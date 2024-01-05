Best fitness deals: Build muscles with dumbbells, avail discount of up to 83%

Dumbbells have become a cornerstone of home workouts, offering versatile options to target various muscle groups. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a beginner looking to start a fitness routine, Amazon's array of fitness deals on dumbbells present an excellent opportunity to build strength and enhance your workout regimen. Best fitness deals: Opt for any of the dumbbells listed here and get mega discounts.

Amazon's platform boasts an extensive selection of dumbbells, catering to different preferences and fitness levels. From adjustable dumbbell sets perfect for compact spaces to traditional fixed-weight options, there's something for everyone. These versatile tools allow for a wide range of exercises, from classic curls and presses to more dynamic movements like goblet squats and renegade rows, providing a holistic workout experience.

What makes Amazon a standout for fitness enthusiasts are the incredible deals and discounts available on a variety of exercise equipment, including dumbbells. Regularly checking the platform can lead to discovering discounts on individual dumbbells or complete sets, making it an affordable way to build a home gym. The convenience of doorstep delivery coupled with competitive pricing adds to the appeal of purchasing fitness equipment on Amazon.

Moreover, Amazon often features flash sales and seasonal offers, enabling customers to save significantly on their fitness investments. Bundled deals that include complementary workout accessories or free shipping further sweeten the pot, making it an enticing option for those looking to invest in their fitness without breaking the bank.

It's important to consider the quality and reviews of the products before making a purchase. Amazon's user reviews and ratings provide valuable insights into the durability, performance, and overall satisfaction of the dumbbells on offer, aiding in making informed decisions.

In conclusion, Amazon's range of dumbbells coupled with enticing fitness deals presents a convenient and cost-effective way to kickstart or elevate your fitness journey. With a plethora of options and attractive discounts, building strength and achieving fitness goals from the comfort of home has never been more accessible.

We have curated a list of some of the best options in dumbbells on Amazon. Check them out here.

1) FitBox Sports Exclusive Hex PVC Dumbbells (2kg - 10kg) Pack Of Dumbbells Set For Home Gym

The FitBox Sports Exclusive Hex PVC Dumbbells Set offers a versatile range from 2kg to 10kg, ideal for home gym workouts. The hexagonal design prevents rolling and ensures stability during exercises. Crafted from durable PVC, these dumbbells provide a comfortable grip and are suitable for various strength-training routines. Perfect for beginners and fitness enthusiasts, this set's incremental weight options allow for progressive training, making it a practical choice for those looking to start or enhance their fitness journey within the 2kg to 10kg range.

Specifications of FitBox Sports Exclusive Hex PVC Dumbbells Set:

Weight Range: 2kg to 10kg (increments included)

Material: PVC construction

Design: Hexagonal shape to prevent rolling

Grip: Comfortable and ergonomic design

Versatility: Suitable for various home gym exercises

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Incremental Weight Options: Allows for progressive training suitable for beginners and advancing fitness levels. Limited Weight Range: While suitable for many, the range might not suffice for advanced weightlifters. Stability and Safety: Hexagonal design prevents rolling, ensuring stability during workouts, enhancing safety. Material Preference: Some users might prefer other materials like rubber-coated for better grip or durability.

2) Bullar PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2 for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell|Gym Exercise|Home Workout, Gym Dumbbells|Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women (2)

The Bullar PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2 provides a reliable addition to any home gym setup. With a weight of 2kg each, these durable dumbbells suit various exercises, catering to both men and women. The hexagonal shape prevents rolling, ensuring stability during workouts, while the PVC construction offers a comfortable grip. Perfect for diverse fitness routines, these dumbbells serve as versatile tools for home workouts, making them a convenient choice for those seeking practical and accessible fitness equipment.

Specifications of Bullar PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2:

Weight: 2kg per dumbbell

Material: PVC construction

Design: Hexagonal shape to prevent rolling

Grip: Comfortable and ergonomic design

Versatility: Suitable for various exercises in home gym settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Beginner-Friendly Weight: Ideal for starters and individuals aiming for lighter workouts. Limited Weight Range: Might not suffice for users seeking heavier weights or advanced workout routines. Stability: Hexagonal shape prevents rolling, ensuring safety during exercises. Material Preference: Some users might prefer other materials like rubber-coated for better grip or durability.

3) FASTERO FITNESS? Adjustable Dumbbells for Weight Lifting Training - Weights Dumbbell Set for Men and Women - Barbell Weight Set with Connecting Rod -Free Weights (12 KG ENVIRTNMENT Dumbbell)

The FASTERO FITNESS Adjustable Dumbbells offer a dynamic workout experience with a weight range of up to 12kg. This versatile set caters to both men and women, featuring a connecting rod that transforms the dumbbells into a barbell, expanding exercise possibilities. Designed for weight lifting training, these free weights provide a comprehensive solution for home workouts. Their adjustability and multifunctional nature enable users to target different muscle groups effectively. With a focus on versatility and convenience, this set stands as a robust choice for those seeking an adaptable and space-efficient fitness solution.

Specifications of FASTERO FITNESS Adjustable Dumbbells:

Weight Range: Adjustable dumbbells up to 12kg

Versatility: Converts into a barbell with the included connecting rod

Design: Designed for weight lifting training

Compatibility: Suitable for both men and women

Functionality: Provides free weights for varied exercises

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Workout Options: Offers both dumbbell and barbell configurations for diverse exercises. Potential Bulkiness: Higher weight capacities might result in bulkier equipment, requiring more space. Adjustable Weight Range: Allows for progressive training and accommodates varying fitness levels. Complexity for Some Users: Converting between dumbbells and barbells might be intricate for beginners.

4) Aurion PVC Dumbbells Weights Fitness Home Gym Exercise Barbell Light Heavy for Women & Men’s Dumbbell

The Aurion PVC Dumbbells offer a versatile and accessible fitness solution for home gyms. Designed for both men and women, these dumbbells come in various weight options, catering to diverse strength levels. Crafted from durable PVC, they provide a comfortable grip for a wide range of exercises. Their versatility makes them suitable for home gym workouts, whether you're looking for lighter weights for toning or heavier options for strength training. With a focus on functionality and practicality, the Aurion PVC Dumbbells serve as reliable fitness companions for individuals aiming for balanced and effective workouts.

Specifications of Aurion PVC Dumbbells:

Weight Options: Available in various weight ranges for light to heavy workouts.

Material: PVC construction for durability.

Design: Suitable for home gym exercises targeting different muscle groups.

Grip: Ergonomic design for comfortable handling.

Gender-Neutral: Designed for both men and women.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Diverse Weight Range: Suits individuals aiming for varied intensity workouts Material Preference: Some users might prefer rubber-coated or metal dumbbells for specific grip or durability reasons. Gender-Inclusive Design: Accommodates both men and women for a comprehensive fitness experience. Limited Features: Might lack additional features like adjustable weight options found in other models.

5) Protoner Pair of 5kg Each PVC Dumbbells Set, Blue

The Protoner Pair of 5kg PVC Dumbbells in striking blue offers a practical addition to home workouts. Each dumbbell, weighing 5kg, presents a balanced challenge for various exercises. Crafted from durable PVC, they ensure a comfortable grip and withstand rigorous routines. Perfect for targeted strength training or toning exercises, these dumbbells cater to both beginners and intermediate fitness levels. Their vibrant blue color adds a touch of personality to your workout space while focusing on functionality, making them an appealing choice for individuals seeking reliable and vibrant fitness equipment.



Specifications of Protoner Pair of 5kg PVC Dumbbells:

Weight: 5kg each dumbbell

Material: PVC construction for durability

Colour: Vibrant blue design

Grip: Comfortable handling for varied exercises

Versatility: Suitable for beginners and intermediate fitness levels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Balanced Weight: Ideal for intermediate workouts and targeted strength training. Limited Weight Range: Might not suit individuals seeking lighter or heavier options for workouts. Vibrant Design: The blue colour adds personality to the workout space. Material Preference: Some users might prefer rubber-coated or metal dumbbells for specific grip or durability reasons.

6) Lifelong PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2 for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell|Gym Exercise|Home Workout, Gym Dumbbells|Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women (6 Months Warranty)

The Lifelong PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2 serves as a reliable addition to home gym setups. With a durable PVC construction, these dumbbells ensure a comfortable grip and stability during workouts. Available in various weights, they cater to different strength levels, making them versatile for both men and women. These hexagonal-shaped dumbbells prevent rolling, ensuring safety during exercises. Backed by a six-month warranty, they offer peace of mind regarding their quality and durability, providing a practical and secure choice for individuals seeking dependable fitness equipment for home workouts.

Specifications of Lifelong PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2:

Quantity: Pack of 2 dumbbells

Material: PVC construction for durability

Design: Hexagonal shape prevents rolling

Weight Options: Available in various weights

Warranty: 6 months warranty period

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Diverse Weight Range: Suitable for various strength levels and workout intensities. Material Preference: Some users might prefer rubber-coated or metal dumbbells for specific grip or durability reasons. Warranty Coverage: Offers a 6-month war Limited Features: Might lack additional features like adjustable weight options found in other models.

7) Kore PVC DM 4-40 Kg (Black/Black-Red/3 IN 1 Convertible) Dumbbells Set and Fitness Kit for Men and Women Whole Body Workout

The Kore PVC DM 4-40 Kg Dumbbells Set is a comprehensive fitness kit designed for both men and women, offering a wide weight range from 4kg to 40kg. Its 3-in-1 convertible feature provides versatility, transforming the dumbbells into a barbell, enabling a complete whole-body workout. Crafted from durable PVC, these dumbbells ensure durability and a comfortable grip during exercises. With a focus on adaptability and functionality, this set caters to various fitness levels and exercises, making it an excellent choice for individuals aiming for a comprehensive workout routine at home.

Specifications of Kore PVC DM 4-40 Kg Dumbbells Set:

Weight Range: 4kg to 40kg for versatile workouts

Material: Durable PVC construction

Convertible Feature: 3-in-1 design for dumbbells and barbell configurations

Colour Options: Black or Black-Red variations

Gender-Neutral: Suitable for men and women

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wide Weight Range: Offers diverse weight options for varied workouts. Potential Bulkiness: Higher weight capacities might result in bulkier equipment, requiring more space. Convertible Design: Provides flexibility for different exercise configurations. Complexity for Some Users: Converting between dumbbells and barbells might be intricate for beginners.

8) LEEWAY Hex Dumbbells Pack (2.5 kg*2)| Gym Dumbbells| Rubber Coating Free Weight Dumbbell Set| Rubber Encased Hex Fixed Dumbbell Weight| Professional Rubber Coated Hexa Dumbbells (2.5Kg Pair)(Black)

The LEEWAY Hex Dumbbells Pack comprises a pair of 2.5kg rubber-coated hex dumbbells, offering durable and professional-grade fitness equipment. The rubber coating ensures a comfortable grip and prevents damage to floors while exercising. These fixed-weight dumbbells provide stability during workouts, ideal for gym or home use. Their professional-grade construction in black makes them a sleek addition to any workout space. With a focus on quality and functionality, these rubber-coated hex dumbbells cater to individuals seeking reliable and robust fitness gear for targeted strength training or toning exercises.



Specifications of LEEWAY Hex Dumbbells Pack:

Weight: 2.5kg per dumbbell, sold as a pair

Material: Rubber-coated for comfortable grip and floor protection

Design: Hexagonal shape for stability during workouts

Usage: Suitable for gym or home workouts

Colour: Professional black finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable Grip: Rubber coating ensures a comfortable and secure grip during exercises. Fixed Weight: Might not suit users seeking adjustable weights for varied workouts. Floor Protection: Rubber encasing prevents damage to floors, ideal for home workouts. Limited Weight Range: May not cater to users looking for heavier options for strength training.

9) Amazon Brand - Symactive Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Combo Multi Colour with Stand 7 Kg, Set of 2 (0.5 Kg, 1 Kg, 2 Kg)

The Amazon Brand Symactive Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Combo offers a vibrant and practical addition to home workouts. This set includes a pair of dumbbells weighing 0.5kg, 1kg, and 2kg each, providing versatility for different exercises and fitness levels. The neoprene coating ensures a comfortable grip and protects floors from damage. Arriving with a convenient stand, this colorful set not only adds a pop of color but also offers an organized storage solution. Ideal for beginners and varied routines, these neoprene-coated dumbbells cater to users seeking a functional and visually appealing home workout setup.

Specifications of Amazon Brand Symactive Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Combo:

Set Composition: Pair of dumbbells (0.5kg, 1kg, 2kg each)

Material: Neoprene coating for comfort and floor protection

Colour: Multi-colour set

Weight Variation: 0.5kg, 1kg, and 2kg options for versatile workouts

Storage: Comes with a stand for organized storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Weight Options: Suitable for various exercises and fitness levels. Potential Durability Concerns: Neoprene coating might wear over time with heavy use. Neoprene Coating: Offers a comfortable grip and floor protection during workouts. Limited Weight Range: May not be suitable for users seeking heavier weights for advanced workouts.

10) Slovic Dumbbells Set for Home Gym | 7.5 kg Dumbbells Set of 2 | Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Home Workout | Anti Skid rubber Dumbbell set | Weights for Workout

The Slovic Dumbbells Set for Home Gym consists of a pair of 7.5kg dumbbells, designed for effective home workouts. Featuring anti-skid rubber construction, these dumbbells offer a secure grip and prevent slippage during exercises. Ideal for home workout spaces, they cater to various fitness levels and routines, ensuring stability and safety. With a focus on functionality and safety, these dumbbells serve as reliable fitness companions, providing a convenient solution for individuals seeking durable and secure equipment for effective strength training or toning exercises at home.

Specifications of Slovic Dumbbells Set for Home Gym:

Quantity: Set of 2 dumbbells weighing 7.5kg each

Material: Anti-skid rubber construction for secure grip

Design: Suitable for home gym workouts

Function: Ideal for fitness routines and strength training

Stability: Prevents slippage during exercises

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure Grip: Anti-skid rubber construction ensures a stable grip during workouts. Fixed Weight: Might not cater to users seeking adjustable weights for varied exercises. Home Workout Convenience: Specifically designed for home gyms, offering a practical fitness solution. Limited Weight Range: May not suit individuals looking for heavier options for advanced strength training.

3 best features for you

Product Name Weight Material Colour FitBox Sports Exclusive Hex PVC Dumbbells (2kg - 10kg) Pack Of Dumbbells Set For Home Gym 2kg - 10kg PVC Various Bullar PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2 for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell 4kg Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Black FASTERO FITNESS Adjustable Dumbbells for Weight Lifting Training - Weights Dumbbell Set for Men and Women - Barbell Weight Set with Connecting Rod -Free Weights (12 KG ENVIRTNMENT Dumbbell) Adjustable (up to 12kg) Not specified Not specified Aurion PVC Dumbbells Weights Fitness Home Gym Exercise Barbell Light Heavy for Women & Men’s Dumbbell 2kg PVC Various Protoner Pair of 5kg Each PVC Dumbbells Set, Blue 5kg each PVC Blue Lifelong PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2 for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell 2kg - 10kg PVC Black Kore PVC DM 4-40 Kg (Black/Black-Red/3 IN 1 Convertible) Dumbbells Set and Fitness Kit for Men and Women Whole Body Workout 4kg - 40kg PVC Black/Black-Red LEEWAY Hex Dumbbells Pack (2.5 kg*2) 2kg Rubber Black Amazon Brand - Symactive Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Combo Multi Colour with Stand 7 Kg, Set of 2 (0.5 Kg, 1 Kg, 2 Kg) 0.5kg, 1kg, 2kg each Neoprene Coating Multi-Coloured Slovic Dumbbells Set for Home Gym 7.5 kg Dumbbells Set of 2 Anti Skid rubber Black

Best value for money

The FASTERO FITNESS Adjustable Dumbbells offer the best value for money among these options. With an adjustable weight range up to 12 kg and the versatility of a barbell set, they provide diverse workout options for both men and women. The connecting rod allows seamless transitions between dumbbells and a barbell, catering to various exercises. This set's adaptability and free weights add substantial value for those seeking a comprehensive workout experience without compromising space or functionality.

Best overall product





The Kore PVC DM 4-40 Kg Dumbbells Set stands out as the best overall product in this lineup. Offering an extensive weight range from 4kg to 40kg, this versatile set suits various fitness levels and exercises, catering to both men and women. Its 3-in-1 convertible feature provides flexibility, enabling a comprehensive whole-body workout. With durable PVC construction and an array of weight options, the Kore set ensures long-term usability and adaptability, making it a top choice for those seeking a robust and comprehensive home workout solution.

How to buy best dumbbells in India



When purchasing dumbbells in India, consider a few key factors. First, assess your fitness goals and choose weights that align with your current strength and potential progression. Look for durable materials like PVC or rubber-coated options for longevity. Ensure the grip is comfortable to hold during workouts. Check for adjustable options to accommodate varying exercises. Research brands with good reputations for quality and customer service, and read reviews to gauge performance. Finally, consider any additional features such as warranties or bundled deals that provide the best value for your investment in building a home gym in India.

