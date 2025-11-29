Are diabetes and obesity linked to the risk of pancreatic cancer? Oncologist shares 8 silent symptoms

When we think about diabetes and obesity, we often focus on heart health or how well we can exercise. However, we rarely connect these conditions to more serious health issues like pancreatic cancer. This aggressive cancer has few noticeable symptoms and is often not diagnosed until it’s too late. Here’s how conditions like diabetes and obesity can lead to pancreatic cancer, backed by insights from doctors and recent research published in the Journal of Experimental & Clinical Cancer Research Obesity is responsible for 20 per cent of cancer deaths in women and 14 per cent in men.(Pixabay)

The link between pancreas and digestive system?

The pancreas is a small but important organ that helps with digestion and controls blood sugar levels. The pancreas makes insulin, which helps move glucose into the body's cells. It also produces digestive enzymes to break down food. "However, when conditions like diabetes and obesity occur, the pancreas can become overworked and unhealthy. This can increase the risk of pancreatic cancer," Dr Ramana Gogi, Medical Oncologist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, tells Health Shots. This aggressive cancer often starts in the pancreatic ducts, which carry important enzymes. It usually goes undetected in its early stages, with symptoms appearing only after it has advanced. How do diabetes and obesity affect this cancer, and is it crucial for prevention and early treatment?

What is the most significant risk factor for pancreatic cancer?

Knowing the risk factors for pancreatic cancer is important as early detection can help in treating the disease. The oncologist highlights several subtle symptoms of pancreatic cancer that people should never ignore:

Unexplained weight loss: Losing weight quickly without dieting can be a warning sign. Jaundice: If your skin and eyes look yellow, it may indicate a liver problem. Digestive changes: Ongoing nausea, vomiting, or changes in stool consistent with pancreatic disruption. Abdominal pain: Persistent pain, particularly in the upper abdomen that radiates to the back. Fatigue: A pervasive sense of tiredness that persists despite rest can signal more serious health concerns. Loss of appetite: A change in eating habits or appetite may indicate underlying issues. New-onset diabetes: For those over 50, sudden onset or worsening of diabetes should prompt further investigation. Changes in blood sugar control: Erratic blood sugar levels, particularly if you've been previously stable, warrant medical advice.

Can obesity be a risk factor for pancreatic cancer?

If you've looked into cancer risk factors, you probably noticed the term "obesity" often. Obesity is considered a high-risk factor for many cancers, including pancreatic cancer. "It causes a constant, low-level inflammation in the body", warns the expert. This ongoing inflammation can release substances that damage DNA, encourage uncontrolled cell growth, and create conditions that lead to cancer.

A study published in the American Heart Association shows that people with too much abdominal fat are at greater risk for health problems. "This type of fat, known as visceral fat, affects hormone levels, including insulin and estrogen. These changes can encourage the growth of precancerous cells in the pancreas," shares the expert.

Does insulin resistance lead to pancreatic cancer?

Insulin resistance is often the first step toward diabetes. In this condition, the body's cells do not respond well to insulin. "As a result, the pancreas makes more insulin to keep blood sugar levels in check. High levels of insulin in the blood can change the cells in the pancreas," says Dr Gogi. This can lead to rapid cell division and increase the risk of genetic mutations that may cause cancer.

As obesity rates increase, more people are experiencing insulin resistance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that over 34% of US adults have this condition. Understanding how it relates to pancreatic health can be very important.

Type 2 diabetes is closely linked to a higher risk of pancreatic cancer. When blood sugar and insulin levels remain high for a long time, it can lead to ongoing inflammation and stress in the body. "This situation can harm the pancreas and weaken the immune system, making it harder for the body to identify and eliminate abnormal cells, says Dr Gogi. One important point to note is that new-onset diabetes can be one of the first signs of pancreatic cancer in older adults. Therefore, if someone experiences changes in blood sugar control, especially later in life, they should see a doctor.

Obesity and diabetes affect the body's processes in similar ways, influencing cell growth, inflammation, and immune responses. "This connection is important because it helps explain why people with these conditions have a higher risk of pancreatic cancer", shares the doctor. Fat cells release substances called adipokines, which can increase inflammation and interfere with the body's ability to suppress tumours. This can promote the development of cancer.

Is obesity caused by genetics or lifestyle?

Many people think diabetes and obesity are only caused by genes or chance. “However, our lifestyle choices are critical in determining our likelihood of developing these conditions,” says the expert. Eating a lot of processed foods, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats can make insulin resistance worse and put extra strain on the pancreas.

Eating a balanced diet that includes whole grains, colourful fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats can help control blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation. "Also, aim to be physically active for at least 150 minutes each week," the expert suggests. This can improve how your body uses insulin and help you maintain a healthy weight.

How to reduce risk of pancreatic cancer?

While not all pancreatic cancer cases can be prevented, there are ways to lower your risk. Maintaining healthy weight is very important, so pay attention to portion sizes and what you eat. "If you have diabetes, it is crucial to monitor your blood sugar levels and stick to your treatment plan", says the expert. This can help protect your pancreas. Avoiding tobacco is very important because it affects how we perceive health risks. The American Cancer Society says that smoking is linked to pancreatic cancer, which is another strong reason to quit.

