Can a panic attack cause heart attack? Cardiovascular surgeon explains the symptoms, risks, and key differences

Chest pain, sweating, numbness in the arms, and a racing heart, these symptoms can be frightening and are often associated with heart attacks. However, they are also common during panic attacks, leading many people to wonder whether an episode of intense anxiety can actually trigger a heart attack.

Doctor explains why repeated panic attacks may raise the risk of heart disease over time. (Unsplash)

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Addressing the concern, board-certified cardiovascular surgeon Dr Jeremy London explained in his June 22 Instagram post the relationship between panic attacks and heart health. (Also read: Dietician reveals the 'most dangerous time of the day' for diabetics and shares 5 simple ways to manage it )

Why panic attacks and heart attacks can feel similar

“Can a panic attack cause a heart attack? You know, in healthy individuals, almost never,” Dr London said. “But the problem is that the symptoms overlap so much, chest pain, sweating, numbness down your arms.”

According to Dr London, while the symptoms may appear similar, the underlying mechanisms are very different. “With a heart attack, you can have a blockage in one of the coronary arteries,” he explained. “With a panic attack, you have a flood of stress hormones.”

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{{^usCountry}} The overlap in symptoms is one reason chest pain remains one of the most common reasons people seek emergency medical care. “Chest pain is one of the most frequent reasons that people present to the emergency room, and that’s appropriate,” Dr London noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The overlap in symptoms is one reason chest pain remains one of the most common reasons people seek emergency medical care. “Chest pain is one of the most frequent reasons that people present to the emergency room, and that’s appropriate,” Dr London noted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Can frequent panic attacks affect heart health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Can frequent panic attacks affect heart health {{/usCountry}}

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While an isolated panic attack is unlikely to cause a heart attack in an otherwise healthy person, Dr London emphasized that ongoing anxiety should not be ignored. “It’s worth pointing out that chronic frequent panic attacks do increase your risk of heart disease,” he said. “And if you already have a history of heart disease, this can impact that even more.”

Stress and anxiety can place a sustained burden on the cardiovascular system over time, potentially contributing to long-term health issues. However, Dr London reassured viewers that a healthy heart is generally capable of tolerating a panic attack. “Understand that a healthy heart can tolerate a panic attack,” he said. “But panic is real, and it can add up over time.”

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He also highlighted the importance of seeking help for persistent anxiety, noting that effective treatments are available. “There are very effective treatment protocols,” Dr London said. “So if things don’t feel right and there’s any question, get checked out.”

The takeaway? While panic attacks and heart attacks can share several alarming symptoms, they are not the same condition. Because distinguishing between the two can be difficult without medical evaluation, it is important to seek immediate medical attention whenever symptoms raise concern.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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