Bella Hadid shares viral healing message on mental health with crying selfies

Quoting American actor Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, supermodel Bella Hadid opened up about her own mental health struggles as she shared a slew of viral pictures. Sharing a few crying selfies, Bella said “This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now” as she penned a powerful healing message on anxiety in a viral post.

Taking to her social media handle, Bella shared a video clip that featured Willow asserting, “That feeling of thinking that you’re good enough or being insecure about your art- is natural- but at the same time, I feel like it’s taught. All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way. We’re gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural.”

Appreciating her words, Bella confessed, “I Love you and your words . It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this (sic).”

She added, “This is pretty much my everyday , every night For a few years now Social media is not real. For anyone struggling , please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you (sic).”

Relating with self help and mental health issues, Bella shared a powerful advice with fans, “Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point. (There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment. )” sic.

Opening up about her own breakdowns and burnouts, Bella revealed, “it took me a long time to get that in my mind , but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you (sic).”

