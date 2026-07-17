Asthma worsening at night? Pulmonologist Dr Nalini Nagalla asks you to check your home for these 5 hidden triggers

Asthma flare-ups can be worrying and, if not managed promptly, may quickly turn into a health emergency!



ALOS READ: Wheezing no more! 4 simple physio tricks every parent should know for kids with asthma

Asthma is a chronic condition and needs to be managed well. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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You may also notice that your symptoms worsen in certain corners of your home. While most attention is given to outdoor triggers such as air pollution, traffic, dust and changing weather, could certain triggers be lurking indoors too? This may make people with asthma even more vulnerable, as at home one may not be following as many precautions as they are outside.

Let's take a closer look at the indoor factors that may worsen asthma. Dr Nalini Nagalla, HOD and senior consultant in pulmonology and sleep disorders at Arete Hospitals, shared with HT Lifestyle the common triggers that may be hiding inside your home.

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{{^usCountry}} She mentioned the times when asthma flares up inside homes: "Patients are often surprised to realise that their coughing, wheezing, or breathlessness becomes worse mainly at night, early morning, or after spending long hours indoors.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She mentioned the times when asthma flares up inside homes: "Patients are often surprised to realise that their coughing, wheezing, or breathlessness becomes worse mainly at night, early morning, or after spending long hours indoors.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Some patients notice that symptoms improve when they spend time outdoors but worsen again after returning home. That pattern itself can be an important clue.”

Here are some of the common triggers:

1. Dust mites in bedroom

A bedroom should provide peace of mind while you sleep, but if it makes you more vulnerable to asthma flare-ups, it can be a cause for concern. The pulmonologist warned that bedrooms are among the most common problem areas, as pillows, mattresses, curtains, rugs, stuffed toys, and old upholstery accumulate fine dust over time. These spaces may also harbour dust mites, microscopic organisms invisible to the naked eye that can trigger allergies and worsen asthma symptoms.

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What happens when you sleep in a bedroom full of dust mites? The pulmonologist described, "A person may sleep for seven or eight hours surrounded by these allergens every night without realising it. Morning sneezing, blocked nose, nighttime cough, or chest tightness on waking often points toward indoor exposure.”

The bedroom has several triggers.

2. Damp walls and hidden mould

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This indoor problem may also be seasonal, as limited sunlight, long spells of rain and overcast skies contribute to a lot of dampness. Damp patches can develop behind furniture, near bathrooms, on ceilings, or beside air-conditioning units. And mould, along with a musty smell, follows moisture build-up.

Now, how do these affect an asthmatic person? The doctor said,“Patients with mould exposure often complain of lingering cough, throat irritation, wheezing, or asthma that seems difficult to settle despite regular treatment. Even a mild musty smell can irritate sensitive airways."

3. Fragrances and smoke

The pulmonologist also identified incense sticks, room sprays, scented candles, mosquito coils, camphor, and strong cleaning liquids as frequent indoor asthma triggers. The concern is that strong smells may become more concentrated in enclosed rooms and, as Dr Nagalla noted, irritate senstive airways for prolonged periods. Kitchen smoke may further worsen the problem, particularly in homes with poor exhaust systems or limited ventilation.

4. Pets

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Pets are an overlooked indoor trigger. And since they live in close contact with family members, recognising this trigger may be a bit tricky initially.

“Not every asthma patient reacts to pets, but in some people, proteins found in animal skin flakes, saliva, or fur can trigger symptoms gradually over time. Because exposure is constant, families often fail to recognise the connection immediately,” the doctor added.

5. Air-conditioned rooms

The doctor warned that if AC filters are not cleaned regularly, asthma symptoms may worsen as dust and other irritants continue to circulate in the air.

In the end, the doctor's parting advice was to identify and address indoor triggers to prevent asthma symptoms from recurring. Better ventilation, reduced dust accumulation, regular cleaning of AC filters, dampness control and limited exposure to strong indoor fumes may significantly improve asthma control in many households.

About the doctor

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Dr Nalini Nagalla is a pulmonologist and sleep disorders specialist with over 24 years of experience. Her areas of expertise include asthma, COPD, bronchitis, lung infections, lung cancer and other pulmonary conditions, along with sleep disorders such as sleep apnoea, snoring and insomnia.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.