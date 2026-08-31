Can exercise lower lung cancer risk after quitting smoking? Oncologist explains

To reduce the risk of lung cancer, quitting smoking is one of the most important steps you can take. But still, some lingering risks remain, as the effects of past tobacco use may linger for years. So it makes one wonder: how can one shield themselves against this? Does exercise help provide additional protection?ALSO READ: Can your diet reduce breast cancer risk? Oncologist shares what to eat and avoid

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Listen to an oncologist about exercise's role in mitigating health risks after smoking in the past. Dr Mohammad Mithi, consultant oncologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, confirmed regular exercise may help, but with a few conditions. To what extent may it help?

Why should you quit smoking?

But before we decode exercise, we asked about lung cancer's prevalence in India. The situation is quite grave. The oncologist expressed concern, “Lung cancer is a problem in India. It is one of the reasons people die from cancer. Every year, around one lakh people in India find out they have lung cancer. About 85% of these people got lung cancer because they smoked tobacco. So quitting tobacco is very important.”

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{{^usCountry}} Although the expert assured that the risk of lung cancer decreases after quitting smoking, can it ever become as low as that of someone who has never smoked? Dr Mohammad Mithi offered a reality check, noting that the risk may never fall to the same level. But healthy lifestyle habits, such as exercising regularly, may reduce the chances, in contrast to a smoker. Can exercise reduce lung cancer risk if you have smoked? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the expert assured that the risk of lung cancer decreases after quitting smoking, can it ever become as low as that of someone who has never smoked? Dr Mohammad Mithi offered a reality check, noting that the risk may never fall to the same level. But healthy lifestyle habits, such as exercising regularly, may reduce the chances, in contrast to a smoker. Can exercise reduce lung cancer risk if you have smoked? {{/usCountry}}

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Follow an active lifestyle to protect yourself from inflammatory and sedentary diseases.

The expert cited a study from 2019 that found that former smokers who were physically fit had a lower risk of lung cancer. Even some people who continued to smoke appeared to live longer if they maintained good fitness levels. However, he clarified that exercise cannot completely reverse or cancel out smoking-related damage.

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So, what does exercise actually do to the body, and how might it help lower cancer risk? Dr Mithi said, "Exercising can reduce swelling in the body, make the immune system stronger, and improve how the lungs and heart work. Exercising regularly can also help you avoid being overweight, which can cause cancers and diseases. So exercising is good for your health."

What should you do if you used to smoke?

It is a good thing that you have quit smoking, but the oncologist reminded your risk factors won't fall to zero if you start exercising. He advised, “Exercising cannot fix the damage that smoking did to your body. There is no proof that exercising alone can stop lung cancer like quitting smoking can. So you should not just rely on exercising to make things better. Get yourself checked with a doctor to see your risk.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.