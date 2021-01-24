Ananya Panday does inverted butterfly pose after 108 Surya Namaskars in new post

Yoga has become a celebrity-favourite form of workout and the latest diva to amaze us with her skills is none other than Ananya Panday. The Student Of The Year 2 actor has lately been making headlines with her fitness posts and this time is no different. Ananya’s Yoga trainer Anshuka recently shared a couple of images of the actor suspended in the air with the help of an anti-gravity aerial Yoga hammock.

The image that we are talking about shows Ananya suspended upside down with her hands joined in front of her chest and doing the butterfly pose. For the intense session, the 22-year-old wore a pink sports bra which she teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants. Ananya looked radiant with her workout glow. The asana is great for stretching, opening and activating the muscles along with body balancing.

In the caption, Anshuka also revealed that Ananya did 108 Surya Namaskars before performing this asana. The caption read, “Inverted @ananyapanday post 108 Surya Namaskaras today #AerialBaddhakonasana x #AerialButterfly Stretching - Opening - Activating - Balancing (sic).”

Recently, Ananya had shared another set of images from her Yoga class that blew our minds. The post also showed the actor doing various asanas including aerial Yoga poses and stretching exercises. She had uploaded it with the caption, “my favourite morning ritual the world is truly better upside down @anshukayoga @rysapanday (sic).”

Ananya just returned from her vacation in the Maldives. The actor rang in her New Year 2021 in the beautiful vacation spot with her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. Check out some of her stunning images from there:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the 2020 release Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan. She is currently working on her upcoming project Liger in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya is also shooting for Shakun Batra’s next that features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

