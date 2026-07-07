Can excessive sweating during summer increase your risk of UTIs? Urologist Dr Abhinav Jain explains

As the climate turns more humid with the approaching monsoon, and the heat of the summer is still palpable, excessive sweating has become increasingly common.

UTI is an infection in the urinary tract. (Pexel)

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According to Dr Abhinav Jain, consultant in the department of urology at Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, while sweating is the body's natural way of regulating temperature, it can also create conditions that increase the risk of certain health problems, including urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Speaking with HT Lifestyle, he shared that while sweating itself does not directly cause a UTI, the dehydration and hygiene-related challenges associated with hot weather can contribute to a higher risk of infection. He went on to explain what those challenges are and what can be done about them.

What exactly is a UTI?

A urinary tract infection is a type of infection that occurs when bacteria enter and multiply within the urinary system. This includes parts of the body like the kidneys, bladder and urethra, noted Dr Jain.

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{{^usCountry}} “Since women have a shorter urethra, they are generally much more susceptible to UTIs because it allows for bacteria to reach the bladder a lot more easily,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Since women have a shorter urethra, they are generally much more susceptible to UTIs because it allows for bacteria to reach the bladder a lot more easily,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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Frequent urge to visit the toilet but not being able to pee might be a sign of UTI, shares Dr Jain.

The urologist also shared the common symptoms of UTI, which are presented as follows.

Burning sensation while urinating

Frequent urge to go, but being able to pee small amounts

Having cloudy or foul-smelling urine

Pelvic discomfort, back or side ache

Blood in urine

Fever, chills and nausea

Can sweating increase the risk of UTI?

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According to Dr Jain, excessive sweating alone cannot cause a urinary tract infection. The concern lies in what happens when fluid losses are not adequately replaced in time.

“The body loses a significant amount of water through perspiration in the summer. Dehydration often leads to reduced urine production and, therefore, less frequent urination,” explained the urologist.

“Urinating at regular intervals helps to flush bacteria out of the urinary tract before they have a chance to multiply. However, as the urine output is decreased in summer, the bacteria may remain in the bladder for a longer time. This potentially increases the likelihood of an infection, especially for people who are already prone to UTIs.”

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Summer routines may also be an indirect contributor, as people may go on long journeys without bathroom breaks, might delay urination or spend too much time in wet swimwear, he cautioned.

Who should be more cautious?

Certain individuals may be at a higher risk of developing UTIs during the summer, including:

Women, especially those with a history of recurrent UTIs

Older adults who may not consume adequate fluids

Individuals with diabetes

People who spend long hours outdoors in hot weather

Those who frequently delay urination despite feeling the urge

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.