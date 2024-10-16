Festive gifting store: Get a headstart on festive gifting with corporate goodies, food hampers, home furnishing and more

The festive season is just about to begin and if you need some gifting ideas, gift hampers to gift your friends or family, then your search ends here. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the best time to plan and stay ahead of the festivities. Here are some of the best gifting options to choose from. It is the perfect opportunity for festive gifting, as customers can find affordable yet high-quality gifts for family and friends during the festive season, particularly around Diwali. From electronics, home appliances, and fashion items to unique handcrafted goods from local artisans, the festival caters to all tastes and budgets. Explore top deals on the best personal care appliances during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Additionally, Amazon provides convenient services like fast delivery, easy returns, and festive gift-wrapping options, enhancing the gifting experience. With special bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and cashback deals, shoppers can also stretch their budget further, making the Great Indian Festival an ideal time for thoughtful and budget-friendly festive gifting.

Up to 65% off on Headphones and earbuds:

The Amazon Great Indian Festival offers significant discounts on a wide range of headphones and earbuds from popular brands such as Sony, JBL, and Bose. Customers can find both wired and wireless options, catering to every need, from noise-canceling headphones for focused work to water-resistant earbuds for workouts. Many products feature advanced audio technology, making them ideal for audiophiles. Whether you're looking for high-end sound quality or budget-friendly options, the sale provides excellent deals, with additional offers such as no-cost EMI, exchange deals, and bank discounts for even greater savings.

Up to 70% off on Smartwatches:

Smartwatches are among the hot-selling items during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, with top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Garmin offering impressive deals. These wearables are packed with features like fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and smartphone connectivity, making them a popular choice for both tech enthusiasts and fitness-conscious users. The sale offers discounts across various price points, making it easier to find a smartwatch that fits your lifestyle and budget. Additional incentives, like cashback offers and bundle deals, make this an ideal time to upgrade your wrist wear with cutting-edge technology.

Amazon sale: Great gifting ideas

Up to 65% off on Tablets:

Tablets are another highlight of the Amazon Great Indian Sale, offering discounts on leading brands like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo. From high-performance models for professional use to affordable options for students and casual users, there's something for everyone. The sale makes tablets more accessible with EMI options and exchange deals, allowing buyers to get a powerful device at a fraction of the regular price. With features like high-resolution displays, long battery life, and compatibility with accessories like styluses and keyboards, these deals cater to a wide range of users, from digital artists to entertainment seekers.

Up to 75% off on Bluetooth Speakers:

Amazon's Great Indian Sale brings huge savings on Bluetooth speakers from brands like JBL, Bose, and Sony. Whether you’re looking for portable, waterproof speakers for outdoor adventures or high-fidelity home audio systems, the sale has numerous options. With features like long battery life, deep bass, and voice assistant compatibility, these speakers offer great value for money. Buyers can enjoy additional perks like bundled offers, extended warranties, and bank discounts. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a personal music session, these Bluetooth speakers deliver powerful sound at discounted rates.

Up to 60% off on Smartphone accessories:

During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, smartphone accessories are available at attractive discounts, making it the perfect time to upgrade your gadgets. From durable phone cases to stylish covers, wireless chargers, power banks, and premium earphones, there's something for every tech enthusiast. Top brands offer deals on essential items like screen protectors, cables, and Bluetooth headphones, ensuring you can enhance your smartphone experience without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for functionality or style, the sale provides a wide range of options at competitive prices, helping you stay connected and protected with high-quality smartphone accessories.

Up to 70% off on Dinnerware sets:

During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, dinnerware sets from renowned brands and various styles see steep discounts. Whether you're looking for elegant bone china, contemporary melamine sets, or durable stainless steel, there’s a wide selection to suit different tastes and dining needs. Ideal for home upgrades or gifting, these sets often come with cashback offers, combo deals, and free delivery. From everyday use to special occasions, the discounted dinnerware sets offer great value, allowing customers to elevate their dining experience without overspending.

Up to 55% off on Home Furnishing and decor:

The Amazon Great Indian Sale is a great opportunity to revamp your living spaces with stylish home furnishings and decor. The sale offers deep discounts on everything from luxurious bed linens, cushion covers, and curtains to modern furniture, lighting, and wall art. Shoppers can find a mix of traditional and contemporary designs that suit every taste, with products ranging from minimalist decor to more vibrant options. Whether you're looking to refresh your living room, bedroom, or dining area, this sale provides excellent deals, helping you transform your home with elegance and comfort at unbeatable prices.

Up to 50% off on Corporate gifts and kitchen appliances:



The Amazon Great Indian Sale offers a variety of corporate gifts and kitchen appliances at unbeatable prices, making it an ideal time for businesses and individuals to shop. From premium kitchen gadgets like blenders and coffee machines to thoughtful corporate gifts such as personalized accessories and high-end office supplies, the sale provides a wide range of choices. Discounts and combo deals enhance the value, and buyers can take advantage of bulk purchasing options for larger orders. With reliable brands and festive packaging options, these products are perfect for professional gifting or personal use.

Up to 55% off on Gift and food hampers:





Gift and food hampers are a popular category during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, offering a curated selection of items perfect for festive gifting. From gourmet food baskets featuring chocolates, dry fruits, and snacks to personalized hampers containing a mix of beauty, wellness, and home essentials, these hampers cater to diverse tastes. Discounts and exclusive deals make these hampers affordable, allowing customers to choose premium assortments at lower prices. With festive packaging and customization options, these hampers are an excellent choice for Diwali, birthdays, or corporate gifting, adding a personal touch to your celebrations.

FAQ for gifting ideas during Amazon Great Indian Festival Are there any specific festive gift collections? Yes, Amazon often curates special Festive Gift Stores with handpicked items across categories, making it easier for customers to find gifts for loved ones. These stores are organized into sections like “Gifts for Him,” “Gifts for Her,” “Family Gifts,” and so on.

Can I send gifts directly to my loved ones from Amazon? Yes, Amazon offers a "Gift Wrap" option at checkout, which includes special festive packaging. You can also include a personalized gift message. If you want the gift to remain a surprise, you can opt to hide the price on the receipt.

Can I schedule deliveries for festive gifting? Amazon offers the option to select delivery dates during the checkout process. You can choose to have the gift delivered on a specific date, which is ideal for planning festive surprises.

Can I track the gifts I send? Yes, Amazon provides real-time tracking for all orders, including gifts sent to others. You can track the delivery status via your Amazon account or the mobile app.

Are there any corporate gifting options? Yes, Amazon offers corporate gifting services where you can buy gifts in bulk, personalized with company branding if needed. There are exclusive discounts for bulk orders during the festival season.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.