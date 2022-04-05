Ananya Panday aces handstand during yoga class in new workout pic, here's why you should also try this pose

Actor Ananya Panday has long been a yoga enthusiast like all the other top Bollywood actors. The star often shares her progress at the gym with fans on social media to motivate them to get their fitness levels on track. She has tried her hands at aerial yoga and other different yoga asanas. And on Monday, she aced yoga's handstand or Adho Mukha Vriksasana with much ease, leaving us mighty impressed. Read on to know the benefits of adding this pose to your daily workout routine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani posted Ananya's picture on her Instagram page. It showed the star nailing the handstand, also knowns as the Adho Mukha Vriksasana, with perfect ease. She wore a black spaghetti-strapped sports bra and matching cycling shorts to do the inversion yoga pose. Anshuka captioned Ananya's photo, "Sometimes the world is a better place, upside down, Ananya Panday practising the handstand with such ease."

Check out the photo here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday is absolute stunner as she closes FDCI x Lakme Fashion finale

Ananya did the handstand or the Adho Mukha Vriksasana by balancing her whole body on the palms of her hands while keeping the posture straight with a neutral spine, hips fully extended, and forearms perpendicular to the ground. If you wish to add this pose to your daily routine, here are some benefits of the handstand that will motivate you more.

Handstand or Adho Mukha Vriksasana Benefits:

Handstand or Adho Mukha Vriksasana reverses the blood supply in the body, which helps in blood purification. It increases concentration and focus, improves balance, relaxes the nervous system, strengthens immunity, boosts bowel movement, keeps a check on breathlessness, and improves skin and hair texture.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday in lace dress dominates red carpet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

So, are you ready to practice handstands at home?

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has Puri Jagannadh's pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda and Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline. She was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.