Amid Omicron spread, here's how good sleep can boost your immunity

Sound sleep can do wonders to your overall health and the best way to reset and detoxify your system. Ayurveda considers sound sleep as one of the three pillars of health and it not only helps manage certain health conditions like blood pressure and diabetes, it can also play a big role in detoxifying your liver and improving metabolism and even fertility.

Many of us stay awake till late in the night glued to our gadgets, not able to relax the overactive mind and unable to get the recuperative benefits of early sleep.

If you are struggling with mental health issues, setting the right sleep routine, can help you manage symptoms and make a speedier recovery.

"The quality of sleep is directly proportional to the quality of your life, your health and happiness. Sleep plays most important role in healing and detoxification of our mind and body. Dalai Lama considers sleep as the best kind of meditation and we'll know how beneficial meditation is on a physical, mental and spiritual level," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

She says disturbed or improper sleep could delay one's healing, reduce focus, working efficacy, digestion and make you feel more anxious and less relaxed.

The expert adds that improving the quality of sleep can relieve symptoms in case of auto immune disorders, hormonal imbalance, skin issues, cancer, lupus and thyroid.

Here are all the benefits of sound sleep

* Sound sleep takes your exhaustion away and help you feel refreshed for the day ahead, boosting your productivity, efficiency and overall well-being

* Many of us are not able to manage our stress as we let it pile up without doing anything about it. A sound sleep can help you release stress as it reduces cortisol or stress hormone.

* Sleep also plays an important role in detoxification. It helps you detoxify your liver optimally.

* Sleep can also help bring hormonal balance and improves your metabolism.

* Sleep helps in managing lifestyle diseases like blood pressure and diabetes.

* A good sleep has a positive impact on your mood and overall well-being

* It also helps you maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

* Sleeping soundly can help improve your appetite and digestion by regulating hunger and satiety hormones like ghrelin and leptin.

* A good sleep also improves fertility.

Tips to sleep better

In case you are struggling to fall asleep every night, here's what you need to do as per Dr Bhavsar

- Wake up early

- Get sun exposure for at least 30 minutes daily.

- Practice pranayamas daily.

- Exercise everyday.

- Drink enough water.

- Having light and early dinner.

- Switch off your gadgets one hour before bedtime.

- Switch off lights half-n-hour before sleep.

- Practice gratitude or journaling and pranayamas before you sleep.

