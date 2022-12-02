Bird Flu outbreak: Warning signs of avian influenza in humans

In what is considered to be the worst-ever bird flu outbreak ever in Europe and in the US, 160 million birds worldwide have been killed by the virus and almost 80 different bird species have been affected. According to reports about half of the 1.3 m free range turkeys produced for Christmas have either died or being culled due to bird flu in the UK. Avian influenza or bird flu is caused by avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses usually naturally spread among wild aquatic birds but can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Can bird flu also infect humans? (Also read: Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu at goose farm)

BIRD FLU IN HUMANS

While there are very few bird flu cases in humans, it can lead to asymptomatic, mild or even fatal disease.

"These viruses usually do not infect humans. However, sporadic human infections have occurred. Human ailments from bird flu virus range in severity from asymptomatic state or mild illness to severe fatal disease. H7N9 and H5N1 viruses have been responsible for most human illnesses which have even resulted in death," says Dr Anurag Aggarwal, Consultant Internal Medicine, Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad.

HOW BIRD FLU SPREADS

Infected birds spread bird flu virus through their saliva, mucous membranes and faeces and human infections happen when virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, inhaled, spreads through infected surfaces via droplets, or dust which a person breathes in.

"Most common cause of human infections is unprotected contact with infected birds or surfaces contaminated with bird flu viruses with some infections have spread due to direct contact with infected birds. Human to human transmission is very rare, and has only spread to a few people but is possible that the bird flu virus could change and gain the ability to spread easily between people and hence, close monitoring is required," says Dr Aggarwal.

SYMPTOMS OF BIRD FLU

Dr Aggarwal says signs and symptoms of bird flu virus infections in humans range from no symptoms or mild illness like redness of eyes (conjunctivitis) or mild flu-like upper respiratory symptoms to severe (such as pneumonia).

"Fever or feeling feverish, cough, sore throat, runny or congested nose, muscle and body aches, headaches, fatigue, and shortness of breath and breathing difficulty. Less common signs and symptoms include diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, or seizures," adds Dr Agarwal.

HOW BIRD FLU IS DETECTED

Detection of bird flu virus infection in people cannot be done by only clinical signs and symptoms. Lab test includes a swab test from the nose or throat of the sick patient. Testing is more accurate when the swab is collected in the first few days of illness.

HOW TO PREVENT BIRD FLU

Dr Agarwal suggests following tips to keep bird flu at bay:

- As a general precaution, people should avoid direct contact with wild birds and see them from a distance. Wild birds can be infected with the virus even if they look healthy.

- Avoid unprotected contact with domestic birds that look unhealthy or have died.

- Bird flu virus infections in people happen most often after close, prolonged and unprotected contact with infected birds and when the person touches their mouth, eyes, or nose.

- Get vaccinated with seasonal flu vaccine every year.

