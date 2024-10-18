Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best pet treats for your furry friends: Top 8 options for effective training and tasty rewards

ByAffiliate Desk
Oct 18, 2024 07:30 PM IST

Explore the best pet treats for training your pets. Explore the best organic, natural, and healthy options to reward your furry companions effectively!

Choosing the right pet treats for training is crucial to ensure your furry friends are happy and healthy. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the best one for your pet. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 8 pet treats for training, including organic, natural, and healthy options. Whether you have a dog or a cat, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the best treats for your beloved pets.

Treat your furry friends right with the best pet treats that keep them happy and healthy!(Pexels)
Treat your furry friends right with the best pet treats that keep them happy and healthy!(Pexels)

1.

Meatup Chicken Flavour Biscuit Treats

Meatup Chicken Flavour Biscuit Treats are a delicious and nutritious option for training your pets. Made with real chicken, these treats are rich in protein and essential nutrients. They are also free from artificial colors and flavors.

Specifications of Meatup Chicken Flavour Biscuit Treats

  • Real chicken flavor
  • High in protein
  • No artificial colors or flavours

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Delicious flavorMay be too hard for some pets
High protein content 

2.

Paws Cause Gnawlers Calcium Small

Paws Cause Gnawlers Calcium Small treats are perfect for small pets. They are rich in calcium and promote healthy teeth and gums. These treats are also free from artificial preservatives and additives.

Specifications of Paws Cause Gnawlers Calcium Small treats

  • Rich in calcium
  • Promotes healthy teeth and gums
  • No artificial preservatives or additives

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Promotes dental healthMay be too hard for some pets
Small size for easy consumption 

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Bumper Deals on home decor, furnishings, rugs, cushions, and showpieces with up to 81% off

 

3.

Chip Chops Chicken Tenders Slice

Chip Chops Chicken Tenders Slice treats are made with real chicken and are a favorite among pets. They are packed with flavor and are a great source of protein. These treats are also free from artificial additives.

Specifications of Chip Chops Chicken Tenders Slice treats

  • Made with real chicken
  • Rich in flavor
  • No artificial additives

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Real chicken flavorMay be too hard for some pets
High protein content 

4.

Pedigree Jumbone Treat Chicken Flavour

Pedigree Jumbone Treat Chicken Flavour is a delicious and chewy option for training your pets. With a meaty flavor, these treats are sure to be a hit with your furry friends. They are also rich in essential nutrients.

Specifications of Pedigree Jumbone Treat Chicken Flavour

  • Chewy texture
  • Meaty flavor
  • Rich in essential nutrients

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Chewy textureMay be too large for some pets
Meaty flavor 

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Shop now for 50% off on body lotions, butters, and more body care products

5.

Dogaholic Milky Sticks Chicken Pieces

Dogaholic Milky Sticks Chicken Pieces are a delectable and nutritious option for pet training. These treats are made with real chicken and are rich in calcium and phosphorus for strong bones and teeth.

Specifications of Dogaholic Milky Sticks Chicken Pieces

  • Made with real chicken
  • Rich in calcium and phosphorus
  • Promotes strong bones and teeth

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Nutritious and deliciousMay be too chewy for some pets
Promotes dental health 

6.

Goodies Treats Assorted Calcium Chlorophyll

Goodies Treats Assorted Calcium Chlorophyll are a healthy and natural option for pet training. They are enriched with calcium and chlorophyll for overall health and well-being. These treats are also free from artificial additives.

Specifications of Goodies Treats Assorted Calcium Chlorophyll

  • Enriched with calcium and chlorophyll
  • Promotes overall health
  • No artificial additives

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Healthy and naturalMay be too bland for some pets
Promotes overall health 

7.

Chip Chop Dog Treat Combo

Chip Chop Dog Treat Combo offers a variety of flavors to keep your pets engaged during training. Made with high-quality ingredients, these treats are a great source of protein and essential nutrients.

Specifications of Chip Chop Dog Treat Combo

  • Variety of flavors
  • High-quality ingredients
  • Rich in protein and essential nutrients

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Variety of flavorsMay be too large for some pets
High-quality ingredients 

8.

PETS EMPIRE Chicken Training Non-Vegetarian

PETS EMPIRE Chicken Training Non-Vegetarian treats are perfect for pets with a non-vegetarian palate. These treats are made with real chicken and are rich in essential nutrients for optimal health and vitality.

Specifications of PETS EMPIRE Chicken Training Non-Vegetarian

  • Made with real chicken
  • Non-vegetarian option
  • Rich in essential nutrients

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Non-vegetarian optionMay be too rich for some pets
Rich in essential nutrients 

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Trending deals unlocked on trimmers, epilators and shavers with up to 60% off

Top features of the best pet treats:

Best Pet TreatsReal Chicken FlavourPromotes Dental HealthVariety of FlavorsRich in ProteinChewy Texture
Meatup Chicken Flavour Biscuit TreatsYesNoNoYesNo
Paws Cause Gnawlers Calcium SmallNoYesNoNoNo
Chip Chops Chicken Tenders SliceYesNoNoYesNo
Pedigree Jumbone Treat Chicken FlavourYesNoNoNoYes
Dogaholic Milky Sticks Chicken PiecesYesYesNoYesNo
Goodies Treats Assorted Calcium ChlorophyllNoNoNoNoNo
Chip Chop Dog Treat ComboYesNoYesYesNo
PETS EMPIRE Chicken Training Non-VegetarianYesNoNoYesNo

Best value for money pet treats:

The Paws Cause Gnawlers Calcium Small treats offer the best value for money, providing a balanced blend of nutrition and dental health benefits at an affordable price.

Also reads: Amazon Great Indian Festival Price Drop Alert: Minimum 50% off on sofa set, wardrobes, beds, mattresses and more

Best overall pet treats:

The Meat Up Dog Treats stand out as the best overall product, offering a nutritious and delicious option that promotes dental health and overall well-being for your pets.

How to find the best pet treats?

When choosing the best pet treats, consider the specific needs of your pet, such as size, dietary restrictions, and flavor preferences. Look for treats that offer a good balance of nutrition, taste, and dental health benefits to ensure the best training experience for your furry friends.

Similar stories for you

Amazon Dussehra Special Sale: Unlock hottest deals on men’s grooming essentials like trimmers and shavers, up to 83% off

Amazon Special Festive Sale: Up to 70% Off! Grab food hampers, home furnishing, corporate goodies & more at bulk rates

More than 60% off on Water Heaters! Winter ready with early deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival! Limited Period Offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Steal Deals on regular essentials, up to 60% off on shampoos, conditioners and more

FAQs on the best pet treats

  • What is the price range for these pet treats?

    The price range for these pet treats varies from Rs. 100 to Rs. 500, depending on the brand and quantity.

  • Are these treats suitable for all pet sizes?

    While most of these treats are suitable for all pet sizes, it's important to consider the size and texture of the treat to ensure easy consumption for smaller pets.

  • Do these treats contain any artificial additives?

    Most of these treats are free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, ensuring a natural and healthy option for your pets.

  • Are these treats recommended for training puppies and kittens?

    Yes, these treats are suitable for training puppies and kittens, providing essential nutrients and promoting dental health at a young age.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On