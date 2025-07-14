Best face wash for monsoon: Our 8 top picks to protect your skin from breakouts

Monsoon season may bring a break from the scorching heat, but along with a cool breeze, there also comes a surge in skin issues. A sudden increase in humidity can lead to excess oil, breakouts, and clogged pores. Your skin starts feeling sticky, the T-zone turns into a grease zone, and acne seems to become persistent. Best face wash for monsoon

That is where the right face wash steps in. They not just cleanse, but also protect your skin. A good formula can remove dirt, sweat, bacteria, and excess sebum while keeping your skin barrier happy. If you are ready to switch things up for the rainy season, we have got just the list of face washes for the monsoon that can shield your glow and keep your skin feeling fresh.

Face wash for monsoon: 8 options for you

A gentle cleanser can shield the skin from conditions like acne and remove dead skin cells, as per The International Journal of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Analysis. Explore the best face wash for women and men, based on user reviews and ratings on Amazon:

Loading Suggestions...

The Derma Co offers a powerhouse face wash for monsoon skincare. This salicylic acid face wash blends 2% salicylic acid and 2% niacinamide to target active acne and fade acne marks. Ideal for oily skin and combination skin, it unclogs pores and controls excess oil without harsh dryness. With Aquaxyl, it adds hydration, which makes it a good pick for active breakouts during humid weather.

Reasons to buy Combines exfoliation and hydration Visible difference in 3-6 weeks Reasons to avoid May dry skin for some users Scent might feel weird to some Click Here to Buy The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash | With 2% Salicylic Acid & 2% Niacinamide I Treats Active Acne & Fades Acne Marks I For Oily & Combination Skin I Power of 2 Actives | For Men & Women | 150 ml

Customers' reaction: Customers loved this face wash for monsoon for acne control and smoother skin. However, reviews are mixed on fragrance and price

Loading Suggestions...

This ubtan face wash for monsoon from Mamaearth brings the power of turmeric, saffron, and walnut beads. It can remove tan and dead skin while giving your face a glow. A great detan face wash and tan removal face wash, it suits all skin types and is ideal for monsoon dullness. Dermatologically tested, this brightening face wash also fits the natural and safe skincare category.

Reasons to buy Natural ingredients Exfoliates and brightens Reasons to avoid May not suit acne-prone skin Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash For all Skin Type with Turmeric & Saffron for Tan Removal – 150 ml (Pack of 2)

Customers' reaction: Customers liked how the face wash uses natural ingredients to remove tan. They also appreciated its soothing fragrance. However, reviews are mixed on suitability and value.

Loading Suggestions...

Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face Wash is perfect for glowing, healthy skin in the monsoon. With papaya extracts, hyaluronic acid, and unique Water Lock Technology, this papaya face wash treats dullness and tan while keeping skin hydrated. It is suitable for all skin types and it also doubles as the best face wash for glowing skin and a cleanser for oily skin.

Reasons to buy Glow-enhancing Deeply hydrating Vegan Cruelty-free Reasons to avoid Might be too mild for heavy acne-prone skin Click Here to Buy Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face Wash with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid & Papaya for Tan Removal -For Men & Women | Glowing, Oily, Dry & Sensitive Skin -100ml (Pack of 2)

Customers' reaction: Customers loved this face cleanser for hydration and glow. They appreciated the refreshing scent of this cleanser.

Loading Suggestions...

One of the best salicylic acid face wash options for monsoon acne, this neem face wash deeply exfoliates, unclogs pores, and reduces breakouts. It is enriched with zinc PCA, vitamin E, C, and B5, which calms and clears the skin while maintaining hydration.

Reasons to buy Strong acne-fighting formula Clean formulation (free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, cruelty, and toxins) Effective ingredients Reasons to avoid Some experience dryness Click Here to Buy Dr. Sheths Neem & 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash | For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With 1% Zinc PCA, Vitamin E, C & B5 | Deeply Cleanses | Exfoliates Skin | Prevents Acne | For Men & Women | 100ml

Customers' reaction: Customers appreciate this vitamin C face wash for its effectiveness on oily, acne-prone skin and its refreshing gel texture. While results are largely positive, some mention mild dryness and a strong scent.

Loading Suggestions...

Inspired by the Korean glass skin trend, this Mamaearth Rice Water Face Wash combines the brightening power of niacinamide with the nourishment of rice water. It gently cleanses, hydrates, and helps improve skin clarity, which makes it ideal for a glowing, dewy look this monsoon. Moreover, it is suitable for all genders and perfect for daily use.

Reasons to buy Hydrating and brightening Reduces dark spots Reasons to avoid May cause dryness for some skin types Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Rice Face Wash With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin | For Hydrated & Even Skin Tone | Glowing & Brightened Skin | Korean Skin Care Product | For All Skin Types | For Men & Women | 150 ml

Customers' reaction: Customers love this face wash for its deep cleansing, brightening effect, and pleasant scent. Many report soft, smooth skin, though a few mention dryness or itchiness depending on their skin type.

Loading Suggestions...

This foaming cleanser from Foxtale is ideal as a makeup remover and dirt-fighting face wash for monsoon use. Powered by hyaluronic acid and red algae, this face wash for monsoon may hydrate deeply while cleansing. It is suitable for oily skin, sensitive skin, and even dry skin.

Reasons to buy Makeup remover and cleanser combo Maintains moisture balance Reasons to avoid Some find it expensive Scent may not appeal to all Click Here to Buy Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 | Deep Pore Cleansing | Dirt Control | Make-up Remover | Cleanser For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 100 ml

Customers' reaction: Customers loved this cleanser for dry skin for its smooth feel and hydration.

Loading Suggestions...

A staple for dry and sensitive skin, this mild cleanser from Cetaphil hydrates while it cleans. It contains niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin, which support the skin barrier and work well even during monsoon sensitivity. Moreover, it is considered among the best face washes for women and men with dry or irritated skin.

Reasons to buy Hypoallergenic and fragrance-free Hydrates effectively Reasons to avoid Not strong enough for acne control Expensive for some Click Here to Buy Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin 125mlx3

Customers' reaction: Customers loved this niacinamide face wash for its sensitivity and dryness. However, reviews are mixed on acne control.

Loading Suggestions...

Minimalist offers a salicylic acid face wash for oily and acne-prone skin, which is enriched with LHA and zinc. It provides multi-level cleansing and oil control. Moreover, its gentle yet powerful exfoliation makes it the best face wash for men and women with oily skin.

Specifications Reasons to buy Budget-friendly Deep cleansing without harshness Reasons to avoid Might feel too drying for some users Click Here to Buy Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Cleanser for Women & Men | 250 ml

Customers' reaction: Users find it effective for oil and acne. However, reviews are mixed on scent and dryness.

What are the benefits of using a face wash for monsoon?

1. Removes excess oil: Monsoon humidity can increase oiliness. A good face wash helps clear greasy buildup and prevents clogged pores. As per the Journal of Indian Dermatology, using a good face wash can remove sebum, dirt and offer moisturising benefits.

2. Prevents acne breakouts: Regular cleansing washes away sweat, dirt, and bacteria that cause pimples during this damp season.

3. Reduces fungal infections: A good face wash keeps skin clean and dry, which minimises the chances of fungal growth.

4. Keeps your Skin refreshed: It removes stickiness and pollution residue, leaving your skin feeling fresh and breathable.

5. Balances pH and hydration: Monsoon weather can confuse your skin. A gentle face wash helps maintain the skin’s natural balance.

How to use a cleanser?

1. Before using the best face wash, wet your face with lukewarm water or cold water.

2. Then, take a small amount of face wash and apply it to your entire face.

3. Massage your face with gentle hands.

4. After deep cleansing, rinse it and pat your face dry to absorb excess moisture.

Best face wash for monsoon:FAQs What is the thumb rule for using the best face wash? Before using any face wash, make sure to check the ingredients, as the wrong one can lead to harmful reactions. The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests using a gentle and non-abrasive face wash.

How often should I use a face wash? You can use face wash once in the morning, once before bedtime and after sweating, as per the American Journal of Dermatology Association.

What is the difference between a face wash and a face cleanser? Face wash is a liquid-based product, which is designed to clean open pores, and remove excessive oil, dead skin cells and other impurities. They can enhance blood circulation and make your skin radiant and fresh. Face cleansers are made to remove makeup, grime and dirt. They contribute to the elasticity, hydration level and overall health of your skin.

Can face wash treat pimples? A face wash that contains acne-fighting ingredients like benzoyl peroxide can help reduce acne. They can remove all the impurities from your skin by deeply cleansing it.

Similar stories for you

Best face wash for monsoon Skin type Special feature Benefits The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Face Wash Oily, Acne-Prone, Combination Power of 2% Salicylic Acid + 2% Niacinamide Treats acne & marks, unclogs pores, reduces oil Mamaearth Ubtan Face Wash All Skin Types Walnut beads + Turmeric & Saffron Removes tan, exfoliates dead skin, brightens Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face Wash Oily, Dry, Sensitive Water Lock Technology + Papaya & Vitamin C Hydrates, removes tan, evens skin tone Dr. Sheth's Neem & 2% Salicylic Face Wash Oily, Acne-Prone Neem + 2% Salicylic + Zinc PCA Exfoliates, reduces acne, prevents breakouts Mamaearth Rice Face Wash All Skin Types Rice Water + Niacinamide Hydrates, brightens, improves skin texture Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash All Skin Types Hyaluronic Acid + Red Algae Removes makeup, hydrates, cleans deeply Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Dry, Sensitive Niacinamide + Glycerin + Panthenol Soothes, hydrates, strengthens skin barrier Minimalist 2% Salicylic Face Wash Combination, Oily, Acne-Prone LHA + Zinc + Sulfate-Free Controls oil, exfoliates, reduces acne

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.