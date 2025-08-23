Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
Ashwagandha capsules in India for boosting energy, strength, immunity and stress relief, explore top 10 natural choices

ByNivedita Mishra
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 01:00 am IST

Ashwagandha capsules help reduce stress, calm the mind and support overall well-being. They are a natural choice for restoring balance, energy and immunity.

Dabur Ashwagandha Capsules Immunity Booster | 100% Ayurvedic | Relieves stress & Increases Stamina - Pack of 20 Capsules

₹400

₹400
Rasayanam Ashwagandha Ksm-66 (500 Mg) Pack Of 3 Extra Strength Natural Formulation Support Strength & Energy Withania Somnifera Extract, capsule

₹1,664

₹1,664
Koshaveda Ashwagandha AF-43 | 600mg - 60 Capsules | For Sound Sleep, Managing Daily Stress, Strength & Recovery | For Both Men & Women

₹599

₹599
Zandu Ashwagandha Capsules, With Goodness of Natural Extracts of Ashwagandha, Helps Boost Immunity and Useful for Natural Body Strength, Stress Buster - (Pack of 60 Veg capsules x 2)

₹375

₹375
Kapiva Ashwagandha Gold 60 Caps

amazonLogo
Nveda Ashwagandha Capsules, Anxiety & Stress, Ashwagandha for Men & Women, Boosts Vitality, Improves Strength & Energy, Ashwagandha Capsule (500gm) - 60 (Pack of 1)

₹259

₹259
Organic India Pure Ashwagandha Root Capsules

amazonLogo
TrueBasics Ashwagandha, 600mg of KSM 66 Ashwagandha (60 Capsules) | With Clinically Researched Ingredients | Energy and Immunity Booster

₹899

₹899
Himalayan Organics Plant Based Ashwagandha || 1000mg Serve || Energy & Endurance || 120 Veg Capsules

₹723

₹723
Miduty Ashwagandha 3X Supplement 500 Mg Serving - KSM 66 Ashwagandha - Triple Strength Formula for Mood Stability, Focus, Strength & Stress - 6 Capsules

₹109

₹109
Ashwagandha, the magic Ayurvedic herb, has captured our collective imagination for its many benefits. Its chief benefit is its powerful ability to reduce physical, emotional, and environmental stress. It works as an adaptogen, helping your body to naturally cope with daily life pressures. This is its key contribution to overall wellbeing. The herb can also help boost your energy levels, aid in muscle recovery, and support better sleep. It is a wonderful, natural way to support a healthier, more balanced lifestyle, which is why it has become such a favourite across the world. The good news is now you can simply pop a pill, an Ashwagandha capsule, and enjoy its benefits.

Ashwagandha capsules can help you regain your bounce, thanks to their many healing properties.(Pexels)
Ashwagandha capsules can help you regain your bounce, thanks to their many healing properties.(Pexels)

Like all herbs, Ashwagandha has risks. Individuals with autoimmune disorders, thyroid conditions, or diabetes should be cautious. Pregnant and breastfeeding women must also avoid it. Always consult a healthcare professional beforehand for your own safety and wellbeing.

Now that we have given you a sneak peak into the different aspects of Ashwagandha, we bring to you some of the best options in Ashwagandha capsules available on Amazon.

1.

Dabur Ashwagandha Capsules Immunity Booster | 100% Ayurvedic | Relieves stress & Increases Stamina - Pack of 20 Capsules
Dabur Ashwagandha is a 100% Ayurvedic supplement designed for your general wellbeing. These capsules work to relieve stress and increase your stamina, helping you feel more balanced and energetic. They also function as a powerful immunity booster, giving you a simple and effective way to naturally stay strong and resilient every day.

Specifications

Brand
Dabur
Item Form
Capsules
Unit Count
20
Flavour
Unflavoured
Colour
Brown
Dabur Ashwagandha Capsules Immunity Booster | 100% Ayurvedic | Relieves stress & Increases Stamina - Pack of 20 Capsules

2.

Rasayanam Ashwagandha Ksm-66 (500 Mg) Pack Of 3 Extra Strength Natural Formulation Support Strength & Energy Withania Somnifera Extract, capsule
Rasayanam offers a natural and extra-strength Ashwagandha supplement for your wellbeing. This formula features premium KSM-66 extract, providing a powerful way to boost your energy and physical strength. It's designed to support a healthier, more balanced lifestyle and help you feel more vigorous and resilient every day. A fantastic addition to your daily routine.

Specifications

Brand
Rasayanam
Item Form
Capsules
Unit Count
180 (3 packs of 60)
Flavour
Unflavoured
Colour
Brown
Rasayanam Ashwagandha Ksm-66 (500 Mg) Pack Of 3 Extra Strength Natural Formulation Support Strength & Energy Withania Somnifera Extract, capsule

3.

Koshaveda Ashwagandha AF-43 | 600mg - 60 Capsules | For Sound Sleep, Managing Daily Stress, Strength & Recovery | For Both Men & Women
Koshaveda Ashwagandha AF-43 is a powerful supplement for both men and women. Designed to help you manage daily stress and support sound sleep, it promotes a calmer mind. This potent formula also aids in strength and recovery, making it an excellent choice for a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. It’s an easy way to feel your best.

Specifications

Brand
Koshaveda
Item Form
Capsules
Unit Count
60
Flavour
Unflavoured
Colour
Brown
Koshaveda Ashwagandha AF-43 | 600mg - 60 Capsules | For Sound Sleep, Managing Daily Stress, Strength & Recovery | For Both Men & Women

4.

Zandu Ashwagandha Capsules, With Goodness of Natural Extracts of Ashwagandha, Helps Boost Immunity and Useful for Natural Body Strength, Stress Buster - (Pack of 60 Veg capsules x 2)
Zandu Ashwagandha capsules are a great way to naturally boost your wellbeing. Made with the goodness of natural extracts, these capsules help to reduce stress and act as a powerful stress buster. They are also useful for building natural body strength and boosting your immunity. This is a simple and effective choice for daily wellness and supporting your body's natural resilience.

Specifications

Brand
Zandu
Item Form
Capsules
Unit Count
120 (60 capsules x 2 packs)
Flavour
Unflavoured
Colour
Brown
Zandu Ashwagandha Capsules, With Goodness of Natural Extracts of Ashwagandha, Helps Boost Immunity and Useful for Natural Body Strength, Stress Buster - (Pack of 60 Veg capsules x 2)

5.

Kapiva Ashwagandha Gold 60 Caps
Kapiva Ashwagandha Gold is a premium Ayurvedic supplement for overall wellbeing. Made with potent 183rd day Nagori Ashwagandha and a high 5% Withanolide content, it is a powerful formula. It helps manage stress and improve sleep quality for a calmer mind. This is an excellent choice for men and women looking to boost gym performance and feel more energetic.

Specifications

Brand
Kapiva
Item Form
Capsules
Unit Count
60
Flavour
Unflavoured
Colour
Brown
Kapiva Ashwagandha Gold 60 Caps

6.

Nveda Ashwagandha Capsules, Anxiety & Stress, Ashwagandha for Men & Women, Boosts Vitality, Improves Strength & Energy, Ashwagandha Capsule (500gm) - 60 (Pack of 1)
Nveda Ashwagandha is a natural supplement designed for both men and women. It's a great choice for managing stress and anxiety, helping you find more balance. These capsules also work to boost your vitality, strength, and energy levels. It’s an easy and effective way to support your daily wellbeing and lead a more active, energetic life.

Specifications

Brand
Nveda
Item Form
Capsules
Unit Count
60
Flavour
Unflavoured
Colour
Brown
Nveda Ashwagandha Capsules, Anxiety & Stress, Ashwagandha for Men & Women, Boosts Vitality, Improves Strength & Energy, Ashwagandha Capsule (500gm) - 60 (Pack of 1)

7.

Organic India Pure Ashwagandha Root Capsules
Organic India Ashwagandha offers pure, certified organic capsules for your wellbeing. This herbal supplement is a natural way to relieve stress, boosting your vitality and energy. It works to improve your stamina and strengthens your immune system, helping you feel your best every day. A truly reliable choice for overall health.

Specifications

Brand
Organic India (A TATA Product)
Item Form
Capsules
Unit Count
60
Flavour
Unflavoured
Colour
Brown
Organic India Pure Ashwagandha Root Capsules

8.

TrueBasics Ashwagandha, 600mg of KSM 66 Ashwagandha (60 Capsules) | With Clinically Researched Ingredients | Energy and Immunity Booster
TrueBasics Ashwagandha uses 600mg of KSM-66, a clinically researched ingredient. This high-quality supplement is designed to boost your energy levels and strengthen your immunity. It’s a scientifically backed formula that helps you feel more vigorous and resilient. A great choice for those who want a powerful and effective Ashwagandha supplement for their daily routine.

Specifications

Brand
TrueBasics
Item Form
Capsules
Unit Count
60
Flavour
Unflavoured
Colour
Brown
TrueBasics Ashwagandha, 600mg of KSM 66 Ashwagandha (60 Capsules) | With Clinically Researched Ingredients | Energy and Immunity Booster

9.

Himalayan Organics Plant Based Ashwagandha || 1000mg Serve || Energy & Endurance || 120 Veg Capsules
Himalayan Organics offers a powerful, plant-based Ashwagandha supplement for your vitality. With a high 1000mg per serving, these vegan capsules are formulated to boost your energy and endurance. A natural and clean choice, this supplement helps you stay active and feel your best, making it an excellent addition to your daily wellbeing programme.

Specifications

Brand
Himalayan Organics
Item Form
Capsules
Unit Count
120
Flavour
Unflavoured
Colour
Light brown
Himalayan Organics Plant Based Ashwagandha || 1000mg Serve || Energy & Endurance || 120 Veg Capsules

10.

Miduty Ashwagandha 3X Supplement 500 Mg Serving - KSM 66 Ashwagandha - Triple Strength Formula for Mood Stability, Focus, Strength & Stress - 6 Capsules
Miduty Ashwagandha 3X is a powerful triple-strength formula for your wellbeing. Featuring clinically researched KSM-66 Ashwagandha, it is designed to help you manage stress and improve mood stability. It also works to enhance your focus and physical strength. This supplement offers a concentrated, effective solution for anyone looking to feel more balanced and energetic.

Specifications

Brand
Miduty
Item Form
Capsules
Unit Count
6
Flavour
Unflavoured
Colour
Brown
Miduty Ashwagandha 3X Supplement 500 Mg Serving - KSM 66 Ashwagandha - Triple Strength Formula for Mood Stability, Focus, Strength & Stress - 6 Capsules

  • What are Ashwagandha capsules

    They are a convenient way to take a concentrated form of the Ashwagandha herb. They help your body manage stress and boost general wellbeing.

  • When should I take them, and what is a typical dosage?

    A typical dose is one to two capsules daily. Take them in the morning for energy or at night for better sleep.

  • How long do they take to show effects?

    Effects are not immediate. It can take a few weeks to a couple of months of consistent use to see results.

  • Are there any risks or side effects?

    It is generally safe. Side effects can include drowsiness or stomach upset. Avoid use if you are pregnant or have autoimmune/thyroid disorders.

  • What's the difference between Ashwagandha powder and capsules?

    Capsules are pre-measured and tasteless. Powder is more versatile but requires manual measurement.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

