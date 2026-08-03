Can one pizza ruin your diet? Nutrition coach Bianca shares her realistic 'what I eat in a day' after indulging

Many people believe they need to "make up" for an indulgent meal by skipping food or drastically cutting calories the next day. But nutrition coach Bianca is challenging that mindset. In an August 2 Instagram post, she shared a realistic "what I eat in a day" after enjoying "a pizza the size of my head," showing that getting back to balanced meals, not punishing yourself, is what matters most. (Also read: 'I lost 15 kg and kept it off for 5 years': Woman shares her realistic approach to losing weight without extreme diets )

What Bianca ate the day after pizza

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According to Bianca, here's what she ate:

Pre-workout: Rice flour with honey to fuel her workout.

Rice flour with honey to fuel her workout. Breakfast: Eggs, bread, anchovies, cheese and kiwi, combining protein, healthy fats, carbohydrates and fruit.

Eggs, bread, anchovies, cheese and kiwi, combining protein, healthy fats, carbohydrates and fruit. Morning snack: "Had a pear," she shared.

"Had a pear," she shared. Lunch: Sweet potato, lean beef mince, avocado and salad for a balanced mix of protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and fibre.

Sweet potato, lean beef mince, avocado and salad for a balanced mix of protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and fibre. Afternoon snack: "Black Forest baked oats and fruit," offering a filling snack packed with oats and fruit.

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{{^usCountry}} Dinner: Protein pancakes made with "cottage cheese, egg whites and oats," served with fruit and almond butter for added protein, fibre and healthy fats. Why one indulgent meal doesn't define your diet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dinner: Protein pancakes made with "cottage cheese, egg whites and oats," served with fruit and almond butter for added protein, fibre and healthy fats. Why one indulgent meal doesn't define your diet {{/usCountry}}

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By sharing this realistic day of eating, Bianca highlighted that healthy nutrition isn't about punishing yourself after an indulgence or trying to "burn off" extra calories. Instead, it's about returning to regular, nourishing meals without guilt or extreme restriction.

Her post reinforces a message often echoed by nutrition experts: long-term health is shaped by consistent eating habits rather than a single meal. Enjoying pizza occasionally can fit into a balanced diet, especially when it's followed by the same nutritious, satisfying meals that support overall health instead of cycles of overeating and restriction.

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Bianca Taylor is a Montreal, Canada-based certified nutrition coach and holistic nutrition and health coach. Since 2021, she has worked through Healthy Food Habits as a holistic nutrition and health coach, focusing on nutrition and lifestyle counselling.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.