Bangalore oncologist shares 4 things every woman should know about early breast cancer detection

An early breast cancer diagnosis can bring a mix of relief and uncertainty. While detecting the disease at an early stage often means treatment is more likely to be successful, many women are left wondering what comes next. Will the cancer return? How long will treatment last? And how will it affect everyday life?

Routine screenings are essential for early detection and timely medical intervention.(Unsplash)

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Beyond treating the disease itself, doctors focus on reducing the risk of recurrence, supporting long-term health, and helping patients maintain their quality of life. Understanding these aspects can help women feel more informed and confident as they navigate their breast cancer journey. (Also read: Is pancreatic cancer hiding in plain sight? Gastroenterologist explains the silent red flags most people ignore )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Niti Krishna Raizada, Principal Director, Medical Oncology and Hemato Oncology, Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore, shared, “Patients often feel reassured by the word ‘early,’ but as oncologists, we look at the bigger picture. We think about the biology of the cancer, the chances of recurrence, and how treatment decisions today will affect a patient years later. It’s about combining effective treatment with a plan that supports long-term health and quality of life.”

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{{^usCountry}} She adds, “At the same time, it’s important for patients to understand that their journey doesn’t end with initial treatment. Ongoing care, adherence to therapy, and regular monitoring all play a critical role in reducing recurrence risk. Just as importantly, we encourage women to speak openly about side effects, emotional challenges, and lifestyle concerns, so that care can be adjusted to support not just survival, but overall well-being.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds, “At the same time, it’s important for patients to understand that their journey doesn’t end with initial treatment. Ongoing care, adherence to therapy, and regular monitoring all play a critical role in reducing recurrence risk. Just as importantly, we encourage women to speak openly about side effects, emotional challenges, and lifestyle concerns, so that care can be adjusted to support not just survival, but overall well-being.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here are four things Dr Niti Krishna Raizada wishes every woman knew about early breast cancer: 1. Early doesn’t always mean low risk of recurrence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are four things Dr Niti Krishna Raizada wishes every woman knew about early breast cancer: 1. Early doesn’t always mean low risk of recurrence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Niti explained, “While early breast cancer means the cancer is found in the breast or nearby lymph nodes and has not spread to other parts of the body, the risk of recurrence can still vary significantly, sometimes as high as 50%. Some tumours are more aggressive based on their biological features, even if they are caught early. This is why additional treatments may be recommended, not because the situation is worse, but because your care team is aiming to lower the future risk of recurrence as much as possible.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Niti explained, “While early breast cancer means the cancer is found in the breast or nearby lymph nodes and has not spread to other parts of the body, the risk of recurrence can still vary significantly, sometimes as high as 50%. Some tumours are more aggressive based on their biological features, even if they are caught early. This is why additional treatments may be recommended, not because the situation is worse, but because your care team is aiming to lower the future risk of recurrence as much as possible.” {{/usCountry}}

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Early breast cancer treatment requires ongoing care and communication between patients and healthcare providers. (Pexel)

2. Advanced therapies support long-term health and quality of life

According to Dr Niti, “For women with early breast cancer, newer treatment approaches, such as hormone therapies and targeted medications, play an important role in lowering the chances of the disease returning while also helping preserve overall quality of life.”

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According to her, in a setting like India, where awareness and access to specialised care continue to evolve, it is important to move the focus beyond just surviving cancer to truly living well after it. Patients should feel empowered to have open conversations with their doctors and ask questions like, ‘What advanced treatment options are right for me?’

3. Consistency with treatment and follow-ups is key

Dr Niti said, “It can be tempting to step away from treatment once the most intensive phase is over, especially when life starts to feel normal again. However, ongoing therapies and regular follow-ups play a critical role in long-term outcomes. Staying consistent allows doctors to monitor progress, manage side effects, and respond early if anything changes.”

4. Your life beyond cancer matters just as much

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“Recovery is not only physical,” Dr Niti emphasised. “Emotional well-being, relationships, work, and future goals are all part of the bigger picture. Whether it’s managing anxiety about recurrence or adjusting to changes in routine, these aspects deserve attention from the start. A well-rounded approach to care helps ensure that patients are not just treated, but supported in returning to a full and meaningful life.”

Summing up, Dr Niti noted that early breast cancer is highly treatable, but it is not a short-term experience. It requires awareness, consistency, and a partnership with your care team that extends beyond initial treatment. By understanding the long-term perspective, staying engaged with your care plan, and prioritising both your health and well-being, you can move forward with greater clarity, focused not just on recovery but on living well in the years ahead.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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