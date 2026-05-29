Can tobacco damage your spine and bone health? Orthopaedic surgeon explains the health risks, what precautions to take

Smoking is often associated with lung cancer, heart-related diseases, or respiratory issues. The chemicals you inhale when you smoke cause damage to your blood vessels and lead to plaque buildup over time. However, the damage is not just limited to these two organs.

Nicotine, as well as other harmful substances in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, hampers blood flow to bones. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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The one thing that is not known is that smoking also negatively affects the strength of the bones as well as the spine. Also Read | Veteran actor Anupam Kher shows age is just a number with intense routine at 71: 'I don’t work out to look younger...'

To understand how smoking affects the bones as well as the spine, HT Lifestyle got in touch with Dr Kumardev Arvind Rajamanya, director and lead consultant - orthopaedic surgery and complex trauma, robotic joint reconstruction/replacement, sports medicine and arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences), Mahadevapura, Bengaluru.

How does smoking damage bone health?

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Kumardev highlights that our bones are dynamic organs that have an inherent ability to heal themselves. However, the use of tobacco disrupts the normal process of repair and healing in multiple ways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Kumardev highlights that our bones are dynamic organs that have an inherent ability to heal themselves. However, the use of tobacco disrupts the normal process of repair and healing in multiple ways. {{/usCountry}}

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Smoking tobacco affects your bone health. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} For one thing, Dr Kumardev states, nicotine, as well as other harmful substances in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, hampers blood flow to bones and their supportive structures. He adds that, since blood flow is crucial for delivering oxygen and nutrients required for healing after an injury or surgery, this hampers bone health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For one thing, Dr Kumardev states, nicotine, as well as other harmful substances in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, hampers blood flow to bones and their supportive structures. He adds that, since blood flow is crucial for delivering oxygen and nutrients required for healing after an injury or surgery, this hampers bone health. {{/usCountry}}

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Moreover, bones represent living tissues that constantly undergo self-repair and renewal, and delayed fracture healing is one of the most prevalent issues associated with smoking habits, the orthopaedic surgeon notes.

For instance, he highlights that, in many smokers, bone fractures are much harder and slower to unionise; in some cases, they do not heal at all – such a medical problem is referred to as non-union. “In my professional practice, I always emphasise to my patients that no matter how efficient the surgical operation or medical devices used in the process can be, they will never be able to help with poor healing,” he adds.

The effects on the spine

The harmful effects are not limited to bones; smoking also impacts the spine. Dr Kumardev says, “Tobacco has a huge effect on the spine, too. The discs between our spinal bones act as a cushion and help in shock absorption. The deterioration of these discs occurs sooner in smokers due to poor nutrition and hydration.”

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How does this impact your daily life? Dr Kumardev notes that this could lead to back pain, disc prolapse, and other complications due to nerve pressure. “It is shocking for many young people to find out that tobacco use could be responsible for their lower back pain,” he adds.

If you smoke, you may have signs of back pain, disc prolapse, and other complications due to nerve pressure. (Kindel Media)

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The other major problem associated with tobacco is osteoporosis. “This condition makes bones brittle. It makes bones brittle by impairing their ability to absorb calcium and lowering their density. Post-menopausal women are particularly susceptible to osteoporosis, but men have just as much risk if they continue to use tobacco for an extended period of time. Osteoporosis increases the chance of suffering bone injuries such as breaks in the hips, spine, and wrist caused by minor accidents,” Dr Kumardev explains.

Is chewing tobacco safer?

Dr Kumardev points out that chewing tobacco or gutka does not constitute a safe replacement for smoking. He notes that most people assume that chewing tobacco is safer because it is not inhaled; however, nicotine affects bone metabolism irrespective of consumption method.

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“The silver lining here is that once tobacco usage ceases, the healing process begins. Patients who manage to stop using tobacco products before their orthopaedic procedures or during their fracture recovery will tend to heal much quicker and suffer from fewer complications,” he explains.

Lastly, he noted that, as surgeons, doctors not only strive to treat your condition but also to identify the underlying causes that lead it to get worse day by day. However, if you are suffering from constant back pain or recurring fractures, then you need to realise that tobacco might very well be one of those hidden causes behind all your problems.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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