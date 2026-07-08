Can anger hurt your heart? Cardiologist Dr Pradeep Kumar Nayak shares 90-second rule to calm down

Anger can grow slowly and escalate when a relevant trigger kindles it, turning into an explosive internal storm that feels too blinding. It shows up as emotional outbursts, a racing heartbeat, clenched fists, tense muscles, flushed skin and the feeling of blood boiling. In that heated moment, the intensity of the emotions can feel way too overwhelming, leaving you without the clarity to think or respond calmly or articulately.

ALSO READ: Feeling like you're living the same day on repeat? Psychotherapist reveals 6 signs you may be stuck in burnout cycle

Anger management is crucial as this intense emotional state can put both mental and physical health at risk if left unchecked! (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While anger is a common emotion, can it affect your physiological system, especially your heart? Given how uncontrollable and all-consuming it feels as the heart rate spikes, can your heart suffer the consequences of your emotional outburst?

Let's hear from a cardiologist on how anger can affect your heart and what you can do for anger management.

Dr Pradeep Kumar Nayak, director and head cardiologist at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, told HT Lifestyle in an interview about one 90-second rule that can help you get a grip on your anger.

Is anger normal?

The cardiologist agreed that it is normal to feel angry, as anger is a natural human emotion. People may feel angry when they are hurt, disrespected, ignored or misunderstood. But the reaction, and the extent to which people take it, is what makes the difference.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It is important to note that anger is also a physiological response. Dr Nayak described the physiological state when someone is angry. They experience a rush of adrenaline and cortisol, so anger is not limited to the mind only. While the feeling of being upset may translate into bodily tension, seething anger, and a racing heartbeat, the body enters a state of heightened stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is important to note that anger is also a physiological response. Dr Nayak described the physiological state when someone is angry. They experience a rush of adrenaline and cortisol, so anger is not limited to the mind only. While the feeling of being upset may translate into bodily tension, seething anger, and a racing heartbeat, the body enters a state of heightened stress. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Anger makes you lose out on clarity, making you react terribly.

Does anger impact your heart?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Nayak answered in the affirmative, saying that anger does impact your heart, especially if you get angry too often or spiral out of control.

Elaborating on what exactly goes on in your cardiovascular system when you get furious, he said, “A sudden adrenaline rush leads to an immediately increased heart rate and blood pressure, constriction of blood vessels and increased heart work. For individuals who already have a heart condition or several risk factors, severe anger can raise the risk of a heart attack or irregular heartbeat for a short period of time. If the episodes of uncontrolled anger happen again and again over time, they can also lead to long-term high blood pressure and injury to the blood vessels.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Does letting out anger help?

There's a common belief that you should not bottle up resentment and should simply let distressing feelings out to get done with them. However, Dr Nayak warned that this may not work and even backfire.

“Letting out anger by shouting and breaking things does not ‘release’ the anger. Indeed, the more you react aggressively to this behaviour, the more likely it is to be repeated in the future. To not suppress anger, but rather process it more healthily,” he insisted on a healthy outlet for anger.

90-second rule: How can you manage your anger?

After all that has been touched upon, it becomes clear that your reaction to any anger-inducing trigger must be controlled. For this, Dr Nayak recommended the 90-second rule.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here are the steps for anger management:

Before reacting, use the 90-second pause and take slow, deep breaths. Try to remove yourself from the situation, even if it's for a walk, which can reduce stress hormones. Label an emotion rather than react to it immediately. Minimises its intensity by doing this simple act. Determine the actual cause. Oftentimes, anger is a guise for stress, disappointment, fear or hurt.

Other than these immediate steps, the expert also stressed these priorities, as anger can flare up when someone is tired or stressed: sleep, regular exercise and stress management.

When to take professional assistance?

The cardiologist outlined these signs which may signal the need to seek mental health services:

Anger seems out of control

Trouble with work or relationships

Become verbally or physically aggressive

Feeling anxious, depressed or stressed out

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Nayak further informed that cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), mindfulness and emotional regulation techniques can assist in determining triggers and creating healthier coping systems instead of aggressively lashing out.

What should be your first reaction when you are feeling angry?

Your first response to anger should be restraint and not reaction.

The cardiologist also recommended this strategy: “You don't need to react right away. In just 90 seconds, you can avoid saying things you wish you could have kept to yourself, making decisions you wish you wouldn't have had to make, and adding unnecessary strain to your heart. If at times the healthiest action is just to wait."

A brief wait can prevent impulsive and aggressive words, poor decisions and unnecessary stress on the heart. Walk away for a moment and come back to it later.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.