Amyra Dastur is in beast mode for her leg day at the gym

Fridays are leg days for Amyra Dastur. The actor takes her workout routine very seriously and hardly misses out on it. Snippets of her animal flow workout often make their way on her Instagram profile in the form of stories, pictures and videos. Amyra keeps sharing these snippets with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to take up working out seriously.

Amyra swears by yoga and high intensity workouts in the gym. For Friday, Amyra decided to work out on her leg muscles, and a short compilation of her workout routine featured in her Instagram stories. From taking up squats to acing the L hold position with the help of various gym equipment, Amyra can be seen doing it all. The video is also witness to the focus, dedication and hard work that the actor has for her fitness.

In the video, Amyra can be seen starting off the day by holding a gym equipment on her shoulders and balancing her body with squats and repeating the process. Then, Amyra can be seen lying on a seat of sorts and pushing a weight with her legs and working on her lower body muscles. In the later part of the video, she can be seen placing her palms on a yoga mat on the floor and her feet on a wheel placed on a rail. Then she can be seen bringing her feet closer to the body and doing the L Hold. "Friday," she captioned the video. Take a look at the snippets of her workout:

Amyra Dastur's Instagram story. (Instagram/@amyradastur93)

The fitness routine, as performed by Amyra in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. Squats help in strengthening the core and the lower body muscles, and improving the overall posture of the body. The L Hold, on the other hand, helps in developing the midline stability and strength. It also helps in working out of the abdominal muscles.

