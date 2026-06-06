Can drinking black coffee daily reduce fatty liver risk? Hepatologist explains how much to drink and what to avoid

Among the many daily beverages, black coffee has earned quite an impressive reputation for its robust health advantages. Many like to begin their day with a cup of black coffee. Whether it is for appetite control, weight management or simply to boost alertness, black coffee has become a part of daily routine for many.ALSO READ: Can’t function without coffee and love for it is blinding you? Here’s how to tell if you are overconsuming it

Black coffee is looked up to for its many health benefits. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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But can this everyday drink also help support your internal organs, and most importantly mitigate risks of serious conditions like fatty liver disease?

Addressing this doubt, Dr Chetan Kalal, hepatologist and liver transplant physician at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, walked us through the correlation between black coffee consumption and fatty liver disease. And indeed, he acknowledged that there is indeed a positive connection as regular coffee consumption may help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease and slow its progression in people who already have the condition.

“Coffee consumption has been linked to reduced risk of liver fibrosis (scarring), and a slower progression of chronic liver disease,” he added.

How does coffee help?

Fatty liver can be prevented if you add black coffee to a healthy lifestyle. (Adobe Stock)

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{{^usCountry}} How does coffee protect liver? It actually is because of all the natural compounds present in it. The hepatologist described, “Antioxidants found in coffee like, chlorogenic acid and caffeine have anti-inflammatory properties which safeguard cells from damage, and enhance the body's metabolic functions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How does coffee protect liver? It actually is because of all the natural compounds present in it. The hepatologist described, “Antioxidants found in coffee like, chlorogenic acid and caffeine have anti-inflammatory properties which safeguard cells from damage, and enhance the body's metabolic functions.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To simplify it, coffee combats inflammation and improves metabolic function, and since liver has a central role in all metabolic processes in the body, liver does benefit from the anti-oxidant nature of the coffee. Should you just depend on coffee? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To simplify it, coffee combats inflammation and improves metabolic function, and since liver has a central role in all metabolic processes in the body, liver does benefit from the anti-oxidant nature of the coffee. Should you just depend on coffee? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Now on the other hand, if coffee is indeed considered liver-friendly, does that mean one can rely on it alone? According to the hepatologist, the answer is no. To understand why, it is important to look at the root causes of fatty liver disease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now on the other hand, if coffee is indeed considered liver-friendly, does that mean one can rely on it alone? According to the hepatologist, the answer is no. To understand why, it is important to look at the root causes of fatty liver disease. {{/usCountry}}

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Fatty liver disease, especially non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, is closely linked to a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, obesity and diabetes. These all contribute to excess fat-build up in the liver, which may further result in inflammation, scarring, and in advanced, complicated cases, liver failure.

This means simply depending on coffee and hoping it will reverse fatty liver disease is not enough. While black coffee many support liver health, the doctor reminded, that it cannot replace the basics: a balanced diet, regular exercise, weight management, reduced alcohol consumption and timely medical check-ups. Coffee is a helpful addition, but you cannot make it your entire treatment plan.

What type of coffee should you have and how much should you have?

Avoid coffee with sweeteners and syrups. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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Dr Kalal recommended black coffee without milk. He also mentioned which type of coffee to avoid, "Coffee drinks with added syrup, whipped cream and sweetener can cause weight gain and metabolic problems that can exacerbate fatty liver disease.”

Next, the ideal quantity, he believed that most healthy adults can go for 2-3 cups of black coffee daily.

But some people with health conditions need to be cautious and consult a healthcare professional before increasing coffee intake. These are: people with caffeine sensitivity, pregnancy, heart or lung disease, anxiety, sleep troubles or those taking medicines. If you are trying to reduce caffeine consumption, decaffeinated coffee is a suitable option.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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