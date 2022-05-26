Ankita Konwar’s ‘happy Thursday’ starts with Ek Pada Rajakapotasana

Ankita Konwar’s Instagram profile is replete with workout motivations. Ankita, wife of Bollywood actor, Television personality, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, keeps sharing fitness goals for us on a regular basis. Ankita swears by high intensity workouts, yoga and running and ensures to share snippets from her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile for her fans to follow. Ankita and Milind are couple fitness goals. From being Milind’s crew member when he cycled all the way from Mumbai to Delhi to explore sustainable ways of transportation to them performing fitness routine together – Milind and Ankita keep setting the fitness bar higher for us to conquer.

Ankita’s day starts with a calm session of yoga. Ankita, on Thursday, brushed our midweek blues away with a snippet of herself performing yoga. For the midweek, Ankita chose to perform Ek Pada Rajakapotasana. In the picture, Ankita can be seen stretching her chest backwards and touching her head with her one toe. Dressed in a pink tank top and a pair of pink gym trousers, Ankita can be seen engrossed in her routine. With the picture, Ankita also noted down the health benefits of the pose. “Ek Pada Rajakapotasana improves flexibility in hips, pelvis and groin. Opens up shoulders and chest. Lengthens the flexors of hips. Opens up hip joints and increases the range of movements therein,” read an excerpt of her post. Take a look at the snippet from her yoga diaries here:

Ankita further added the emotional benefits of the yoga asana as well. She wrote that the stress, trauma, fear and anxiety that we experience are stored in the hips. This further creates tight hips. Ek Pada Rajakapotasana helps in opening up the hips and releasing the negative energy. This helps in relieving the body of stress and relaxing it.

