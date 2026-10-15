Can too much exercise affect your fertility? Fitness expert shares how to change your workout routine when trying to conceive

A good workout can set the tone for your entire day, helping you relieve stress, stay active and feel stronger in your body. But when you’re trying to conceive, even a familiar fitness routine can raise new questions. Is it safe to continue your daily runs? Could lifting heavy weights affect your chances of getting pregnant? And how can you tell if your exercise routine is supporting your health or pushing your body beyond its limits?

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Also Read | Can exercise help reverse PCOS? Fitness expert Deepti Sharma weighs in on what actually works and what doesn't

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Deepti Sharma, director of MultiFit and an ACPT Level 5-certified professional, explains, “Often, the workout itself isn’t the problem. Fertility seems to depend more on the mix of how hard you train, how well you eat and how much you sleep. Running yourself into the ground rarely helps.” She encourages women to tune in to their bodies rather than chase the next personal best.

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{{^usCountry}} “You don’t need to treat exercise as something you must constantly increase when you are trying for a baby,” she says. “It’s about finding a rhythm that keeps you fit but doesn’t leave you completely wiped out. Proper nutrition and adequate recovery time are equally as crucial as the time you spend in the gym.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You don’t need to treat exercise as something you must constantly increase when you are trying for a baby,” she says. “It’s about finding a rhythm that keeps you fit but doesn’t leave you completely wiped out. Proper nutrition and adequate recovery time are equally as crucial as the time you spend in the gym.” {{/usCountry}}

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Working out when you're trying to conceive is all about tuning in to your body's rhythm.

Avoid training when your body is short on fuel

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Hard training on too little food puts the body under pressure. According to Deepti, energy is limited, so it sends what it has to the organs that keep you alive and may scale back everything else.

Reproduction can fall into that second group. When the gap between the calories you burn and the calories you eat grows too wide, hormones can slip out of balance. Periods might turn irregular, or they might stop. Without regular ovulation, getting pregnant becomes much harder. However, this may not be the case for every gym-goer.

“Rather than looking only at how often someone works out, I would pay attention to how they feel outside the gym, too. Are they constantly tired? Are they recovering between sessions? Are they eating enough to meet their body’s needs? These are important things to consider,” explains the fitness expert.

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You do not need to give up on your fitness routine when trying to get pregnant.

Do you have to quit training for pregnancy?

“No. Sitting on the couch won’t help you, and staying active is probably one of the best ways to prepare for pregnancy,” emphasises Deepti. Most health guidelines suggest roughly 150 minutes of moderate cardio a week, plus a couple of strength sessions. Cycling, swimming, walking and lifting can all stay in your routine. However, paying attention to how you feel afterwards is important.

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“Women don’t have to give up weight training or cardio simply because they’re trying to conceive,” explains the fitness expert. “The important thing is to recognise when your body needs a change. Exercise should support your health, not leave you feeling drained all the time.”

Food and sleep count too

Plenty of women pair tough workouts with a strict diet, especially when they also want to lose a few kilos. That combination can backfire. Running a tired body on too little food is widely linked to fertility trouble. According to Deepti, your body needs carbohydrates for fuel, protein to repair muscle and healthy fats to support hormone production. Sleep does a lot of quiet work here as well.

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“Rest is part of training, not a break from making progress,” Deepti stresses. “If you’re constantly tired and not eating enough, adding another workout may not be the answer. Sometimes, adjusting your routine and giving your body time to recover can make a real difference. If you’re trying to conceive, talk to a doctor before cutting calories sharply, particularly when your training load is already heavy.”

What about women with PCOS?

Deepti points out that PCOS changes the picture a little. Exercise tends to help here. It supports weight management, benefits the heart and can make the body respond better to insulin. Still, a brutal session won’t push the body to ovulate. A missed period could point to PCOS, a thyroid issue or something else entirely.

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She cautions, “Women with PCOS don’t necessarily need to exercise harder to see improvements in their health. Consistency, adequate nutrition and a routine they can maintain are important. If periods remain irregular or conception is taking longer than expected, it’s worth speaking to a healthcare professional.”

Finding your own balance is very important; no single plan fits every woman who’s planning a pregnancy. What works for you will depend on your fitness level, your diet and how well you recover. “Wanting a baby doesn’t mean dropping your fitness goals. Watch your energy, eat enough to match your training and treat rest days as part of the plan,” concludes Deepti.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Deepti Sharma is a fitness expert, director of MultiFit, and an ACPT Level 5-certified professional. She is also the co-founder and director of Lexicon Group, with interests spanning wellness, education, STEM learning and other consumer-focused businesses.