Amazon Great Indian Festival Dussehra Special Sale LIVE NOW: Shop soundbars at up to 75% off; top picks right here!

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Dussehra Special Sale is here, bringing fantastic deals and exciting discounts for shoppers. This limited-time event features incredible offers, including up to 75% off on a wide range of soundbars, perfect for enhancing your home audio experience.

The Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar brings cinematic sound right into your home. With 400W of power and 5.1 channels, this soundbar, combined with rear speakers and a subwoofer, provides an immersive experience for movies, music, or games. Bluetooth and USB connectivity add convenience for streaming or playing your favourite tunes. A perfect gift for entertainment enthusiasts, this system is available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar



Power Output: 400W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI Arc

Special features: Dolby Audio, Sound Modes

The Bose TV Speaker is a small soundbar made to improve your TV sound. With Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC, you can easily play music or enjoy better audio for your shows. The special Enhance Dialogue mode makes voices clear, perfect for movies or series. It’s simple to set up, comes with a remote, and can be placed on a table or mounted on the wall. Upgrade your sound with the Bose TV Speaker during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of Bose TV Speaker



Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Mounting Type: Tabletop, Wall Mount

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Special features: Enhance Dialogue Mode, 8 Button Remote

3. GOVO Gosurround 320 | 50W Bluetooth SoundBar

The GOVO Gosurround 320 is a 50W Bluetooth soundbar that boosts your audio experience. With its 58mm drivers, it delivers 3D surround sound, great for games, movies, and music. The colourful LED lights add a fun vibe, and the 4000mAh battery lasts up to 8 hours, making it perfect for outdoor events or parties. With Bluetooth and USB connections, it's easy to use. Get yours during the Amazon Sale for better sound!

Specifications of GOVO Gosurround 320



Speaker Maximum Output Power: 50 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Immersive 3D Surround Sound, Dynamic LED Lights

4. JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar

The JBL Cinema SB241 is a 110W Dolby Digital soundbar that brings a cinema-like experience to your home. It comes with a wired subwoofer for deep bass, making movies and music sound better. The 2.1 channel system offers clear audio, so you can easily hear voices in shows and films. With Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical connections, it’s simple to set up and stream. Enjoy free installation and quick repairs in select cities during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB241



Speaker Maximum Output Power: 110 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Dolby Digital Audio, Dedicated Sound Mode for Voice Clarity

5. CrossBeats Blaze B24 Bluetooth Soundbar 24W

The CrossBeats Blaze B24 Bluetooth soundbar is a great choice for improving your sound. With 24W output and two premium speakers, it gives you clear, surround sound for music, movies, or gaming. The RGB lights add a fun touch, perfect for parties. You can connect it easily with Bluetooth, AUX, or USB, making it ideal for TVs, phones, and computers. Its portable design lets you take it anywhere. Get it during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of CrossBeats Blaze B24



Speaker Maximum Output Power: 24 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, AUX, USB, FM

Audio Output Mode: Stereo

Special features: RGB Lights, Multiport Connectivity

6. Philips TAB7007 2.1 CH 240W Dolby Digital Plus Bluetooth Soundbar

The Philips TAB7007 is a 240W Dolby Digital Plus soundbar that delivers great sound with its 2.1 channel system and wireless subwoofer. It’s perfect for movies, music, and gaming, giving you powerful audio to enjoy every moment. With Dolby Digital, you’ll hear clear, rich sound. You can easily connect it with Bluetooth, HDMI, or USB. Its sleek design fits any room, and it can be mounted on the wall to save space. Upgrade your sound during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of Philips TAB7007



Speaker Maximum Output Power: 240 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Dolby Digital Support, Wireless Subwoofer

Also read: Best speakers and soundbars for immersive audio experience

7. AmazonBasics X20R 20W Bluetooth Soundbar

The AmazonBasics X20R 20W Bluetooth Soundbar offers a powerful sound experience with its dual 10W drivers, perfect for music, movies, or gaming. Its 2X bass reflex technology enhances bass for deep, room-filling sound. With up to 9 hours of playback, this soundbar is ideal for long listening sessions. Bluetooth 5.3 provides fast and stable connections. This soundbar is great for gifting during the Amazon Sale, offering excellent versatility with multiple connectivity options.

Specifications of AmazonBasics X20R 20W Bluetooth Soundbar



Power Output: 20W

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB

Special features: 2X Bass, Long Playback

8. Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers

The Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) delivers 300W of powerful sound with Dolby 2.1 channel surround and a wireless subwoofer, offering rich bass and immersive audio. Its multiple sound modes, including Game and DTS Virtual, are perfect for any type of entertainment. With Bluetooth and USB connectivity, streaming music wirelessly is easy. This soundbar is a great addition to any home setup and makes an excellent gift during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL)



Power Output: 300W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB

Special features: Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Surround Sound

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: FAQs 1. What discounts can I expect on soundbars during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024? You can expect discounts of up to 75% on a variety of soundbars from popular brands, along with additional bank offers and exchange deals.

2. Which soundbar brands are part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale? Popular brands like Sony, JBL, Samsung, Bose, Philips, and AmazonBasics are participating, offering great deals on their soundbar models.

3. Are soundbars with subwoofers included in the sale? Yes, many soundbars with subwoofers are available during the sale, including both wired and wireless options for enhanced bass and sound quality.

4. What types of connectivity options are available in soundbars on sale? You’ll find soundbars with a variety of connectivity options such as Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, and AUX, making them compatible with various devices.

5. Can I expect any installation support with soundbar purchases? Yes, for certain soundbars, brands like Samsung and others provide installation and demo services. Be sure to check the product page for specific details.

