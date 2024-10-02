Amazon Great Indian Sale: Get up to 70% off on mattresses; Choose from orthopaedic, latex, memory foam, and more

The Amazon Great Indian Sale offers a fantastic opportunity to purchase mattresses at amazing discounts, making it an ideal time for shoppers looking to upgrade their sleep experience. During this sale, Amazon provides a wide selection of mattresses from top brands, including memory foam, orthopaedic, and hybrid mattresses, often with discounts of up to 70% or more. Additionally, many sellers offer free delivery, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers, making it easier for customers to find a mattress that fits both their comfort needs and budget. Whether you're looking for a luxury mattress or a budget-friendly option, this sale is a great time to invest in quality sleep. Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up to 70% off on mattress

So, if you are looking to buy mattresses, this is the right time to do so.

The Wakefit Mattress is designed to provide the perfect balance of support and comfort for a restful sleep. With high-quality memory foam that contours to your body shape, this mattress ensures proper spinal alignment. Its breathable fabric helps regulate body temperature, enhancing your sleeping experience. Built to last, it offers long-term durability and remains resistant to sagging, making it a reliable choice for a peaceful night's sleep.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress:

Material: Memory foam

Thickness: 5 to 8 inches

Breathable outer fabric

Orthopaedic support

Anti-sagging technology

Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King

Warranty: 10 years

2.Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress:

The Sleepyhead Flip mattress offers the convenience of a dual-sided design, allowing you to choose between firm and medium-soft support. Its high-density foam ensures even weight distribution for better pressure relief, promoting a healthy spine alignment. The mattress is highly durable and is wrapped in a soft, breathable cover that keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the night, making it a versatile and affordable choice for all sleepers.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress:

Dual-sided design: Firm & Medium-Soft

Material: High-density foam

Breathable outer fabric

Thickness: 5 to 6 inches

Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King

Warranty: 7 years

Weight: 13-30 kg depending on size

Best mattress on sale: Up to 70% off

The Springtek Mattress combines comfort and durability for a relaxing sleep experience. Using a blend of high-quality foam and spring technology, this mattress provides superior support, especially for those needing back care. Its anti-sagging design ensures the mattress remains in great shape even after prolonged use. The breathable fabric also regulates temperature, making it an ideal mattress for year-round use.

Specifications of Springtek Mattress:

Material: High-density foam and Bonnell spring

Thickness: 6 to 8 inches

Dual support: Foam & Spring

Orthopaedic support for spine

Breathable quilted fabric

Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King

Warranty: 6 years

Also Read: Best sleeping mattresses: Top 7 options to help you sleep better

4. Sleepwell Ortho Mattress:

Sleepwell Ortho Mattress is specially designed to cater to your orthopaedic needs, providing firm support to align your spine. With advanced technology that combines layers of foam for optimal pressure distribution, it relieves stress from joints, promoting restful sleep. The mattress has a soft knitted cover that ensures breathability and comfort. Ideal for those with back issues or anyone seeking a mattress that balances support and comfort.

Specifications of Sleepwell Ortho Mattress:

Material: Multi-layered foam

Thickness: 5 to 7 inches

Orthopaedic support for spinal alignment

Breathable knitted fabric

Anti-microbial cover

Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King

Warranty: 5 years

Centuary Mattresses offer a perfect blend of innovation and comfort. Known for its durability and exceptional support, this mattress features high-quality foam for superior cushioning and orthopaedic benefits. Its breathable fabric helps maintain an ideal temperature while sleeping, and its anti-sagging properties ensure long-term use without compromising on comfort. Ideal for anyone looking for a mattress that supports healthy sleep posture.

Specifications of Centuary Mattresses:

Material: High-density foam

Orthopaedic support

Anti-sagging technology

Thickness: 5 to 8 inches

Breathable fabric cover

Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King

Warranty: 7 years

The SleepyCat Latex Mattress is made from 100% organic latex, providing a natural, hypoallergenic sleeping surface. Designed to offer medium firmness, it provides excellent support for the spine while also ensuring cool, breathable comfort throughout the night. The mattress is eco-friendly, highly durable, and resistant to dust mites and allergens, making it perfect for those seeking a healthier sleep environment.

Specifications of SleepyCat Latex Mattress:

Material: 100% organic latex

Hypoallergenic and eco-friendly

Medium firmness

Breathable and temperature regulating

Thickness: 5 to 8 inches

Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King

Warranty: 10 years

Also Read: Best bed mattresses for a good night sleep: Top 8 options for you

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress offers versatility with its dual-sided design. One side provides firm support while the other offers a softer feel, catering to different sleeping preferences. The mattress is crafted from high-density foam, ensuring durability and long-lasting comfort. Its breathable fabric enhances air circulation, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Specifications of Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress:

Material: High-density foam

Dual-sided: Firm & Soft

Thickness: 4 to 6 inches

Breathable fabric cover

Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King

Warranty: 5 years

Also Read: Best orthopaedic mattresses for back pain: Top 10 picks for relief

The Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch Mattress is a compact, single-sized bed mattress designed for durability and comfort. Made from high-density foam, it offers a balanced combination of support and softness for restful sleep. Its eco-friendly design makes it a perfect choice for guest rooms, dormitories, or as an affordable bedding option. The mattress comes with a breathable fabric cover that ensures cool sleeping throughout the night.

Specifications of Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch Single Size Bed Mattress:

Material: High-density foam

Thickness: 4 inches

Eco-friendly design

Single-size mattress

Lightweight and portable

Breathable outer fabric

Warranty: 3 years

The LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Mattress is crafted to deliver superior orthopaedic support for those needing extra back care. Made from multiple layers of foam, this mattress ensures even weight distribution and proper spinal alignment, reducing pressure on the joints. Its premium, breathable fabric cover keeps the body cool and relaxed throughout the night, making it a reliable choice for individuals with back issues or anyone seeking enhanced comfort.

Specifications of LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopaedic Mattress:

Material: Multi-layered foam

Orthopaedic support for back and spine

Thickness: 6 to 8 inches

Breathable outer fabric

Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King

Warranty: 10 years

Also Read: Best mattresses in India: Choose from our collection of top 9 brands for a good night’s sleep

The COMFIEE Sales Single Bed Cotton Folding Mattress is an ideal solution for compact spaces and portability. Made with soft cotton, this 4-inch thick mattress offers lightweight comfort and can be easily folded and stored when not in use. Perfect for guests, outdoor use, or temporary bedding, this mattress provides cushioned support, ensuring a cosy sleeping experience anywhere.

Specifications of COMFIEE Sales Single Bed Cotton 4 Inch Folding Mattress:

Material: 100% Cotton

Thickness: 4 inches

Foldable and portable

Single-size mattress

Lightweight and easy to store

Suitable for temporary bedding or travel

Warranty: 1 year

Check out more mattresses on sale:

FAQ on mattresses on sale: What mattress brands are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival? The Amazon Great Indian Festival features popular mattress brands like Sleepwell, Wakefit, Sleepyhead, Durfi, Springtek, Duroflex, The Sleep Company, and many more.

What types of mattresses are available during the sale? You can find various types of mattresses such as: Memory Foam Mattresses Latex Mattresses Orthopaedic Mattresses Spring Mattresses Hybrid Mattresses Coir Mattresses

How can I find the best deals on mattresses during the festival? Keep an eye on lightning deals and limited-time offers. Use filters like price range, brand, and type to narrow down the search. Take advantage of early access if you're a Prime member. Look for bundle offers, cashback, and bank discounts.

How can I choose the right mattress size? Mattresses are available in standard sizes like Single, Double, Queen, and King. Measure your bed frame before purchasing to ensure the correct fit. The product description for each mattress includes dimensions to help you choose the right one.

Is there free delivery for mattresses during the Great Indian Festival? Many mattresses come with free delivery, but this may depend on the seller and your location. Check the shipping details on the product page for more information.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.