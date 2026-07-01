You are lifting weights, but still don't look toned? Nutrition coach reveals what could be holding you back

A gym routine is not just about lifting heavy weights without purpose. Most people lift weights daily with three sets of 15 or 12, and that’s it. They neither understand how body muscles work nor what needs to be done to achieve their desired physique.

Weightlifting or strength training is one of the best forms of exercise that not only helps you lose weight but also ensures a toned body. However, there are times when, despite consistently lifting heavy weights, some people are unable to achieve a toned physique . Bianca, a nutrition coach, took to Instagram on July 1, 2026, to share the real reasons behind this.

Bianca highlighted that your muscles don’t know what 10 repetitions are, and they don’t know what three sets of 12 are. Our body only understands tension. According to Bianca, if your program says 10 reps and you stop at 10 even though you could’ve done another 4–5, you’re leaving muscle growth on the table.

What should you do? You need to push harder than the normal sets you are doing every day. You have to make your muscles undergo tension so that it transforms in the way you want them to be.

She advises that most of your working sets should finish with only 0–3 reps left in the tank. Those last challenging reps are what stimulate muscle growth. She also highlighted that apart from consistent workouts, nutrition is equally important in achieving a toned physique.

So, if you do 15 repetitions and three sets of an exercise, try to push yourself until your muscle gives up. Your last three reps should make you feel like giving up and put extreme tension on your muscles.