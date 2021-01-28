IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Brain connectivity can serve as biomarker for ADHD: Study
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.(ANI)
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.(ANI)
health

Brain connectivity can serve as biomarker for ADHD: Study

A new study has discovered how specific communication among different brain regions, known as brain connectivity, can be used as a biomarker for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:26 PM IST

A new study has discovered how specific communication among different brain regions, known as brain connectivity, can be used as a biomarker for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.

"This suggests that brain connectivity is a stable biomarker for ADHD, at least into childhood, even when an individual's behavior had become more typical, perhaps by adapting different strategies that obscure the underlying disorder," said Chris McNorgan, an assistant professor of psychology in the UB College of Arts and Sciences, and the study's lead author.

The findings have implications for not only detecting ADHD, a common but diagnostically slippery disorder that's difficult to identify but can also help clinicians target treatments by understanding where patients sit on a broad-spanning continuum.

"Because certain pharmaceuticals react with certain pathways, understanding the different types of ADHD can help inform decisions about one medication versus others," said McNorgan, an expert in neuroimaging and computational modeling.

Attention deficit disorder is the most commonly diagnosed psychological disorder among school-aged children, but it's hard to identify. Furthermore, multiple subtypes complicate a clinical definition of ADHD.

A clinical diagnosis of ADHD in a patient can change when that same patient returns for a subsequent evaluation.

"A patient may be exhibiting behavioral symptoms consistent with ADHD one day, but even days later, might not present those symptoms, or to the same degree," said McNorgan.

"It could just be the difference between a good day and a bad day. But the brain connectivity signature of ADHD appears to be more stable. We don't see the diagnostic flip-flop," added McNorgan.

The multidisciplinary research team of UB undergraduate research volunteers Cary Judson from the Department of Psychology and Dakota Handzlik in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and John G. Holden, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Cincinnati, used archival fMRI data from 80 adult participants who were diagnosed with ADHD as children.

Machine learning classifiers were then applied to four snapshots of activity during a task designed to test the subject's ability to inhibit an automatic response.

Focused analysis of individual runs achieved 91 per cent diagnostic accuracy, while the collective analysis came close to 99 per cent.

"It's by far the highest accuracy rate I've seen reported anywhere - it is leagues beyond anything that has come before it, and well beyond anything that has been achieved with a behavioral assessment," said McNorgan. "Many factors likely contributed towards our superior classification performance."

Previous research suggesting a relationship between brain connectivity and ADHD used direct linear classification. This research looks at relationships between something and what that something is predicting, such as coffee and performance.

For many ranges, direct linear classification is effective, but the relationship between coffee and performance, like behavioral symptoms and ADHD, is not linear. One or two cups of coffee might increase performance, but at some point, the caffeine might hurt performance. Nonlinear relationships exist when you can have "too little or too much of a good thing," according to McNorgan.

Deep learning networks are well-suited for detecting conditional relationships, which are nonlinear. In the case of the current study, ADHD was predicted from the patterns of communication between groups of brain areas, say, A, B, and C. If regions A and B were highly connected, that could be predictive of ADHD, but not if these regions were also highly connected to region C. These sorts of relationships are problematic for the most commonly used techniques, but not for deep-learning classifiers.

McNorgan's model goes further by also differentiating individuals with ADHD that have a typical or atypical performance on the Iowa Gambling Task (IGT). The IGT is a behavioral paradigm similar to a casino card game that presents both high- and low-risk options and is commonly used to study and diagnose ADHD.

Traditional techniques can't make more than one classification at a time. McNorgan's approach elegantly ties ADHD diagnosis to performance on the IGT to provide a potential bridge that explains why both are related to the brain's wiring.

Also, even though people with ADHD tend to make riskier choices in the IGT, it's not a universal determinant. Some people without ADHD also make riskier choices than others.

"This approach by differentiating both of these dimensions provides a mechanism for sub-classifying people with ADHD in ways that can allow for targeted treatments," said McNorgan.

"We can see where people are on the continuum. Because different brain networks are implicated in people at either end of the continuum, this method opens the door for developing therapies that focus on specific brain networks, he added.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
study adhd
app
Close
e-paper
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.(ANI)
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.(ANI)
health

Brain connectivity can serve as biomarker for ADHD: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:26 PM IST
A new study has discovered how specific communication among different brain regions, known as brain connectivity, can be used as a biomarker for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars(Instagram/masabagupta)
Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars(Instagram/masabagupta)
health

Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Masaba Gupta leaves fitness enthusiasts stunned with her balance as she suspends herself mid-air during inverted aerial Yoga. Read benefits of the exercise inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.(Unsplash)
A new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.(Unsplash)
health

Antibiotic may improve depressive symptoms in people with low-level inflammation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:00 PM IST
While antibiotics are widely used to treat bacterial infections and other illnesses, a new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
health

Asthma can be prevented by consuming omega-3 fatty acids: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Researchers during a recent study have found that by higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing(Shutterstock)
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing(Shutterstock)
health

Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:25 AM IST
A recent study has revealed how the loss of fat in the midface - the area between the eyes and mouth - over time accelerates facial ageing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Secrets of traumatic stress hidden in the brain exposed

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The brain is the organ of central command which activates and manages autonomic responses to trauma and stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Trying to beat a coke habit with cannabis? Not so fast!

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Cannabidiol, a chemical in the cannabis Sativa plant, isn't an effective way to reduce your dependence on cocaine, researchers have find.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Serious complications during pregnancy linked to higher risk of death: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:41 PM IST
As per new research females who have had serious complications during pregnancy are at a greater risk of dying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
health

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant as she does 'a little bit of Yoga'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant in the images as she donned crop tops and leggings, caressing her pregnant belly for a new ad campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.(ANI)
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.(ANI)
health

Study links neonatal antibiotic use to reduced growth in boys

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:51 AM IST
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
health

Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • ‘Chalo get moving with me’: Tahira Kashyap tells fans that ‘it’s never too late’ to get your health routine back and we are already brushing aside mid-week blues and workout excuses with these exercises at home, courtesy her encouraging fitness video | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was published in the 'European Heart Journal'.(Unsplash)
The study was published in the 'European Heart Journal'.(Unsplash)
health

Study links pregnancy complications, menopause to heart disease risk in women

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:13 AM IST
A recent study found that pregnancy complications and early menopause increase women's future risk of heart disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study suggested that Neurofeedback, also called 'brain training' may be an effective treatment for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).(Yahoo)
A new study suggested that Neurofeedback, also called 'brain training' may be an effective treatment for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).(Yahoo)
health

Brain training may help in treating post-traumatic stress disorder: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 AM IST
A new study suggested that Neurofeedback, also called 'brain training' may be an effective treatment for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The key factor in preventing non-communicable diseases is lifestyle management at the individual level with a focus on such innovations, which can help increase the awareness of risk factors management in society, claim an international team of researchers.(ANI)
The key factor in preventing non-communicable diseases is lifestyle management at the individual level with a focus on such innovations, which can help increase the awareness of risk factors management in society, claim an international team of researchers.(ANI)
health

To ward off cancer, other diseases we need to change lifestyle, by innovation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:46 AM IST
The key factor in preventing non-communicable diseases is lifestyle management at the individual level with a focus on such innovations, which can help increase the awareness of risk factors management in society, claim an international team of researchers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Groups representing US doctors, teachers and top school officials on Friday pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen US schools, saying science must guide the decisions.(AP)
Groups representing US doctors, teachers and top school officials on Friday pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen US schools, saying science must guide the decisions.(AP)
health

Good prevention efforts can keep Covid-19 transmission in schools quite low

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • In a recent study, scientists have said that it’s re-assuring that the kind of Covid-19 spread seen in US nursing homes and other places hasn’t been noted in schools with prevention measures but extracurricular activities like sports, have triggered coronavirus spread in some places
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP