Anita Hassanandani at 45 shows the secret to her toned body: Inside the mom and actor's high-intensity gym routine

45-year-old actor Anita Hassanandani isn't just maintaining her fitness; she’s redefining it. A March 4 Instagram glimpse into her gym sessions reveals a sophisticated mix of heavy lifting and functional mobility that challenges the standard celebrity workout. Also read | Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned

Anita Hassanandani’s focus is functional strength and joint health. (Instagram/ Anita Hassanandani)

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Anita Hassanandani's strategy is clear: building a reserve of strength and joint health to handle the physical demands of motherhood. By focusing on functional strength rather than just aesthetics, Anita shows that staying active as a busy mom is about efficiency and longevity.

Inside Anita Hassanandani's dynamic workout

Anita Hassanandani opened her gym video with the trap bar deadlift. Unlike a standard barbell, the trap bar places the weight in line with your centre of gravity rather than in front of it. Standard stretching is passive, so between heavy sets, she incorporated dynamic ground-based mobility. In the video, Anita was also seen performing sit-outs and lateral transitions on a padded floor. The actor utilised a slant board while holding a kettlebell for squats; elevating the heels allowed for a deeper squat.

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{{^usCountry}} Anita on modelling a disciplined gym routine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anita on modelling a disciplined gym routine {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anita’s mantra is that children do what we do, not what we say. By modelling high-effort, technical training, she is setting a standard of discipline for her son, Aaravv Reddy, born in 2021, while securing her own long-term health. She wrote in her caption, "We talk a lot about raising active kids. But they don’t do what we say… they do what we do. Model it. Move with them. Be it." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anita’s mantra is that children do what we do, not what we say. By modelling high-effort, technical training, she is setting a standard of discipline for her son, Aaravv Reddy, born in 2021, while securing her own long-term health. She wrote in her caption, "We talk a lot about raising active kids. But they don’t do what we say… they do what we do. Model it. Move with them. Be it." {{/usCountry}}

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According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the type of high-intensity, resistance-based training Anita is performing isn't just for toning — it is a critical requirement for healthy ageing.

For adults aged 18–64 (and specifically those over 40), the WHO provides clear physiological benchmarks that her routine hits directly. The WHO recommends that muscle-strengthening activities involve all major muscle groups at least 2 days a week.

One of the most vital WHO recommendations for women over 40 is weight-bearing exercise to improve bone health. Anita's use of mobility flows and deficit squats also aligns with the WHO’s focus on functional balance. Click here to know more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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