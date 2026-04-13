Can egg yolks cause heart attacks? Orthopaedic surgeon debunks common misconception: ‘The biggest myth in nutrition…’

Eggs are widely regarded as one of the best sources of high-quality protein, yet many people still hesitate to eat them whole. A common belief is that egg yolks – due to their cholesterol content – can increase the risk of heart attacks, leading some to discard them entirely and stick to just egg whites. But is this caution actually backed by science, or is it simply a long-standing nutrition myth that needs rethinking?

Eggs are a powerhouse of nutrients and a source of high-quality protein.(Unsplash)

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Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is addressing the long-standing myth that egg yolks increase the risk of heart attack. In an Instagram video shared on April 10, he breaks down the science behind this misconception, explaining why eggs can be a valuable and nutritious addition to the daily diet for healthy individuals.

Do egg yolks cause heart attacks?

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Vora debunks the long-standing misconception that egg yolks are harmful due to their cholesterol content, calling it “the biggest myth in nutrition.” He explains that most of the cholesterol in your body is actually produced within itself, by the liver. When you consume dietary cholesterol – such as that found in egg yolks – your body typically compensates by adjusting its own cholesterol production. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Vora debunks the long-standing misconception that egg yolks are harmful due to their cholesterol content, calling it “the biggest myth in nutrition.” He explains that most of the cholesterol in your body is actually produced within itself, by the liver. When you consume dietary cholesterol – such as that found in egg yolks – your body typically compensates by adjusting its own cholesterol production. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The surgeon highlights, “Egg yolks cause heart attacks; this is the biggest myth in nutrition. Approximately 70 to 80 percent of your body's cholesterol is produced by the liver itself. When you consume dietary cholesterol and eggs, the body usually adjusts its internal cholesterol production. For this reason, in most healthy individuals, moderate egg consumption does not significantly increase blood cholesterol or heart disease risk.” Nutritional benefits of eggs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The surgeon highlights, “Egg yolks cause heart attacks; this is the biggest myth in nutrition. Approximately 70 to 80 percent of your body's cholesterol is produced by the liver itself. When you consume dietary cholesterol and eggs, the body usually adjusts its internal cholesterol production. For this reason, in most healthy individuals, moderate egg consumption does not significantly increase blood cholesterol or heart disease risk.” Nutritional benefits of eggs {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Vora, eggs are a compact nutritional powerhouse, containing roughly 70 to 75 calories along with about six grams of high-quality protein that provides all nine essential amino acids. Beyond protein, they are rich in key vitamins and minerals that support overall health. Eggs also contain potent antioxidants that promote brain and eye health while offering cellular protection. Taken together, this impressive nutrient profile makes eggs one of nature’s most complete and nourishing foods.

The surgeon explains, “A single large egg contains approximately 70 to 75 calories and about 6 grams of high-quality protein, providing all nine essential amino acids required for muscle growth and repair. Furthermore, eggs contain essential nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, folate, iron, selenium, and choline. They also provide antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which support brain health, eye health, and cellular protection. Together, these factors make eggs one of nature's most complete foods. Therefore, you should not let nutrition myths guide your diet.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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