e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Ananya Panday nails aerial Yoga inversion for the first time, read benefits of the exercise inside

Ananya Panday nails aerial Yoga inversion for the first time, read benefits of the exercise inside

‘The world is truly better upside down’: Ananya Panday on nailing her first time inversion during aerial Yoga on the hammock. Here are some benefits of the dope workout

fitness Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:56 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ananya nails aerial Yoga inversion for first time, here are benefits of the exercise
Ananya nails aerial Yoga inversion for first time, here are benefits of the exercise(Instagram/ananyapanday/anshukayoga)
         

Excuses like cold temperatures and zero will to grind have gone out of the window as we grab our Yoga mats and workout without further ado after watching Ananya Panday’s perfect aerial Yoga inversion this Thursday. Setting fans and fitness enthusiasts on frenzy this mid-week, Ananya gave netizens a glimpse of her “favourite morning ritual” and we are beyond smitten.

In the slew of pictures that Ananya shared on her social media handle this evening, the 22-year-old is featured nailing her first time inversion on a hammock during her aerial Yoga session with utmost ease. Donning a burgundy sports bra and a pair of black half-tights, Ananya pulled her hair in a top knot to keep them off her face while acing the exercise move flawlessly.

 

Not only this, the actor also gave a sneak peek into the push-ups and stretching exercises that she performed with younger sister Rysa Panday. She shared in the caption, “my favourite morning ritual the world is truly better upside down @anshukayoga @rysapanday (sic).”

 

From temporarily improving blood circulation in the body to giving one more energy and focus in the long term, aerial yoga inversions are full of benefits. Flipping upside down offers more than just peace and relaxation.

Benefits:

Aerial yoga inversions require a stable core to aid in changing positions while suspended mid air and controlling the balance helps burn calories. Apart from strengthening the core, it also strengthens and lengthens the spine, increases flexibility of the body, increases the neuroplasticity of the brain, helps lengthen the ligaments, offers relief from hip pain and eases tensions in the back.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause of concerns
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause of concerns
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In