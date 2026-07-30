Can dirty kitchen chimney affect your health? Experts reveal respiratory risks and when to service it

A chimney is an important part of your kitchen, as it keeps the space clean by extracting smoke, grease particles, fumes and lingering odours while you cook. But when was the last time you cleaned or serviced it? Despite doing such an important job, chimney maintenance is neglected, which may prevent it from functioning efficiently.



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Let's understand from experts how a dirty chimney can affect your kitchen and whether it can harm your respiratory health. Their insights shed light on why chimney maintenance is necessary for your health. It is not just an obligatory cleaning task.

How does a dirty chimney affect your kitchen?

Not cleaning the chimney on time can result in respiratory problems as the indoor air quality worsens.

Rintu Dasgupta, chief operating officer at Glen Appliances Pvt. Ltd., first clarified how a chimney functions in Indian households: "Deep frying, tempering and high-heat preparation are common cooking methods in Indian households. A kitchen chimney plays a crucial role in extracting these pollutants at the source, before they spread through the home.”

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{{^usCountry}} Among the various kitchen layouts, Dasgupta noted that the open-plan kitchens depend on the chimneys even more because there is no barrier separating the cooking area from the living space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the various kitchen layouts, Dasgupta noted that the open-plan kitchens depend on the chimneys even more because there is no barrier separating the cooking area from the living space. {{/usCountry}}

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In such households, the chimney actually has an important role in preventing cooking-related smoke, grease particles, and fumes from entering the living room and spreading throughout the home and affecting indoor air quality.

What happens when you don't clean your chimney?

The expert cautioned that grease and oil accumulate inside the appliance with regular use. This buildup can obstruct airflow and substantially weaken the chimney's suction capacity. This happens within a few months if you continue to neglect maintenance.

How can you know if your chimney is malfunctioning?

Are there some signs that can help you detect if your chimney is not working properly? Yes, Dasgupta shared these signs:

Smoke lingering longer in the kitchen.

Persistent oily smell and grease

Grease deposits on cabinets and walls around the hobs

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There are safety risks as well. Dasgupta warned that the accumulated grease is flammable, which then becomes very hazardous because it sits directly above an open gas flame.

How often should you clean your chimney?

Next, Dasgupta shared a detailed cleaning schedule based on the type of filter and mentioned which households may require more frequent servicing.

“For chimneys with Baffle Filters, the filters should be washed every 14 to 25 days, depending on usage. In case of chimneys operating in recirculation mode with Carbon Filters, the filters should be replaced every three to four months," he said, describing the process for chimneys with filters.

But for chimneys without any filter, the expert urged professional servicing as well: "For filterless chimneys without an auto-clean function, the exterior and grid area should be wiped regularly, along with professional servicing at least twice a year. Homes where deep frying is frequent may require servicing more often.”

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Dasgupota's parting advice is that many homeowners wait for a visible problem to show up before they clean the chimney, but by then the suction capacity has already gone down. And there are several benefits of regular servicing. Not only do you improve your air quality, but you also keep noise levels under control and extend the life of the appliance.

Can a dirty chimney affect your respiratory health?

Asthma patients' symptoms may worsen!

Next, we asked a specialist to weigh in on whether this may cause any health problems. Dr Piyush Goel, senior consultant in pulmonology at Narayana Hospital, firmly stated that when a chimney is not properly maintained, there is a strong possibility of the indoor air quality worsening as the smoke and fine particles remain in the air for a longer time. What happens when you are exposed to them?

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The pulmonologist described, “On a medical level, exposure to substandard indoor air for extended periods of time can irritate the eyes, nose and throat. People can have symptoms including cough, irritation of the throat, headache and difficulty breathing. When people with asthma, allergies or other underlying respiratory diseases are exposed to the fumes from the kitchen, their symptoms may be aggravated.”

Dr Goel also busted the misconception that a kitchen without visible dirt or smoke necessarily has healthy air. A chimney may look clean from outside, but grease and grime may accumulate internally. This weakens the chimney's ability to function well and remove cooking fumes and odours. The

The pulmonologist also busted the misconception that if a kitchen has no visible dirt or smoke, it has healthy air. A chimney may look clean from outside, but grease and grime may accumulate internally. This weakens the chimney's ability to function well and remove cooking fumes and odours.

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Furthermore, the doctor also urged people to pay attention if they or their family members experience coughing, wheezing or breathing difficulties, especially after spending time in the kitchen. Such symptoms should not be ignored, and prompt medical evaluation should be sought.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.