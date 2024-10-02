Amazon Great Indian Sale: Get up to 70% off on mattresses; Choose from orthopaedic, latex, memory foam, and more
Looking for a mattress for yourself that will help you sleep sound and peacefully, then here are top mattresses at up to 70% off during Amazon sale.
The Amazon Great Indian Sale offers a fantastic opportunity to purchase mattresses at amazing discounts, making it an ideal time for shoppers looking to upgrade their sleep experience. During this sale, Amazon provides a wide selection of mattresses from top brands, including memory foam, orthopaedic, and hybrid mattresses, often with discounts of up to 70% or more. Additionally, many sellers offer free delivery, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers, making it easier for customers to find a mattress that fits both their comfort needs and budget. Whether you're looking for a luxury mattress or a budget-friendly option, this sale is a great time to invest in quality sleep.
So, if you are looking to buy mattresses, this is the right time to do so.
1.
Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress, Mattress Single Bed, 5-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress (78x30x5 Inches, Medium Firm, Space Grey)
The Wakefit Mattress is designed to provide the perfect balance of support and comfort for a restful sleep. With high-quality memory foam that contours to your body shape, this mattress ensures proper spinal alignment. Its breathable fabric helps regulate body temperature, enhancing your sleeping experience. Built to last, it offers long-term durability and remains resistant to sagging, making it a reliable choice for a peaceful night's sleep.
Specifications of Wakefit Mattress:
- Material: Memory foam
- Thickness: 5 to 8 inches
- Breathable outer fabric
- Orthopaedic support
- Anti-sagging technology
- Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King
- Warranty: 10 years
2.Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress:
The Sleepyhead Flip mattress offers the convenience of a dual-sided design, allowing you to choose between firm and medium-soft support. Its high-density foam ensures even weight distribution for better pressure relief, promoting a healthy spine alignment. The mattress is highly durable and is wrapped in a soft, breathable cover that keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the night, making it a versatile and affordable choice for all sleepers.
Specifications of Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress:
- Dual-sided design: Firm & Medium-Soft
- Material: High-density foam
- Breathable outer fabric
- Thickness: 5 to 6 inches
- Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King
- Warranty: 7 years
- Weight: 13-30 kg depending on size
3.
Springtek Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Divan Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress, 72X30X4, Foam
The Springtek Mattress combines comfort and durability for a relaxing sleep experience. Using a blend of high-quality foam and spring technology, this mattress provides superior support, especially for those needing back care. Its anti-sagging design ensures the mattress remains in great shape even after prolonged use. The breathable fabric also regulates temperature, making it an ideal mattress for year-round use.
Specifications of Springtek Mattress:
- Material: High-density foam and Bonnell spring
- Thickness: 6 to 8 inches
- Dual support: Foam & Spring
- Orthopaedic support for spine
- Breathable quilted fabric
- Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King
- Warranty: 6 years
4. Sleepwell Ortho Mattress:
Sleepwell Ortho Mattress is specially designed to cater to your orthopaedic needs, providing firm support to align your spine. With advanced technology that combines layers of foam for optimal pressure distribution, it relieves stress from joints, promoting restful sleep. The mattress has a soft knitted cover that ensures breathability and comfort. Ideal for those with back issues or anyone seeking a mattress that balances support and comfort.
Specifications of Sleepwell Ortho Mattress:
- Material: Multi-layered foam
- Thickness: 5 to 7 inches
- Orthopaedic support for spinal alignment
- Breathable knitted fabric
- Anti-microbial cover
- Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King
- Warranty: 5 years
5.
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch Double Size Ortho Pocketed Zero Partner Disturbance Plush Quilted Rolled Packed Pocket Spring Mattress (75x48x6)
Centuary Mattresses offer a perfect blend of innovation and comfort. Known for its durability and exceptional support, this mattress features high-quality foam for superior cushioning and orthopaedic benefits. Its breathable fabric helps maintain an ideal temperature while sleeping, and its anti-sagging properties ensure long-term use without compromising on comfort. Ideal for anyone looking for a mattress that supports healthy sleep posture.
Specifications of Centuary Mattresses:
- Material: High-density foam
- Orthopaedic support
- Anti-sagging technology
- Thickness: 5 to 8 inches
- Breathable fabric cover
- Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King
- Warranty: 7 years
6.
SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 6-Inch Hybrid Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex&Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X6Inches)
The SleepyCat Latex Mattress is made from 100% organic latex, providing a natural, hypoallergenic sleeping surface. Designed to offer medium firmness, it provides excellent support for the spine while also ensuring cool, breathable comfort throughout the night. The mattress is eco-friendly, highly durable, and resistant to dust mites and allergens, making it perfect for those seeking a healthier sleep environment.
Specifications of SleepyCat Latex Mattress:
- Material: 100% organic latex
- Hypoallergenic and eco-friendly
- Medium firmness
- Breathable and temperature regulating
- Thickness: 5 to 8 inches
- Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King
- Warranty: 10 years
7.
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress, Soft and Firm Sides to Provide Plush Feel on one Side and Support on Other, Superior PU Foam Mattress (72X36X5, Single)
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress offers versatility with its dual-sided design. One side provides firm support while the other offers a softer feel, catering to different sleeping preferences. The mattress is crafted from high-density foam, ensuring durability and long-lasting comfort. Its breathable fabric enhances air circulation, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night.
Specifications of Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress:
- Material: High-density foam
- Dual-sided: Firm & Soft
- Thickness: 4 to 6 inches
- Breathable fabric cover
- Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King
- Warranty: 5 years
8.
Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch Single Size Bed Mattresses with High Density (HD Foam Mattress (72X30X4 Inches, 2 Year Warranty
The Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch Mattress is a compact, single-sized bed mattress designed for durability and comfort. Made from high-density foam, it offers a balanced combination of support and softness for restful sleep. Its eco-friendly design makes it a perfect choice for guest rooms, dormitories, or as an affordable bedding option. The mattress comes with a breathable fabric cover that ensures cool sleeping throughout the night.
Specifications of Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch Single Size Bed Mattress:
- Material: High-density foam
- Thickness: 4 inches
- Eco-friendly design
- Single-size mattress
- Lightweight and portable
- Breathable outer fabric
- Warranty: 3 years
9.
LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Mattress | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam Flip Mattress | 4 Inches 2 Layered Medium Soft & Firm Support | King Size Gadda | 72x72 Inch
The LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Mattress is crafted to deliver superior orthopaedic support for those needing extra back care. Made from multiple layers of foam, this mattress ensures even weight distribution and proper spinal alignment, reducing pressure on the joints. Its premium, breathable fabric cover keeps the body cool and relaxed throughout the night, making it a reliable choice for individuals with back issues or anyone seeking enhanced comfort.
Specifications of LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopaedic Mattress:
- Material: Multi-layered foam
- Orthopaedic support for back and spine
- Thickness: 6 to 8 inches
- Breathable outer fabric
- Available sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King
- Warranty: 10 years
10.
COMFIEE Sales Single Bed Cotton 4 Inch Folding Mattress/Gadda for Students, PG, Hostel, Picnic (Cotton Blend, 3 X 6 FEET)
The COMFIEE Sales Single Bed Cotton Folding Mattress is an ideal solution for compact spaces and portability. Made with soft cotton, this 4-inch thick mattress offers lightweight comfort and can be easily folded and stored when not in use. Perfect for guests, outdoor use, or temporary bedding, this mattress provides cushioned support, ensuring a cosy sleeping experience anywhere.
Specifications of COMFIEE Sales Single Bed Cotton 4 Inch Folding Mattress:
- Material: 100% Cotton
- Thickness: 4 inches
- Foldable and portable
- Single-size mattress
- Lightweight and easy to store
- Suitable for temporary bedding or travel
- Warranty: 1 year
FAQ on mattresses on sale:
- What mattress brands are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival features popular mattress brands like Sleepwell, Wakefit, Sleepyhead, Durfi, Springtek, Duroflex, The Sleep Company, and many more.
- What types of mattresses are available during the sale? You can find various types of mattresses such as:
Memory Foam Mattresses Latex Mattresses Orthopaedic Mattresses Spring Mattresses Hybrid Mattresses Coir Mattresses
- How can I find the best deals on mattresses during the festival?
Keep an eye on lightning deals and limited-time offers. Use filters like price range, brand, and type to narrow down the search. Take advantage of early access if you're a Prime member. Look for bundle offers, cashback, and bank discounts.
- How can I choose the right mattress size?
Mattresses are available in standard sizes like Single, Double, Queen, and King. Measure your bed frame before purchasing to ensure the correct fit. The product description for each mattress includes dimensions to help you choose the right one.
- Is there free delivery for mattresses during the Great Indian Festival?
Many mattresses come with free delivery, but this may depend on the seller and your location. Check the shipping details on the product page for more information.
