BTS' RM's intense Wednesday Workout plan looked something like this, inspires us to hit the gym. See his post inside

BTS' leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, is known among fans for his fit physique and incredible dedication to following a healthy routine. The rapper and musician is one of the members of the K-pop supergroup who often gives a glimpse of their workout routine on social media (earlier, BTS' maknae Jungkook had also shared his boxing videos before deleting them). Today, RM shared a picture of his Wednesday Workout plan - featuring some intense exercises - and motivated us to hit the gym. (Also Read | BTS' Suga leaves for Paris to attend Valentino's Haute Couture show, BTS' ARMY trends 'Have a safe flight Yoongi')

RM's intense Wednesday Workout plan

On Wednesday, RM posted a picture on his Instagram stories featuring all the exercises he had to practise. The workout plan included Barbell Thrusts, Wall Ball Shots, Box Jumps and Hand Stand Push-Ups. According to RM's post, he had to do 10 repetitions in one set of each exercise, with a rest of 2 minutes between the first two and last two routines. Each exercise has its own benefits - Hip thrusts build strength and size in your glutes, Wall Ball Shots boost your heart rate and improve cardiovascular fitness, Box Jumps work your glutes, hamstrings, quads, abductors, adductors, and calves, and lastly, Hand Stand Push-Ups improve body awareness and upper-body strength.

The workout plan RM shared on his Instagram story. (Instagram)

Earlier, RM had delighted his fans by dropping a video - RM 'All Day (with Kim Namjoon)' - that gave a glimpse into what his day looks like. Part 2 of the series featured RM exercising at the gym and revealing how he plans his pre-workout routine. He said, "I write out the plan first. I have a workout routine, but before I start I go on a manual treadmill for 5 minutes and then do a handstand about two times against the wall. Then, I warm up my upper body."

Today, RM also shared pictures from his recent museum visit dressed in comfy winter clothes. The BTS leader is known to share his love for art with ARMY by sharing photos from his various museum visits around the globe.

Meanwhile, RM recently released his album Indigo which earned a spot in the top 10 albums on Billboard 200 chart. Indigo included collaboration with Erykah Badu, Anderson. Paak, Youjeen, Paul Blanco, and more artists.

