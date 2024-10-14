Breastfeeding after breast surgery can be challenging but it is not impossible hence, many women can still breastfeed successfully, depending on the type of surgery and how much glandular tissue or milk ducts were affected. Below are a few considerations that mothers should keep in mind while breastfeeding however, mothers need to remain patient and seek support from a lactation consultant during this period to understand their unique case. Breastfeeding challenges after breast surgery: Key tips that mothers should know (Photo by Pexels)

Several key considerations:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Teena Thomas, Consultant - OBGy at Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital in Bangalore, highlighted -

Milk Supply: Most women see a decrease in their milk supply following surgery, especially when ducts or nerves are destroyed during the procedure. Keep a close eye on your baby's weight gain and wet diapers.

Most women see a decrease in their milk supply following surgery, especially when ducts or nerves are destroyed during the procedure. Keep a close eye on your baby's weight gain and wet diapers. Lactation Support: Communicating with a lactation consultant can make all the difference, They can walk a mom through any issues she may be having and teach her how to properly latch a baby on.

Communicating with a lactation consultant can make all the difference, They can walk a mom through any issues she may be having and teach her how to properly latch a baby on. Supplementation: If a mom is not producing enough milk, supplementation with formula might help for continued growth of the baby.

She shared, “Every mother has a different pattern of breastfeeding, and there is no ‘one size fits all’ solution. Good communication with your doctor and getting continued support is critical for mothers during this challenging time.”

Adapting Breastfeeding Techniques

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Vani Vijay, General Surgery at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Chennai, suggested, “After undergoing breast surgery, you may want to try different breastfeeding positions to find what works best for you and the baby. For example, you may find some comfort in positions that relieve some of the pressure on your breasts, like the side-lying position or football hold position. Continuing to experiment with different positions can help you get through some of the challenges or discomfort you have experienced.”

Addressing Discomfort

Dr Vani Vijay revealed, “Post-surgery physical changes such as scarring and insensitivity can contribute to your discomfort when breastfeeding. Gentle breast massage can be soothing, as well as using lanolin cream, hydrogel pads, coconut oil, beeswax-based ointments, aloe vera gel etc., can also help. Regularly scheduling follow-ups with your healthcare provider can be helpful in getting through these problems as you are both satisfied with the breastfeeding technique and process.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.