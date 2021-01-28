Brain connectivity can serve as biomarker for ADHD: Study
A new study has discovered how specific communication among different brain regions, known as brain connectivity, can be used as a biomarker for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.
"This suggests that brain connectivity is a stable biomarker for ADHD, at least into childhood, even when an individual's behavior had become more typical, perhaps by adapting different strategies that obscure the underlying disorder," said Chris McNorgan, an assistant professor of psychology in the UB College of Arts and Sciences, and the study's lead author.
The findings have implications for not only detecting ADHD, a common but diagnostically slippery disorder that's difficult to identify but can also help clinicians target treatments by understanding where patients sit on a broad-spanning continuum.
"Because certain pharmaceuticals react with certain pathways, understanding the different types of ADHD can help inform decisions about one medication versus others," said McNorgan, an expert in neuroimaging and computational modeling.
Attention deficit disorder is the most commonly diagnosed psychological disorder among school-aged children, but it's hard to identify. Furthermore, multiple subtypes complicate a clinical definition of ADHD.
A clinical diagnosis of ADHD in a patient can change when that same patient returns for a subsequent evaluation.
"A patient may be exhibiting behavioral symptoms consistent with ADHD one day, but even days later, might not present those symptoms, or to the same degree," said McNorgan.
"It could just be the difference between a good day and a bad day. But the brain connectivity signature of ADHD appears to be more stable. We don't see the diagnostic flip-flop," added McNorgan.
The multidisciplinary research team of UB undergraduate research volunteers Cary Judson from the Department of Psychology and Dakota Handzlik in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and John G. Holden, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Cincinnati, used archival fMRI data from 80 adult participants who were diagnosed with ADHD as children.
Machine learning classifiers were then applied to four snapshots of activity during a task designed to test the subject's ability to inhibit an automatic response.
Focused analysis of individual runs achieved 91 per cent diagnostic accuracy, while the collective analysis came close to 99 per cent.
"It's by far the highest accuracy rate I've seen reported anywhere - it is leagues beyond anything that has come before it, and well beyond anything that has been achieved with a behavioral assessment," said McNorgan. "Many factors likely contributed towards our superior classification performance."
Previous research suggesting a relationship between brain connectivity and ADHD used direct linear classification. This research looks at relationships between something and what that something is predicting, such as coffee and performance.
For many ranges, direct linear classification is effective, but the relationship between coffee and performance, like behavioral symptoms and ADHD, is not linear. One or two cups of coffee might increase performance, but at some point, the caffeine might hurt performance. Nonlinear relationships exist when you can have "too little or too much of a good thing," according to McNorgan.
Deep learning networks are well-suited for detecting conditional relationships, which are nonlinear. In the case of the current study, ADHD was predicted from the patterns of communication between groups of brain areas, say, A, B, and C. If regions A and B were highly connected, that could be predictive of ADHD, but not if these regions were also highly connected to region C. These sorts of relationships are problematic for the most commonly used techniques, but not for deep-learning classifiers.
McNorgan's model goes further by also differentiating individuals with ADHD that have a typical or atypical performance on the Iowa Gambling Task (IGT). The IGT is a behavioral paradigm similar to a casino card game that presents both high- and low-risk options and is commonly used to study and diagnose ADHD.
Traditional techniques can't make more than one classification at a time. McNorgan's approach elegantly ties ADHD diagnosis to performance on the IGT to provide a potential bridge that explains why both are related to the brain's wiring.
Also, even though people with ADHD tend to make riskier choices in the IGT, it's not a universal determinant. Some people without ADHD also make riskier choices than others.
"This approach by differentiating both of these dimensions provides a mechanism for sub-classifying people with ADHD in ways that can allow for targeted treatments," said McNorgan.
"We can see where people are on the continuum. Because different brain networks are implicated in people at either end of the continuum, this method opens the door for developing therapies that focus on specific brain networks, he added.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brain connectivity can serve as biomarker for ADHD: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars
- Masaba Gupta leaves fitness enthusiasts stunned with her balance as she suspends herself mid-air during inverted aerial Yoga. Read benefits of the exercise inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antibiotic may improve depressive symptoms in people with low-level inflammation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asthma can be prevented by consuming omega-3 fatty acids: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Secrets of traumatic stress hidden in the brain exposed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trying to beat a coke habit with cannabis? Not so fast!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serious complications during pregnancy linked to higher risk of death: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant as she does 'a little bit of Yoga'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links neonatal antibiotic use to reduced growth in boys
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home
- ‘Chalo get moving with me’: Tahira Kashyap tells fans that ‘it’s never too late’ to get your health routine back and we are already brushing aside mid-week blues and workout excuses with these exercises at home, courtesy her encouraging fitness video | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links pregnancy complications, menopause to heart disease risk in women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brain training may help in treating post-traumatic stress disorder: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To ward off cancer, other diseases we need to change lifestyle, by innovation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good prevention efforts can keep Covid-19 transmission in schools quite low
- In a recent study, scientists have said that it’s re-assuring that the kind of Covid-19 spread seen in US nursing homes and other places hasn’t been noted in schools with prevention measures but extracurricular activities like sports, have triggered coronavirus spread in some places
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox