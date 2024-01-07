Beat stress with beets: 4 surprising foods to reduce stress, boost brain health

Feeling stressed post-holiday season? It could very well be the consequence of your holiday indulgences and altered nutrition habits that may be taking the toll. After days of indulging in festive treats with high sugar and salt content, it's common to crave similar foods long after the holidays are over. However, eating such foods for an extended time may be having an effect on your stress levels. Any kind of mood swings, low energy levels and reduced productivity may be attributed to lack of certain nutrients in your diet. If you too feel unmanageable stress levels post-Christmas and New Year's, remember to add magnesium, zinc, calcium, iron, and niacin that are helpful in managing your stress levels as per research. (Also read: What is stress and what does it do to our bodies?) According to research, gut microbiota in our intestine is made up of good and bad bacteria and on basis of what you eat and drink during the day can affect the way you feel(Freepik)

According to research, gut microbiota in our intestine is made up of good and bad bacteria and on basis of what you eat and drink during the day can affect the way you feel. In nutshell, eating healthy can lift your mood, while unhealthy indulgences can do the opposite - make you feel stressed.

Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her recent Instagram post guides her followers on alleviating signs of stress through nutrition. Kapoor shares a list of fruits and vegetables that can work wonders in promoting brain function and reducing stressful thoughts.

"Feeling the holiday aftermath? We all indulged in festive delights, but now the stress is real! Say goodbye to the sugar crashes and hello to stress-fighting avocados packed with good fats and brain-boosting berries full of vitamins. Together, we'll nourish our bodies, elevate our mood, and conquer those post-celebration blues! " says Kapoor.

Symptoms of high stress

Kapoor starts by explaining symptoms of high stress be it digestive troubles, weight gain or high blood pressure.

Digestive issues: Stress diverts attention away from digestion.

Weight gain: Elevated stress hormones causes your body to store weight

High blood pressure: Blood vessels are constricted to allow the rapid transport of nutrients

High blood sugar: Glucose is converted to be used as an additional energy source

Kapoor shares list of four fruits and vegetables that can help manage stress levels and make you more energetic and productive during the day.

Foods to beat stress

1. Beetroot

Beetroots are high in nitric oxide which can help with blood flow and regulates blood pressure. Add beets to your favourite roasted veggies. Make a cold beet salad with pumpkin seeds, feta cheese and olive oil.

2. Blueberries

The amazing berries help in reducing oxidative stress and enhancing cognitive function. They help to protect the brain and promote better mood management. Add it to smoothies and oatmeal. Have a bowl of fresh blueberries.

3. Avocado

Rich in monosaturated fats, which support brain health and help regulate stress hormones, avocado aids in maintaining balanced blood pressure, promoting overall stress resilience. Add on a sour dough toast or salads. Have as a guacomole with veggies.

4. Pomegranates

Pomegranate or anaar fights oxidative damage that happens during stress. Pomegranates are higher in antioxidant activity than wine and green tea. Regular intake of pomegranate juice can have anti-depressant like activity. Add it to yoghurt and salad. Have a small bowl of pomegranate.