Can neck pain lead to an intense headache? Neurologist explains why it happens and how to deal with it

If you have ever felt a throbbing headache that starts at the base of your skull and travels up your head, your neck might be to blame. A lesser-known but significant cause of headaches is cervicogenic pain, headaches that originate from issues in the neck. Unlike migraines or tension headaches, these are secondary headaches, meaning they result from an underlying problem, often involving the spine or muscles in the neck. Long hours hunched over screens, poor posture, or even sleeping the wrong way can be enough to trigger this condition. We spoke to Dr Sheetal Goyal, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, who explains how neck pain and headaches can be more closely linked than you might think. Neck pain and headaches are often connected!(Adobe Stock)

What is a cervicogenic headache?

A cervicogenic headache is a type of headache that starts in the neck and radiates to the head. Unlike primary headaches like migraines or tension headaches, cervicogenic headaches are secondary, meaning they result from another medical issue, specifically, problems in the cervical spine (neck).

"With a cervicogenic headache, the pain you feel in your head originates from the bony structures or soft tissues in your neck. It is a type of secondary headache, which is a headache caused by an underlying problem in your neck," explains Dr Goyal to Health Shots.

In many cases, this is a form of referred pain, where the actual problem lies in one part of the body, but the discomfort is felt elsewhere. So, while the pain may feel like it is in your head, the root cause is actually your neck.

What are the symptoms of cervicogenic headache?

Cervicogenic headaches often begin with stiffness or tightness in the neck, followed by pain that spreads to the back of the head, the temples, or even behind the eyes. "This pain can be moderate to severe, but it won't be extremely painful," says Dr Goyal. You may also experience:

Dizziness

Blurred vision

Limited range of motion in the neck

The headache may worsen with certain neck movements or when pressure is applied at the base of the skull. These symptoms can be easily overlooked or mistaken for a migraine or tension headache, which makes awareness and proper diagnosis all the more important.

Is poor posture the only cause of cervicogenic headache?

Poor posture is a major contributor, but not the only one. Long hours slouching over desks, laptops, or phones can strain the neck and upper spine. However, other factors include:

Sleeping in an unnatural position

Whiplash or sudden jerky neck movements

Cervical arthritis

Disc issues in the neck

Muscle strain

"Those who work for extended periods leaning forward over a computer or phone are particularly susceptible, as the frequent forward bend places constant stress on the cervical spine," suggests Dr Goyal.

Neglecting these signs can lead to chronic neck issues, recurring headaches, and even reduced mobility over time. Long-term strain can also weaken neck muscles and reduce flexibility.

How to manage or treat cervicogenic headache at home?

Mild cases of cervicogenic headache can often be managed with simple, at-home remedies:

Warm compress: It can help loosen tight muscles.

It can help loosen tight muscles. Gentle stretching: It improves flexibility and reduces stiffness.

It improves flexibility and reduces stiffness. Proper posture: Sit upright and use a pillow that supports the neck well.

Sit upright and use a pillow that supports the neck well. Frequent breaks: Avoid sitting for too long. Instead, get up and stretch regularly.

Avoid sitting for too long. Instead, get up and stretch regularly. Over-the-counter painkillers: OTC pain relief can help, but only for short-term use. Always take a doctor's advice before consuming any painkillers.

OTC pain relief can help, but only for short-term use. Always take a doctor's advice before consuming any painkillers. Physical therapy: A daily exercise plan from a physiotherapist can strengthen neck muscles and prevent recurrence.

Remember that persistent pain should never be ignored, and relying solely on painkillers without addressing the underlying issue may offer only temporary relief.