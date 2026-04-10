'Can rabies make humans bark like dogs'? Neurologist reacts to video of Mirzapur boy

Taking to Instagram on April 9, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist with training from AIIMS New Delhi, debunked the video, stating that even if a person does contract rabies after being bitten by an infected dog, they do not start to bark like one themselves.

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A video showing a teenager from Mirzapur ‘barking like a dog’ four months after apparently being bitten by a dog is being shared on social media. The clip raised many questions about the symptoms of rabies and the nature of the affliction that the boy had.

The effects and symptoms of rabies “Rabies affects the brainstem and causes severe spasms in the throat muscles,” stated Dr Chawla. As a result of the spasms, it becomes extremely painful for a person who is infected to swallow anything, even water. This is a classic symptom of the infection, commonly known as hydrophobia.

“Sometimes these throat or laryngeal spasms can produce unusual sounds. But those sounds are very different from barking,” explained the neurologist. “In the video being circulated, the child’s behaviour is very unlikely to be rabies.”

According to Dr Chawla, likely causes for the symptoms could be a functional neurological disorder, which was earlier referred to as hysteria, or a conversion/dissociative reaction that was likely triggered by extreme fear, which in this case could be receiving the dog bite.

“Cases like this need proper neurological and psychiatric evaluation instead of being immediately labelled as rabies,” observed the neurologist. “Health information spreads very fast on social media. That’s why it’s important to verify medical facts before sharing them. Misinformation can create unnecessary panic and confusion.”

The incident with Mirzapur teenager The boy in the viral video was a 17-year-old from Mirzapur who started barking four months after being bitten by a dog. As reported by Bhaskar, the parents of the boy took him to a priest, believing someone had done “black magic” on their son.

However, locals gathered at the spot advised the family to take the boy to a hospital instead. The doctor suspected rabies and referred the boy to Varanasi. It was revealed that the teenager had received two anti-rabies injections, but the family did not get the third one to complete the course. As a result, he became infected.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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