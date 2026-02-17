Bariatric surgeon reveals who actually needs Mounjaro and what happens if you discontinue it

Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj recently opened up about using the drug, a move that Soha Ali Khan praised, saying it takes courage to speak about it openly.

But while it may have benefits, it should not be used without proper medical guidance. The first step is awareness, understanding how it works and whether it is suitable for you.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sharad Sharma, consultant - laparoscopic & bariatric surgery, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, to get a clear idea of who can use the drug and for how long one should use it.



How does Mounjaro work? With growing attention around the drug Mounjaro, as explained by the surgeon, helps with weight loss by targeting key mechanisms such as appetite suppression, delayed gastric emptying, improved satiety, and better metabolic regulation.

Describing the weight reduction Mounjaro brings in, he added, “As seen in some clinical trials, it may produce an average weight reduction of about 10–15% at lower doses, and up to 15–22% at higher doses.”

What happens if you stop taking Mounjaro?



But here's the flipside. The surgeon warned that the lost weight may return if the medication is discontinued, which is why this GIP and GLP-1 receptor works best when continued long term. “Mounjaro functions as a long-term therapy, similar to medications used for hypertension or diabetes,” he noted. ''