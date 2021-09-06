Ankita Konwar's Monday is all about active recovery, says to be healthy listen to the body

For Ankita Konwar, last Monday was all about celebrating a milestone in her life by enjoying with family and friends and packing in an intense workout routine. Ankita, who is married to Milind Soman, turned 30 last Monday, on August 30, and completed a 30k run and did 30 Surya Namaskars to celebrate her birthday. After having a power-packed celebration, Ankita took to Instagram today, Monday, September 6, to talk about active recovery and being healthy.

Ankita shared a throwback video of herself doing Surya Namaskars in a garden after a 30k run. The clip was titled, "This was after a 30km run that morning," with a tongue emoticon. She looked super energetic in it and inspired us to get on the fitness bandwagon.

Sharing the video, Ankita said that last Monday was intense for her. Therefore, this Monday will be all about active recovery. She added that it is vital to listen to our bodies if we want to be healthy. As our bodies often tell us when we need rest, to be able to hit the grind with full power. Additionally, she said that being fit is not the same as being healthy.

Watch the video here:

Ankita captioned her clip, "Last Monday was power packed and this Monday is all about active recovery. If you want to be healthy (not the same as 'being fit'), listen to your body. #mondaymotivation #moodtoday #instareels #reelsvideo #fun #feelitreelit #yoga #healthylifestyle."

What is active recovery?

When we talk about healthy living, we hear a lot about working out regularly and staying fit. However, not many people talk about the importance of active recovery. And Ankita's post does exactly that. If we want to achieve a goal, it is important to listen to what our body has to say.

Active recovery involves doing low-intensity exercises following a strenuous workout. It includes going on walks, doing yoga, or swimming. Doing such activities is often more beneficial than inactivity, resting completely, or sitting.

