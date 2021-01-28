IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Antibiotic may improve depressive symptoms in people with low-level inflammation
A new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.(Unsplash)
A new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.(Unsplash)
health

Antibiotic may improve depressive symptoms in people with low-level inflammation

While antibiotics are widely used to treat bacterial infections and other illnesses, a new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:00 PM IST

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): While antibiotics are widely used to treat bacterial infections and other illnesses, a new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Neuropsychopharmacology'. According to the study led by King's College London researchers minocycline helped in improving depressive symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression with low-grade peripheral inflammation.

In a four-week randomised clinical MINDEP (MINocycline in DEPression) trial, 39 patients with major depressive disorder were recruited from services linked to South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust (SLaM) and via public advertisement.

The trial took place at the NIHR/Wellcome Trust King's Clinical Research Facility at King's College Hospital. The patients, who were taking their routine antidepressant treatment, were split into two groups, one group took daily a placebo (sugar pill) tablet while the other group took daily minocycline alongside their routine treatment for 4 weeks.

Both groups showed similar, significant improvement in depressive symptoms as measured by the Hamilton Depression (HAM-D) Rating Scale. However, patients with higher C-reactive protein (CRP) levels, indicating low-grade inflammation, showed greater improvement in their depressive symptoms when taking minocycline.

Author Dr Valeria Mondelli, Clinical Reader in Psychoneuroimmunology at Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College London, and Principal Investigator of the trial said, "Our findings are very exciting because we are showing that patients with increased levels of C reactive protein (an inflammatory biomarker) show good response in terms of reduction of depressive symptoms following treatment with minocycline."

"Of the many patients with depression who do not respond to usual antidepressant treatment, we have shown in previous studies that in at least two-thirds of patients this could be due to the increased levels of inflammation. Now, with this study, we are identifying a potential new effective treatment for these patients," Mondelli added.

Predicting response patients underwent a blood sample to measure biological markers and a clinical assessment at the baseline visit and within 14 days of the trial ending.

Researchers also found that levels of two biological markers, CRP and IL-6, can be used to predict minocycline response in depression. The study identified a specific threshold of CRP levels which is associated with the antidepressant effect of minocycline treatment.

Another inflammatory marker, interferon-gamma, was reduced by the treatment with minocycline but not by placebo, suggesting specific pathways mediating the effects of minocycline on depressive symptoms.

Dr Mondelli said, "We also identified the threshold of CRP levels that is associated with response to this anti-inflammatory treatment. This is very important as we may be able to identify with an easy blood test those patients who are going to benefit from treatment with an anti-inflammatory medication which is already used for other medical conditions and therefore easily available."

Dr Maria Antonietta Nettis, lead author and Clinical Research Associate at Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College London said, "Integrating the measurement of biological markers such as CRP in patients' first assessments could help in identifying potential responders to minocycline, which could be a relatively safe and well-tolerated addition to treatment in immune-related depression.

Although replications in larger samples are needed, the researchers believed that their study has a potentially important clinical impact, as they moved a step towards the identification of personalized treatments for Major depressive disorder (MDD).

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
antibiotics severity of depression inflammation
app
Close
e-paper
A new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.(Unsplash)
A new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.(Unsplash)
health

Antibiotic may improve depressive symptoms in people with low-level inflammation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:00 PM IST
While antibiotics are widely used to treat bacterial infections and other illnesses, a new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
health

Asthma can be prevented by consuming omega-3 fatty acids: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Researchers during a recent study have found that by higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing(Shutterstock)
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing(Shutterstock)
health

Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:25 AM IST
A recent study has revealed how the loss of fat in the midface - the area between the eyes and mouth - over time accelerates facial ageing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Secrets of traumatic stress hidden in the brain exposed

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The brain is the organ of central command which activates and manages autonomic responses to trauma and stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Trying to beat a coke habit with cannabis? Not so fast!

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Cannabidiol, a chemical in the cannabis Sativa plant, isn't an effective way to reduce your dependence on cocaine, researchers have find.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Serious complications during pregnancy linked to higher risk of death: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:41 PM IST
As per new research females who have had serious complications during pregnancy are at a greater risk of dying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
health

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant as she does 'a little bit of Yoga'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant in the images as she donned crop tops and leggings, caressing her pregnant belly for a new ad campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.(ANI)
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.(ANI)
health

Study links neonatal antibiotic use to reduced growth in boys

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:51 AM IST
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
health

Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • ‘Chalo get moving with me’: Tahira Kashyap tells fans that ‘it’s never too late’ to get your health routine back and we are already brushing aside mid-week blues and workout excuses with these exercises at home, courtesy her encouraging fitness video | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was published in the 'European Heart Journal'.(Unsplash)
The study was published in the 'European Heart Journal'.(Unsplash)
health

Study links pregnancy complications, menopause to heart disease risk in women

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:13 AM IST
A recent study found that pregnancy complications and early menopause increase women's future risk of heart disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study suggested that Neurofeedback, also called 'brain training' may be an effective treatment for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).(Yahoo)
A new study suggested that Neurofeedback, also called 'brain training' may be an effective treatment for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).(Yahoo)
health

Brain training may help in treating post-traumatic stress disorder: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 AM IST
A new study suggested that Neurofeedback, also called 'brain training' may be an effective treatment for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The key factor in preventing non-communicable diseases is lifestyle management at the individual level with a focus on such innovations, which can help increase the awareness of risk factors management in society, claim an international team of researchers.(ANI)
The key factor in preventing non-communicable diseases is lifestyle management at the individual level with a focus on such innovations, which can help increase the awareness of risk factors management in society, claim an international team of researchers.(ANI)
health

To ward off cancer, other diseases we need to change lifestyle, by innovation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:46 AM IST
The key factor in preventing non-communicable diseases is lifestyle management at the individual level with a focus on such innovations, which can help increase the awareness of risk factors management in society, claim an international team of researchers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Groups representing US doctors, teachers and top school officials on Friday pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen US schools, saying science must guide the decisions.(AP)
Groups representing US doctors, teachers and top school officials on Friday pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen US schools, saying science must guide the decisions.(AP)
health

Good prevention efforts can keep Covid-19 transmission in schools quite low

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • In a recent study, scientists have said that it’s re-assuring that the kind of Covid-19 spread seen in US nursing homes and other places hasn’t been noted in schools with prevention measures but extracurricular activities like sports, have triggered coronavirus spread in some places
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's why toddlers who use touchscreens may be more distractible

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Toddlers with high daily touchscreen use are less able to resist distraction compared to toddlers with no or low touchscreen use - according to new research.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how air pollution is linked to increased risk of irreversible vision loss

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Air pollution is associated with an increased risk of progressive and irreversible sight loss, known as age related macular degeneration (AMD), according to a long-term study that could pave the way for new treatment options for the disorder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP