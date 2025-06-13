Believe it or not: Your ring finger length can predict how well you run and if you will be able to finish a marathon

Will you be able to finish a marathon? The length of your ring finger compared to your index finger might reveal your endurance capabilities, including your potential to finish a marathon. A study in the American Journal of Human Biology, published on April 4 2025, suggests that individuals with a longer ring finger than index finger tend to perform better in endurance activities. Also read | A ratio that predicts sporting prowess! A new study found that people with longer ring fingers than index fingers might be more likely to tolerate increasing exercise intensity and perform better in longer-duration activities like marathons. (Freepik)

The science behind finger length and endurance

Researchers examined data from 22 research projects involving over 5,000 people across 12 countries. The team discovered links between finger ratios and certain types of fitness performance, though the connections proved more complex than expected.

The 2D:4D ratio, which compares the length of the second (index) finger to the fourth (ring) finger, measured the difference. The findings have shown that people with lower 2D:4D ratios (longer ring finger) tend to have better exercise tolerance and endurance performance. This is linked to exposure to testosterone in the womb, which influences fetal development, including finger length and athletic ability.

What does this mean for marathon running?

As per the study, if your ring finger is longer than your index finger, you might be more likely to tolerate increasing exercise intensity and perform better in longer-duration activities like marathons. This trait could be useful for coaches and sports scientists to identify potential talent or help recreational athletes understand their endurance potential.

While finger length might provide some insight, it's essential to remember that marathon running requires a combination of physical training, mental preparation, and dedication. Other factors like cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, and endurance also play a significant role in determining marathon performance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.