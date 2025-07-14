Search
Best face wash for monsoon: Our 8 top picks to protect your skin from breakouts

ByTanya Shree
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 11:33 AM IST

The best face wash can build a barrier against monsoon skin troubles. Check out these top-rated face washes and keep your skin nourished during rainy days.

The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash | With 2% Salicylic Acid & 2% Niacinamide I Treats Active Acne & Fades Acne Marks I For Oily & Combination Skin I Power of 2 Actives | For Men & Women | 150 ml View Details checkDetails

Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash For all Skin Type with Turmeric & Saffron for Tan Removal – 150 ml (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face Wash with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid & Papaya for Tan Removal -For Men & Women | Glowing, Oily, Dry & Sensitive Skin -100ml (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

Dr. Sheths Neem & 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash | For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With 1% Zinc PCA, Vitamin E, C & B5 | Deeply Cleanses | Exfoliates Skin | Prevents Acne | For Men & Women | 100ml View Details checkDetails

Mamaearth Rice Face Wash With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin | For Hydrated & Even Skin Tone | Glowing & Brightened Skin | Korean Skin Care Product | For All Skin Types | For Men & Women | 150 ml View Details checkDetails

Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 | Deep Pore Cleansing | Dirt Control | Make-up Remover | Cleanser For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 100 ml View Details checkDetails

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin 125mlx3 View Details checkDetails

Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Cleanser for Women & Men | 250 ml View Details checkDetails

Monsoon season may bring a break from the scorching heat, but along with a cool breeze, there also comes a surge in skin issues. A sudden increase in humidity can lead to excess oil, breakouts, and clogged pores. Your skin starts feeling sticky, the T-zone turns into a grease zone, and acne seems to become persistent. 

Best face wash for monsoon

That is where the right face wash steps in. They not just cleanse, but also protect your skin. A good formula can remove dirt, sweat, bacteria, and excess sebum while keeping your skin barrier happy. If you are ready to switch things up for the rainy season, we have got just the list of face washes for the monsoon that can shield your glow and keep your skin feeling fresh.

 

Face wash for monsoon: 8 options for you

 

A gentle cleanser can shield the skin from conditions like acne and remove dead skin cells, as per The International Journal of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Analysis. Explore the best face wash for women and men, based on user reviews and ratings on Amazon:

1.

The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash | With 2% Salicylic Acid & 2% Niacinamide I Treats Active Acne & Fades Acne Marks I For Oily & Combination Skin I Power of 2 Actives | For Men & Women | 150 ml
The Derma Co offers a powerhouse face wash for monsoon skincare. This salicylic acid face wash blends 2% salicylic acid and 2% niacinamide to target active acne and fade acne marks. Ideal for oily skin and combination skin, it unclogs pores and controls excess oil without harsh dryness. With Aquaxyl, it adds hydration, which makes it a good pick for active breakouts during humid weather.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Combines exfoliation and hydration

affiliate-tick

Visible difference in 3-6 weeks

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May dry skin for some users

affiliate-cross

Scent might feel weird to some

The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash | With 2% Salicylic Acid & 2% Niacinamide I Treats Active Acne & Fades Acne Marks I For Oily & Combination Skin I Power of 2 Actives | For Men & Women | 150 ml

Customers' reaction: Customers loved this face wash for monsoon for acne control and smoother skin. However, reviews are mixed on fragrance and price

2.

Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash For all Skin Type with Turmeric & Saffron for Tan Removal – 150 ml (Pack of 2)
This ubtan face wash for monsoon from Mamaearth brings the power of turmeric, saffron, and walnut beads. It can remove tan and dead skin while giving your face a glow. A great detan face wash and tan removal face wash, it suits all skin types and is ideal for monsoon dullness. Dermatologically tested, this brightening face wash also fits the natural and safe skincare category.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Natural ingredients

affiliate-tick

Exfoliates and brightens

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not suit acne-prone skin

Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash For all Skin Type with Turmeric & Saffron for Tan Removal – 150 ml (Pack of 2)

Customers' reaction: Customers liked how the face wash uses natural ingredients to remove tan. They also appreciated its soothing fragrance. However, reviews are mixed on suitability and value.

3.

Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face Wash with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid & Papaya for Tan Removal -For Men & Women | Glowing, Oily, Dry & Sensitive Skin -100ml (Pack of 2)
Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face Wash is perfect for glowing, healthy skin in the monsoon. With papaya extracts, hyaluronic acid, and unique Water Lock Technology, this papaya face wash treats dullness and tan while keeping skin hydrated. It is suitable for all skin types and it also doubles as the best face wash for glowing skin and a cleanser for oily skin.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Glow-enhancing

affiliate-tick

Deeply hydrating

affiliate-tick

Vegan

affiliate-tick

Cruelty-free

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Might be too mild for heavy acne-prone skin

Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face Wash with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid & Papaya for Tan Removal -For Men & Women | Glowing, Oily, Dry & Sensitive Skin -100ml (Pack of 2)

Customers' reaction: Customers loved this face cleanser for hydration and glow. They appreciated the refreshing scent of this cleanser.

 

4.

Dr. Sheth's Neem & 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash | For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With 1% Zinc PCA, Vitamin E, C & B5 | Deeply Cleanses | Exfoliates Skin | Prevents Acne | For Men & Women | 100ml
One of the best salicylic acid face wash options for monsoon acne, this neem face wash deeply exfoliates, unclogs pores, and reduces breakouts. It is enriched with zinc PCA, vitamin E, C, and B5, which calms and clears the skin while maintaining hydration.

 

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong acne-fighting formula

affiliate-tick

Clean formulation (free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, cruelty, and toxins)

affiliate-tick

Effective ingredients

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some experience dryness

Dr. Sheths Neem & 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash | For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With 1% Zinc PCA, Vitamin E, C & B5 | Deeply Cleanses | Exfoliates Skin | Prevents Acne | For Men & Women | 100ml

Customers' reaction: Customers appreciate this vitamin C face wash for its effectiveness on oily, acne-prone skin and its refreshing gel texture. While results are largely positive, some mention mild dryness and a strong scent.

5.

Mamaearth Rice Face Wash With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin | For Hydrated & Even Skin Tone | Glowing & Brightened Skin | Korean Skin Care Product | For All Skin Types | For Men & Women | 150 ml
Inspired by the Korean glass skin trend, this Mamaearth Rice Water Face Wash combines the brightening power of niacinamide with the nourishment of rice water. It gently cleanses, hydrates, and helps improve skin clarity, which makes it ideal for a glowing, dewy look this monsoon. Moreover, it is suitable for all genders and perfect for daily use.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Hydrating and brightening

affiliate-tick

Reduces dark spots

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May cause dryness for some skin types

Mamaearth Rice Face Wash With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin | For Hydrated & Even Skin Tone | Glowing & Brightened Skin | Korean Skin Care Product | For All Skin Types | For Men & Women | 150 ml

Customers' reaction: Customers love this face wash for its deep cleansing, brightening effect, and pleasant scent. Many report soft, smooth skin, though a few mention dryness or itchiness depending on their skin type.

6.

Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 | Deep Pore Cleansing | Dirt Control | Make-up Remover | Cleanser For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 100 ml
This foaming cleanser from Foxtale is ideal as a makeup remover and dirt-fighting face wash for monsoon use. Powered by hyaluronic acid and red algae, this face wash for monsoon may hydrate deeply while cleansing. It is suitable for oily skin, sensitive skin, and even dry skin.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Makeup remover and cleanser combo

affiliate-tick

Maintains moisture balance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some find it expensive

affiliate-cross

Scent may not appeal to all

Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 | Deep Pore Cleansing | Dirt Control | Make-up Remover | Cleanser For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 100 ml

Customers' reaction: Customers loved this cleanser for dry skin for its smooth feel and hydration.

7.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin 125mlx3
A staple for dry and sensitive skin, this mild cleanser from Cetaphil hydrates while it cleans. It contains niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin, which support the skin barrier and work well even during monsoon sensitivity. Moreover, it is considered among the best face washes for women and men with dry or irritated skin.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Hypoallergenic and fragrance-free

affiliate-tick

Hydrates effectively

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not strong enough for acne control

affiliate-cross

Expensive for some

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin 125mlx3

Customers' reaction: Customers loved this niacinamide face wash for its sensitivity and dryness. However, reviews are mixed on acne control.

8.

Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Cleanser for Women & Men | 250 ml
Minimalist offers a salicylic acid face wash for oily and acne-prone skin, which is enriched with LHA and zinc. It provides multi-level cleansing and oil control. Moreover, its gentle yet powerful exfoliation makes it the best face wash for men and women with oily skin.

 

 

Specifications

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Budget-friendly

affiliate-tick

Deep cleansing without harshness

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Might feel too drying for some users

Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Cleanser for Women & Men | 250 ml

Customers' reaction: Users find it effective for oil and acne. However, reviews are mixed on scent and dryness.

 

 

What are the benefits of using a face wash for monsoon?

 

1. Removes excess oil: Monsoon humidity can increase oiliness. A good face wash helps clear greasy buildup and prevents clogged pores. As per the Journal of Indian Dermatology, using a good face wash can remove sebum, dirt and offer moisturising benefits.

 

2. Prevents acne breakouts: Regular cleansing washes away sweat, dirt, and bacteria that cause pimples during this damp season.

 

3. Reduces fungal infections: A good face wash keeps skin clean and dry, which minimises the chances of fungal growth.

 

4. Keeps your Skin refreshed: It removes stickiness and pollution residue, leaving your skin feeling fresh and breathable.

 

5. Balances pH and hydration: Monsoon weather can confuse your skin. A gentle face wash helps maintain the skin’s natural balance.

 

How to use a cleanser?

1. Before using the best face wash, wet your face with lukewarm water or cold water.

2. Then, take a small amount of face wash and apply it to your entire face.

3. Massage your face with gentle hands.

4. After deep cleansing, rinse it and pat your face dry to absorb excess moisture.

 

Best face wash for monsoon:FAQs

  • What is the thumb rule for using the best face wash?

    Before using any face wash, make sure to check the ingredients, as the wrong one can lead to harmful reactions. The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests using a gentle and non-abrasive face wash.

  • How often should I use a face wash?

    You can use face wash once in the morning, once before bedtime and after sweating, as per the American Journal of Dermatology Association.

  • What is the difference between a face wash and a face cleanser?

    Face wash is a liquid-based product, which is designed to clean open pores, and remove excessive oil, dead skin cells and other impurities. They can enhance blood circulation and make your skin radiant and fresh. Face cleansers are made to remove makeup, grime and dirt. They contribute to the elasticity, hydration level and overall health of your skin.

  • Can face wash treat pimples?

    A face wash that contains acne-fighting ingredients like benzoyl peroxide can help reduce acne. They can remove all the impurities from your skin by deeply cleansing it.

Similar stories for you

Best face wash for monsoonSkin typeSpecial featureBenefits
The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Face WashOily, Acne-Prone, CombinationPower of 2% Salicylic Acid + 2% NiacinamideTreats acne & marks, unclogs pores, reduces oil
Mamaearth Ubtan Face WashAll Skin TypesWalnut beads + Turmeric & SaffronRemoves tan, exfoliates dead skin, brightens
Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face WashOily, Dry, SensitiveWater Lock Technology + Papaya & Vitamin CHydrates, removes tan, evens skin tone
Dr. Sheth's Neem & 2% Salicylic Face WashOily, Acne-ProneNeem + 2% Salicylic + Zinc PCAExfoliates, reduces acne, prevents breakouts
Mamaearth Rice Face WashAll Skin TypesRice Water + NiacinamideHydrates, brightens, improves skin texture
Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face WashAll Skin TypesHyaluronic Acid + Red AlgaeRemoves makeup, hydrates, cleans deeply
Cetaphil Gentle Skin CleanserDry, SensitiveNiacinamide + Glycerin + PanthenolSoothes, hydrates, strengthens skin barrier
Minimalist 2% Salicylic Face WashCombination, Oily, Acne-ProneLHA + Zinc + Sulfate-FreeControls oil, exfoliates, reduces acne

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

