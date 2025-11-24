Bengaluru dermatologist reacts to women smearing period blood on face for glow 😳: Is this bizarre beauty trend safe?

Menstrual masking is a DIY skincare trend that has been seen on social media, where in women apply their menstrual blood to their face as a face mask, claiming it gives them glowing, healthy-looking skin. Also read | Beauty influencers are using lube as primer for glowing skin: Here’s what experts say about this bizarre skincare trend Have you heard of the DIY skincare trend that involves applying menstrual blood to your face? What is 'menstrual masking' and is it safe? Find out. (Representative picture: Freepik)

The idea behind this trend is that menstrual blood contains stem cells, proteins, and cytokines that can help repair skin, reduce inflammation, and boost collagen production. However, dermatologists and experts are warning against this trend, citing several risks.

Menstrual masking trend: what's the hype?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shireen Furtado, senior consultant in medical and cosmetic dermatology at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, strongly advised against blindly following this beauty trend.

She said, “Menstrual masking is a trend where people use their own period blood as a face mask, but as doctors we strongly warn against this practice because it is not safe, not clean, and not backed by scientific proof, since menstrual blood is not sterile and can contain bacteria, fungi, and other germs that may cause skin infections, breakouts, irritation, or even more serious complications when applied on the face, especially on pimples, open pores, small cuts, or sensitive areas.”

Dr Furtado explained: “In reality, raw menstrual blood also contains dead tissue, inflammatory cells, and waste products that can actually cause more irritation and worsen skin problems instead of improving them, and unlike medically approved treatments like PRP, where a person’s blood is drawn, processed, and applied safely using sterile tools, menstrual masking has no clear method, no clinical research, and no safety guidelines for how much blood to apply, how long to leave it on, or how often to use it, which makes the trend unpredictable and potentially harmful.”

Why it's not worth the risk

According to Dr Furtado, it's essential to prioritise skin safety and hygiene over viral trends. Instead, consider using science-backed skincare products and consulting with a dermatologist for personalised advice, she added.

“The risks are much higher than any expected benefit, and there is no strong evidence to show that this practice can brighten the skin, reduce acne, or slow aging in any meaningful way, so from a medical point of view, menstrual masking is simply not worth trying because the chances of infection, irritation, and long-term skin damage are too high, and people who want healthy, glowing skin should rely on proven skincare treatments, good hygiene, and guidance from qualified dermatologists instead of unsafe DIY trends that can put their skin and overall health at risk,” she shared.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.