Are dietary supplements really safe? Nutritionist reveals what's actually inside your vitamins

Dietary supplements are products that add vitamins, minerals, amino acids, or other nutrients to your diet. They help provide extra nutrients that you may not get enough of in your regular meals. You can find these supplements in various forms, such as pills, capsules, tablets, powders, liquids, and gummies.

Do you take health supplements? Beware of health risks and nutritional imbalances(Adobe Stock)

"Supplements can help with specific health issues, fill nutrition gaps, support overall health, and boost well-being. However, they should be used carefully. Supplements are meant to add to a healthy diet, not replace it. Always talk to a healthcare professional before starting any new supplements," Nutritionist Diksha Dayal tells Health Shots.

What are some common dietary supplements?

Now that you understand what dietary supplements do, let’s talk about some common types of nutritional supplements.

Minerals and vitamins: These supplements provide important vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin D, and vitamin B12, as well as minerals such as calcium, iron, and zinc. They help support your immune system, keep your bones healthy, and give you energy.

They help support your immune system, keep your bones healthy, and give you energy. Herbal supplements: These supplements come from plants and often have extracts or compounds that may offer health benefits. "For example, ginkgo biloba extracts may help improve thinking, and echinacea may support the immune system", says the expert.

These supplements come from plants and often have extracts or compounds that may offer health benefits. "For example, ginkgo biloba extracts may help improve thinking, and echinacea may support the immune system", says the expert. Amino acid supplements : Amino acids are the basic parts of proteins. "Athletes use supplements like branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) to help their muscles recover and grow", explains the expert.

: Amino acids are the basic parts of proteins. "Athletes use supplements like branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) to help their muscles recover and grow", explains the expert. Omega-3 supplements(fish oil): These supplements provide omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory effects and may help your heart.

These supplements provide omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory effects and may help your heart. Probiotics: Probiotic supplements contain live bacteria that are good for your gut. They support digestion and promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria.

Probiotic supplements contain live bacteria that are good for your gut. They support digestion and promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Multivitamins: These supplements combine vitamins and minerals in one product. They are designed to meet a wide range of nutrient needs.

These supplements combine vitamins and minerals in one product. They are designed to meet a wide range of nutrient needs. Antioxidant supplements: Antioxidants, such as vitamin C and vitamin E, may help protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals. This protection could lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Antioxidants, such as vitamin C and vitamin E, may help protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals. This protection could lower the risk of chronic diseases. Sports and performance supplements: "Athletes and active people often use these supplements to boost their performance, help with recovery, and increase their energy", says Dayal. Common examples are creatine and pre-workout supplements.

What are the benefits of taking dietary supplements?

Dietary supplements can be beneficial for your health when used correctly under a healthcare professional's guidance. However, there are risks to consider. It’s important to understand both the benefits and risks of supplements before adding them to your routine.

What should you consider before taking supplements?

Before taking supplements, think about these factors:

Regulation and quality: Not all supplements are the same. Some may contain false labels, contaminants, or insufficient active ingredients. Choose trusted brands that follow quality standards and have their products tested by independent labs.

Not all supplements are the same. Some may contain false labels, contaminants, or insufficient active ingredients. Choose trusted brands that follow quality standards and have their products tested by independent labs. Dosage: Taking more than the recommended amount of a supplement can cause negative effects. Always follow the dosage instructions on the product label or those advised by your healthcare provider.

Taking more than the recommended amount of a supplement can cause negative effects. Always follow the dosage instructions on the product label or those advised by your healthcare provider. Interactions: Some supplements can affect the medications or other supplements you take. "This may reduce their effectiveness or cause harmful effects", says the nutritionist. Always tell your healthcare provider about all the supplements you are using.

Some supplements can affect the medications or other supplements you take. "This may reduce their effectiveness or cause harmful effects", says the nutritionist. Always tell your healthcare provider about all the supplements you are using. Nutrient overdose: Taking too many vitamins or minerals can be harmful. For example, too much vitamin A can damage the liver. Likewise, too much iron can be dangerous, especially for people with certain health issues.

Taking too many vitamins or minerals can be harmful. For example, too much vitamin A can damage the liver. Likewise, too much iron can be dangerous, especially for people with certain health issues. Pre-existing conditions: Some health conditions may worsen with certain supplements. "For example, people with kidney problems should be careful with supplements that have minerals like potassium", says the expert.

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{{^usCountry}} What are the risks of taking supplements? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What are the risks of taking supplements? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking supplements can be risky. Here are some of the risks: Herbal supplements: The quality and effectiveness of these can vary a lot. "Some herbs may interact with medications, cause allergies, or lead to unexpected health issues", shares the expert.

The quality and effectiveness of these can vary a lot. "Some herbs may interact with medications, cause allergies, or lead to unexpected health issues", shares the expert. High-dose vitamins: Vitamins are important for your health, but taking too many of certain vitamins can be harmful. For example, taking too much vitamin E can raise the risk of bleeding.

Vitamins are important for your health, but taking too many of certain vitamins can be harmful. For example, taking too much vitamin E can raise the risk of bleeding. Bodybuilding and weight loss supplements: Some weight loss and muscle-building supplements may have stimulants, steroids, or other harmful substances. These can pose serious health risks, including heart problems and harm to your organs.

Some weight loss and muscle-building supplements may have stimulants, steroids, or other harmful substances. These can pose serious health risks, including heart problems and harm to your organs. Performance-enhancing supplements: Some supplements that claim to enhance performance can be dangerous. They may also lead to violations of sports doping rules.

Some supplements that claim to enhance performance can be dangerous. They may also lead to violations of sports doping rules. Bitter orange and ephedra: These substances are often found in weight loss supplements and can cause serious health problems, such as heart issues and strokes.

Special populations and pregnancy: "If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, have children, or are elderly, talk to your doctor before using supplements", warns the expert. Your nutrient needs may be different. How to choose nutritional supplements? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking supplements can be risky. Here are some of the risks: Herbal supplements: The quality and effectiveness of these can vary a lot. "Some herbs may interact with medications, cause allergies, or lead to unexpected health issues", shares the expert.

The quality and effectiveness of these can vary a lot. "Some herbs may interact with medications, cause allergies, or lead to unexpected health issues", shares the expert. High-dose vitamins: Vitamins are important for your health, but taking too many of certain vitamins can be harmful. For example, taking too much vitamin E can raise the risk of bleeding.

Vitamins are important for your health, but taking too many of certain vitamins can be harmful. For example, taking too much vitamin E can raise the risk of bleeding. Bodybuilding and weight loss supplements: Some weight loss and muscle-building supplements may have stimulants, steroids, or other harmful substances. These can pose serious health risks, including heart problems and harm to your organs.

Some weight loss and muscle-building supplements may have stimulants, steroids, or other harmful substances. These can pose serious health risks, including heart problems and harm to your organs. Performance-enhancing supplements: Some supplements that claim to enhance performance can be dangerous. They may also lead to violations of sports doping rules.

Some supplements that claim to enhance performance can be dangerous. They may also lead to violations of sports doping rules. Bitter orange and ephedra: These substances are often found in weight loss supplements and can cause serious health problems, such as heart issues and strokes.

Special populations and pregnancy: "If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, have children, or are elderly, talk to your doctor before using supplements", warns the expert. Your nutrient needs may be different. How to choose nutritional supplements? {{/usCountry}}

Choosing dietary and nutritional supplements can be confusing because there are so many options available. This guide will help you make informed choices.

Identify your needs: Check your nutrition for any gaps. "If you're not eating enough fruits and vegetables, a multivitamin or specific nutrients like vitamin C or fibre could help", suggests the nutritionist. Think about your health goals, such as boosting your immune system, increasing your energy, or supporting joint health.

Check your nutrition for any gaps. "If you're not eating enough fruits and vegetables, a multivitamin or specific nutrients like vitamin C or fibre could help", suggests the nutritionist. Think about your health goals, such as boosting your immune system, increasing your energy, or supporting joint health. Research ingredients: Choose products with clear ingredient lists. They should have few fillers and no artificial ingredients. "Learn the recommended daily values for vitamins, minerals, and other supplements to avoid exceeding them", says Dayal.

Choose products with clear ingredient lists. They should have few fillers and no artificial ingredients. "Learn the recommended daily values for vitamins, minerals, and other supplements to avoid exceeding them", says Dayal. Quality and safety: Choose brands that independent organisations have tested for quality and purity. "Look for seals from organisations such as USP, NSF International, or ConsumerLab", suggests Dayal. Buy from well-known brands or retailers with strong reviews and a solid industry reputation.

Choose brands that independent organisations have tested for quality and purity. "Look for seals from organisations such as USP, NSF International, or ConsumerLab", suggests Dayal. Buy from well-known brands or retailers with strong reviews and a solid industry reputation. Consider potential side effects: Always think about how a supplement might interact with any medications you take or affect any health conditions you have. If you’re not sure, talk to a healthcare professional. Notice how your body reacts after you start a supplement, and stop using it if you notice any bad effects.

Always think about how a supplement might interact with any medications you take or affect any health conditions you have. If you’re not sure, talk to a healthcare professional. Notice how your body reacts after you start a supplement, and stop using it if you notice any bad effects. Check expiry dates: Always check the expiry or “best by” dates on supplements to make sure they are safe and effective.

Always check the expiry or “best by” dates on supplements to make sure they are safe and effective. Pricing and value: Higher-priced supplements do not always mean better quality. However, very cheap options may lack good ingredients or proper testing. If you find a trustworthy product, it may be wise to buy in bulk to save money.

How can you know if a dietary supplement is safe?

Nutritional supplements can be helpful, but use them carefully. "Focus on a balanced diet with whole foods, and talk to a healthcare professional before using them", says Dayal. Checking the safety of nutritional supplements is important for your health.

Nutritionist shares some steps you can take to ensure a nutritional supplement is safe before using it:

Research the brand. Check for certifications. Read the label carefully. Compare the nutrient facts to the recommended daily allowances (RDAs) or adequate intake levels. Avoid supplements that make big promises or claim to solve every problem. Be careful with “cure-all” supplements. Research the ingredients, especially those with unfamiliar or complex names. This will help you understand their benefits, risks, and recommended dosages. Before taking any supplement, talk to a healthcare professional. Read reviews and testimonials, and avoid proprietary blends. If you have any negative effects, stop using the supplement right away. Report these effects to a healthcare professional or to the FDA’s MedWatch program.

Why is it important to supplement nutrients in a diet?

The dietary supplements industry has looser rules than the pharmaceutical industry. "Because of this, it's important to research and ensure the safety of any supplements you take for your health. Supplements can help with nutrient deficiencies, but should not replace a balanced diet," says the expert. Whole foods are better because they contain valuable nutrients and compounds that work well together.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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