News / Business / Bank holidays 2024: Are banks open on New Year’s day, January 1?

Bank holidays 2024: Are banks open on New Year’s day, January 1?

ByHT News Desk
Dec 29, 2023 04:20 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India releases list of bank holidays.

Banks nationwide will be closed for New Year's celebrations on Monday, so customers are advised to plan their activities accordingly.

Bank holiday (Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays, designating January 1 as a national bank holiday throughout India in celebration of the new year.

The RBI's holiday list includes state-specific bank holidays, while national holidays result in the closure of banks across the country.

The central bank of the country classifies bank holidays as either 'national' or 'regional,' with branches nationwide closed on the former. The banks are also closed on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

It's important to note that even on non-working days, online financial services remain operational as usual.

Here's the full list of Bank holidays in January 2024:

• January 1 (Monday)

New Year's Day

Celebrated across the country

• January 11 (Thursday)

Missionary Day

Celebrated in Mizoram

• January 12 (Friday)

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Celebrated in West Bengal

• January 13 (Saturday)

Lohri

Celebrated in Punjab and Other States

• January 14 (Sunday)

Makara Sankranti

Celebrated in Several States

• January 15 (Monday)

Pongal

Celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu

• January 16 (Tuesday)

Tusu Puja

Celebrated in West Bengal and Assam

• January 17 (Wednesday)

Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

Celebrated in Several States

• January 23 (Tuesday)

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Celebrated in Many States

• January 26 (Friday)

Republic Day

Celebrated all over India

• January 31 (Wednesday)

Me-Dam-Me-Phi

Celebrated in Assam

