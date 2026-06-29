Are E-cigarettes really safer? Oncologist debunks common myths and explains the health risks

People often think e-cigarettes are some kind of safe alternative to cigarettes, but doctors in pulmonology, oncology, and cardiology keep saying, it’s not really that simple. Like, less harmful is not the same thing as harmless, and a bunch of research from the last few years points out that e-cigarette aerosols can carry nicotine, ultrafine particles, heavy metals, and other compounds that irritate and inflame the lungs. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Narayana Subramaniam, lead consultant, head and neck surgery and oncology, Aster Whitefield Hospitals, debunks the myths related to E-cigarettes.

Oncologist debunks common myths about e-cigarettes. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Think an occasional cigarette is harmless? Doctor explains why even casual smoking can damage your health

Myths associated with e-cigarettes

According to Dr Narayana, even if vaping delivers fewer toxins than traditional smoking, it still tugs at respiratory health, blood vessels, and can also strengthen long-term nicotine dependence. No matter how good it sounds, it is still harmful.

Even if vaping delivers fewer toxins than traditional smoking, it still tugs at respiratory health.

Another big myth that people repeat is that vaping just releases water vapour out, and that’s it. However, it’s not really only that, because what you breathe in via an e-cigarette is an aerosol made from heated chemicals, and well, that mix can still damage delicate lung tissue. Also, some international studies linked vaping with long-term cough, wheezing, asthma worsening, and lower lung function, especially in younger users.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Narayana warns that nicotine can raise heart rate and blood pressure, plus it fuels vascular inflammation, so the cardiovascular risk can grow later on, even after a while. How does nicotine impact your teenagers and adult health? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Narayana warns that nicotine can raise heart rate and blood pressure, plus it fuels vascular inflammation, so the cardiovascular risk can grow later on, even after a while. How does nicotine impact your teenagers and adult health? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Dr Narayana highlighted that flavoured vaping products give this whole illusion, like it’s harmless or something. However, nicotine exposure during adolescence can mess with attention, impulse control, and even brain development.

Flavoured vaping products give this whole illusion, like it’s harmless or something.

Another growing worry is dual use, meaning people keep smoking cigarettes while they’re also vaping. They assume it’s a kind of less risky trade-off, but it may actually ramp up toxic exposure, so yeah, not as safe as they think.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Public health discussions globally have also highlighted cases of EVALI, or e-cigarette and vaping-associated lung injury, which drew attention to severe lung complications linked to vaping products,” said Dr Narayana. He agrees that if a non-smoker starts vaping, assuming it is ‘safe,’ that itself becomes a health risk. For smokers trying to quit nicotine entirely, he recommends evidence-based cessation therapies under medical guidance rather than relying solely on vaping.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.