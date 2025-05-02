Can summer increase the risk of kidney stones? Doctor shares tips to stay safe

Kidney stones are hard, crystalline deposits that form inside the kidneys when certain substances in the urine, like salts and minerals, become concentrated enough to crystallise. While there are many contributing factors, the risk of developing kidney stones tends to rise significantly during the summer months. But what makes the hot season a trigger? Also read | Kidney stones: Warning signs and symptoms, reasons, treatment; how to prevent The risk of kidney stones gets accelerated in the summer season.(Unsplash)

Kidney stones and summer: What's the link?

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Amit Saple, Consultant Urologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology in Vizag, explained: “In summer, the body loses more water through sweating, which can lead to concentrated urine. When urine becomes more concentrated, minerals and salts are more likely to crystallize and form stones. Summer activities like outdoor sports or labor-intensive work can further worsen dehydration if not balanced with sufficient fluid intake.”

Types of kidney stones:

Dr. Saple outlined the most common types of kidney stones seen in patients:

Calcium oxalate stones: The most common type, often linked to high levels of calcium in the urine.

Uric acid stones: More prevalent among people with chronic diarrhea, malabsorption, high-protein diets, or conditions like diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Also read | Signs of kidney stones to watch out for, prevention and treatment tips

Struvite stones: Typically associated with urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Know how to prevent kidney stones in the summer season.(Shutterstock)

Prevention tips: How to stay safe in summer

To reduce your risk of kidney stones during the hotter months, Dr. Saple recommends the following:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to dilute your urine and flush out excess minerals.

Check your urine colour: Dark yellow or amber-colored urine is often a sign of dehydration—aim for pale straw-colored urine.

Eat smart: Avoid overconsumption of oxalate-rich foods like spinach, beets, and rhubarb.

Limit salt and animal protein: High salt and excessive animal protein can increase the chances of stone formation. Also read | World Kidney Day 2025: If you have kidney stones, you should avoid carbonated drinks; here's why

“Kidney stones can be extremely painful and may lead to serious complications if left untreated. If you experience symptoms like intense pain, nausea, or vomiting, consult a doctor immediately,” Dr. Saple emphasised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.