protein Powder 358 Vanilla 10.53 grams Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein 849 Dutch chocolate 24 grams NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 2,249 Chocolate 28 grams Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder 1,299 Chocolate 28 grams AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate 2,306 Unflavoured 27 grams BON PURE WHEY 2,199 Chocolate 24 grams

FAQs about protein powders How to take protein powder? You can consume protein powder by mixing it with milk or a calorie-rich liquid. Regular consumption of protein powder post-workout or between meals can boost your calorie intake. You can also combine it with a balanced diet and regular workout for effective results.

Is whey protein safe? While it is generally considered safe to consume whey protein powder, excess of anything is not good. Overconsumption of whey protein powder can lead to digestive problems, and impact kidney and liver function.

What is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is a shopping event, which started on August 6 and will run until August 11, 2024. During this mega sale event, you can grab exclusive discounts on a wide range of categories and save money.

Can I return products bought during the sale? Yes, you can return products but it depends on the return and exchange policy of Amazon. So, make sure to check the policy, terms and conditions before buying the products.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.