You are lifting weights, but still don't look toned? Nutrition coach reveals what could be holding you back
Here are the real reasons why you are not looking toned despite lifting heavy weights consistently in the gym.
Weightlifting or strength training is one of the best forms of exercise that not only helps you lose weight but also ensures a toned body. However, there are times when, despite consistently lifting heavy weights, some people are unable to achieve a toned physique. Bianca, a nutrition coach, took to Instagram on July 1, 2026, to share the real reasons behind this.
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Why is your gym routine not giving you a toned physique?
A gym routine is not just about lifting heavy weights without purpose. Most people lift weights daily with three sets of 15 or 12, and that’s it. They neither understand how body muscles work nor what needs to be done to achieve their desired physique.
Bianca highlighted that your muscles don’t know what 10 repetitions are, and they don’t know what three sets of 12 are. Our body only understands tension. According to Bianca, if your program says 10 reps and you stop at 10 even though you could’ve done another 4–5, you’re leaving muscle growth on the table.
What should you do?
You need to push harder than the normal sets you are doing every day. You have to make your muscles undergo tension so that it transforms in the way you want them to be.
She advises that most of your working sets should finish with only 0–3 reps left in the tank. Those last challenging reps are what stimulate muscle growth. She also highlighted that apart from consistent workouts, nutrition is equally important in achieving a toned physique.
So, if you do 15 repetitions and three sets of an exercise, try to push yourself until your muscle gives up. Your last three reps should make you feel like giving up and put extreme tension on your muscles.
Bianca said, “You can’t train like you want to build muscle, then fuel your body with random meals, barely any protein, and hope for the best.”
She emphasised that building a toned, muscular physique isn’t just about lifting weights. It’s about training close to failure, progressively getting stronger, eating enough protein, and fueling your workouts with enough calories and carbs to perform. So rather than just going to the gym like a routine, start training with purpose.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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