Arjun Kapoor shows off ripped muscles and insane strength in workout video: Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh react

Actor Arjun Kapoor joined a host of celebrities in taking part in the Attack Challenge by sharing a video of himself sweating it out at the gym. It was kickstarted by Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez to promote their recently-released film Attack, also starring John Abraham. The challenge workout video shows Arjun showing off his ripped muscles and insane strength at the gym. It will motivate you to shake off the laziness and get on the fitness bandwagon.

On Friday, Arjun took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself working out at the gym as a part of the Attack Challenge. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had challenged him to do the same. He captioned the post, "Challenge accepted, Samantha Ruth Prabhu! Thank you for the nomination #AttackChallenge. All the best to you and the whole team, it's time to #Attack the box office now." Scroll ahead to take a look at the post.

The video begins with Arjun lifting weights at the gym, practising Bicep and Tricep Curls, and nailing the Battle Rope exercise. He wore an olive green tank top with black shorts and sports shoes for the routine.

ALSO READ | Attack stars Rakul Preet, Jacqueline Fernandez burn calories with insane workout

After Arjun posted the video, many of his followers took to the comments section to praise him. Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria also commented on the post. Rakul wrote, "[fire emojis] killing it." Whereas Tara teased Arjun by saying, "Only your hair will be perfectly coiffed in a workout video." Arjun replied to this, "Are you jealous of my mane?"

See some of the comments here:

Comments on Arjun Kapoor's post.

Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tiger Shroff, and Jackky Bhagnani were a few other celebrities who took part in the Attack Challenge with Arjun Kapoor. They had also posted the clips on their Instagram profiles and impressed fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Attack, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, was released in theatres on April 1.