Ayurvedic home remedies to manage cough, cold and Covid

Winter is almost here and the change in season has caused surge in a number of viral and respiratory infections. Worsening pollution levels and new Omicron subvariants could also be leading to symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough and cold, among others. While it's best to see your trusted doctor when you develop these above-mentioned symptoms, one can also in addition try few Ayurvedic home remedies that could to manage flu-like symptoms effectively. (Also read: New Omicron subvariants spreading fast; foods you must eat to boost immunity)

Dry ginger for instance is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties that could help treat cold and cough. Turmeric, ginger, black pepper, tulsi, carrom seeds, mint leaves, fenugreek seeds, the commonly available spices and herbs in your kitchen can prove to be really effective in soothing your throat, boosting immunity and relieving other symptoms.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post shared 4 remedies to relieve cough, cold and sore throat.

1. Drink Shunthi Siddha Jala (water boiled with dry ginger powder) throughout the day

It helps improve metabolism, digest ama and soothes your throat. It also helps in relieving accumulated cough.

Here’s the recipe:

Take 1 lite water, add half tsp dry ginger powder (shunthi) or small stalk of fresh ginger in it and boil it for 10 mins on a medium flame. Then strain and let it come to room temperature and then store it in a steel bottle.

2. Have this DIY herbal mixture

- Take half tsp turmeric

- Half tsp dry ginger powder

- 1 black pepper (freshly crushed) or 1/4th tsp black pepper powder

- 1 tsp pure honey

- Mix it well and have it 2-3 times per day 1 hour before or after meals.

3. Do steam inhalation with this Ayurvedic concoction twice a day

Recipe:

- Take 2 glasses of water

- Add handful of tulsi leaves

- 5-7 pudina (mint leaves)

- 1 tsp ajwain (carom seeds)

- Half tsp methi (fenugreek seeds)

- Half tsp haldi (turmeric)

- Boil it for 7-10 mins on a medium flame.

And the magical concoction is ready.

4. Gargle with turmeric water

- Take a glass of water, add 1 tsp of turmeric in it and boil it for 3-5 mins.

- Gargle with this water 2-3 times per day.

- This works for everyone (the dosage for kids is half than mentioned above).

- Do try this for yourself and share it with your loved ones suffering from viral.

