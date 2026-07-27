Can you eat the same breakfast every day? Gastroentrologist Dr Shivam Kalia says it may ‘change’ your gut health

Breakfast is the first meal of the day. For the convenience of meal prep or the comfort of having something predictable, many reach for the same meal every day.



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One may wonder whether, while this makes mornings surely quicker, it can potentially cause any changes in the gut. Why does this warrant closer attention? Even if it may seem trivial, it cannot be shrugged off, as what you eat directly affects the gut through nutrient absorption, digestion and other primary physiological functions.

So, can this eating behaviour bring about a change in your gut? Let's settle the doubt by understanding this from a specialist. Dr Shivam Kalia, consultant in gastroenterology at Fortis Hospital, Noida, confirmed that yes, eating the same breakfast every day can ‘change’ your gut.

How does the same breakfast change your gut?

Repetition may seem monotonous, but when done right, it may actually help ‘improve’ your gut health.

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{{^usCountry}} It might seem surprising, but the gastroentrologist also stated that the right kind of breakfast, when repeated, actually makes your gut ‘better.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It might seem surprising, but the gastroentrologist also stated that the right kind of breakfast, when repeated, actually makes your gut ‘better.’ {{/usCountry}}

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What constitutes the right kind of breakfast? And what does this have to do with gut health? Dr Kalia helped to connect all the dots and simplified, “A consistent, fibre-rich breakfast gives specific bacterial strains a reliable food source day after day, allowing them to establish and dominate the gut community.”

In fact, the benefits may begin quite quickly, as the gastroentrologist underlined that repeated diets can lead to shifts in microbiome composition within days, rather than weeks.

The advantages of a well-balanced and robust gut microbiome are widely recognised in health circles, as gut health is foundational to overall well-being and is closely connected to several bidirectional pathways, such as the gut-brain and gut-immune axis.

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What kind of breakfast should you focus on?

Choose a breakfast which has fibre, instead of sugary cereals.

You will not see the same benefits if you eat sugary cereals or leftover junk food from the previous night. The gastroentrologist reiterated that the sameness only helps if the meal is ‘diverse.’ What does diversity mean in this context?

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He explained, "Sameness only helps if the meal itself is diverse in fibre types; oats, nuts, seeds, and fruit repeated daily beat the same sugary cereal on repeat.”

Next, how does your gut respond when you eat sugary cereals or bread compared to a fibre-rich breakfast such as oats with chia seeds and fresh berries/bananas? According to the expert, a sugary breakfast may cause inflammation by promoting the growth of harmful microbes. And we already know how inflammation is the precursor to many ailments.

“A breakfast heavy in refined sugar tends to favour fast-fermenting, inflammation-linked microbes, while one built on fibre, protein, and healthy fats feeds the bacteria linked to steadier energy and better metabolic health,” he added.

Since your body follows a circadian rhythm, Dr Kalia told us that the first meal of the day ‘acts like an alarm clock.’ “The first meal cues bacteria to wake up and multiply,” he broke down the role of breakfast.

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Finally, we asked whether skipping breakfast is okay, as many do so. To which Dr Kalia thought that when you skip breakfast and eat your first meal at noon, you may not receive the same benefits, as this disrupts the body's rhythm.

In the end, the expert's parting advice is: “Breakfast isn't just fuel, it's the first instruction your gut bacteria get each day.”

More about the expert

Dr Shivam Kalia is a Consultant in Gastroenterology at Fortis Hospital, Noida, with over 6 years of experience in advanced diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, including EUS, ERCP, third space endoscopy, gastroscopy, and colonoscopy. He has received specialised training in third space endoscopy from a premier centre in China and has a special interest in luminal gastroenterology and early gastrointestinal cancer detection.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.