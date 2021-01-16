IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Bird flu scare: Lucknowites look for veg options!
he avian section at Lucknow Zoo has been closed for public in wake of bird flu. (HT Photo)
he avian section at Lucknow Zoo has been closed for public in wake of bird flu. (HT Photo)
health

Bird flu scare: Lucknowites look for veg options!

Despite message issued by doctors, veterinary scientists and concerned department about consumption of ‘fully-cooked’ chicken-egg is safe, people are still going for vegetarian options which are available in winters in abundance
READ FULL STORY
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:52 AM IST

As we continue to battle corona virus outbreak, the recent bird flu scare is adding to the woes of non-vegetarian food lovers in Lucknow. Cases reported in Kanpur zoo and some other parts of India have made chicken and egg lovers wary and this is resulting on the sale of non-vegetarian food products. Despite message issued by doctors, veterinary scientists and concerned department about consumption of ‘fully-cooked’ chicken-egg is safe, people are still going for vegetarian options which are available in winters in abundance.

Protein options for fitness freaks

National-level body builder Ravish Ahmed says taking care of safety measure he is consuming eggs and chicken but lot of his gym buddies are abstaining from poultry products. “There are a lot of options for fitness freaks and body builders to fulfil their requirement of protein diet. Stuff like Isolated protein, whey, milk, soya, paneer and pulses are good enough for those who want to avoid eggs and chicken.

Vegetarian options

Lucknow-based nutritionist Uzma Afsar, who herself has turn vegetarian since a few months now said, “Its winter and it’s the best season to savour veggies which are available in abundance. As far as protein is concerned one can have soya, panner, pulses, grams and other milk products. When you eat these with green vegetable of the season they act as a multiplier to protein.”

Shunning non-veg for now

Chef Shaeem Qureshi reports that since last three days orders of chicken dishes have completely dried. “Barring one order of chicken biryani yesterday all my orders have been for mutton products. Earlier, consumption of chicken was manifold. I have also added some more varieties of mutton dishes but I feel are avoiding non-vegetarian dishes largely.”

Chef M Rehman who runs a non-vegetarian restaurant in Indira Nagar says it’s a double whammy for them after corona-virus. He adds that sale has come down by 40%.

Menu’s tweaked

Corporate chef Saurabh Sinha says that at their restaurants, patrons are opting for mutton and fish cuisines. “In our banquet books those who have pre-booked parties have come up with new menu requests. While some have gone for complete vegetarian menu other have tweaked their line-up and opted for fish and mutton delicacies instead of chicken ones. Though we procure our poultry from standardized suppliers but due to the scare we are going by what customers are asking.”

This too will pass!

Tanveer Ahmed who runs a prominent food joint on Rana Pratap Marg says people are avoiding non-vegetarian items for the time-being. “We saw the scare when we opened after lockdown but gradually it picked up. Bird flu scare is not new and it’s natural for people to feel anxious. This is definitely reflecting in our sales which have gone down by 40-60%. It’s not only for chicken but I feel people are avoiding non-veg food for the time being. Like before, I’m sure, this too shall pass and everyone will relish poultry products like before,” he said.

Cook at right temperatures

More than consuming cooked poultry products it’s important to follow proper safety measures while procuring and preparing chicken. “Bacteria and viruses cannot resist the temperature above 70 degree celsius. And chicken or egg is generally cooked at much higher temperature that means there is no chance of the survival of the H5N1 virus that is known for transmitting bird flu,” said Mahesh Chandra, joint director extension education and co-ordinator communication centre, Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bird flu lucknow
app
Close
e-paper
Kiara Advani's high-intensity workout video will leave you breathless(Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani and sohfitofficial)
Kiara Advani's high-intensity workout video will leave you breathless(Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani and sohfitofficial)
health

Watch: Kiara Advani's high-intensity fitness video will leave you breathless

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Kiara Advani's trainer recently shared a video of the Kabir Singh actor doing a high-intensity work out. To be honest, we are in awe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kimchi, kombucha demand on rise amid buyer's lockdown craze for fermented food(Twitter/SeanWal49402031/thefoodbabe)
Kimchi, kombucha demand on rise amid buyer's lockdown craze for fermented food(Twitter/SeanWal49402031/thefoodbabe)
health

Kimchi, kombucha demand on rise amid buyer's lockdown craze for fermented food

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:54 PM IST
A sudden spike in demand for fermented health products like kombucha and kimchi has appeared as the behavioural side effects of the pandemic and the lockdowns it spawned
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman does pull-ups(Instagram/milindrunning)
Milind Soman does pull-ups(Instagram/milindrunning)
health

Milind Soman's Friday mantra may inspire you to start your fitness journey soon

By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • Milind Soman recently shared a fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing pull-ups. Along with the clip, he penned an inspiring note asking his followers to make every choice count.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that fruit flies with genetic modifications to enhance glucose uptake have significantly longer lifespans.(ANI)
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that fruit flies with genetic modifications to enhance glucose uptake have significantly longer lifespans.(ANI)
health

Research:s Good diet, glucose uptake in brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that fruit flies with genetic modifications to enhance glucose uptake have significantly longer lifespans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Covid isolation worsens student diets, inactivity, alcohol intake. Here's why

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:04 PM IST
A new study has found that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to significant worsening of already poor dietary habits, low activity levels, sedentary behaviour, and high alcohol consumption among university students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
he avian section at Lucknow Zoo has been closed for public in wake of bird flu. (HT Photo)
he avian section at Lucknow Zoo has been closed for public in wake of bird flu. (HT Photo)
health

Bird flu scare: Lucknowites look for veg options!

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Despite message issued by doctors, veterinary scientists and concerned department about consumption of ‘fully-cooked’ chicken-egg is safe, people are still going for vegetarian options which are available in winters in abundance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rapid blood test can now identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19(Twitter/WebMD)
Rapid blood test can now identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19(Twitter/WebMD)
health

Rapid blood test can now identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Since some coronavirus patients get better without intensive treatment, scientists have now developed a rapid blood test that can identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19 complications or death
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Polycystic Ovarian Disease: Here are some natural ways to fight PCOS, PCOD

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), also known as PCOS stands for polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that is characterized by the overproduction of a woman's hormone levels, irregular menstrual periods, and cysts in the ovaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Novel vaccine that may help prevent future coronavirus pandemics developed

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:43 PM IST
The novel 'mosaic nanoparticle' vaccine, described in the journal Science, is shaped like a cage made up of 60 identical proteins, each of which has a small protein tag that functions like a piece of Velcro.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra starts her day with Yoga(Instagram/parineetichopra)
Parineeti Chopra starts her day with Yoga(Instagram/parineetichopra)
health

Parineeti Chopra loves her Yoga mornings, says she is addicted to stretching

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The Girl On The Train star Parineeti Chopra is a fan of doing Yoga in the morning. The actor says that she is "addicted to stretching, breathing deeply and thinking happy thoughts."
READ FULL STORY
Close
New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis indicates that allergens in the environment often are to blame for episodes of acute itch in eczema patients.(Yahoo)
New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis indicates that allergens in the environment often are to blame for episodes of acute itch in eczema patients.(Yahoo)
health

Acute itching in eczema patients linked to environmental allergens

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:52 PM IST
New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis indicates that allergens in the environment often are to blame for episodes of acute itch in eczema patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Use of the diabetes drug metformin, before a diagnosis of Covid-19 is associated with a threefold decrease in mortality in Covid-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a racially diverse study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.(Yahoo)
Use of the diabetes drug metformin, before a diagnosis of Covid-19 is associated with a threefold decrease in mortality in Covid-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a racially diverse study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.(Yahoo)
health

Metformin use reduces risk of death for patients with Covid-19, diabetes

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Use of the diabetes drug metformin, before a diagnosis of Covid-19 is associated with a threefold decrease in mortality in Covid-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a racially diverse study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study quantifies the disparate impacts of Covid-19 on life expectancy in the United States on the basis of racial and ethnic disparities.(Unsplash)
A study quantifies the disparate impacts of Covid-19 on life expectancy in the United States on the basis of racial and ethnic disparities.(Unsplash)
health

Racial, ethnic disparities in Covid-19 impact on life expectancy

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:12 PM IST
A study quantifies the disparate impacts of Covid-19 on life expectancy in the United States on the basis of racial and ethnic disparities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani's new exercise video will make you jaws hit the floor(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani's new exercise video will make you jaws hit the floor(Instagram/dishapatani)
health

Watch: Disha Patani's new exercise video will make your jaws hit the floor

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:09 AM IST
  • Disha Patani recently shared a clip that shows the actor landing an impressive flying kick on a boxing bag. This is all the motivation that we will need to start our weekend on a fitter note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.(ANI)
A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.(ANI)
health

Fast food restaurant proximity likely doesn't affect children's weight: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:48 PM IST
A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP